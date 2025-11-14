Best Order to Solve the JEE Main 2026 Question Paper for Maximum Score; Key Tips Here!

The best way to take the JEE Main is personal. It depends on what you are good at and how you handle time limits. Don't copy others. Use your practice time to find the subject order that helps you get the most marks in three hours. The main goal is simple: start well, keep going, and answer the easy questions first. This keeps your thinking clear and steady during the important test.
A good, personal plan is the last key step. It makes you feel confident and improves accuracy. Know how much time each section (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) usually takes. This helps you make a flexible, personal plan. This careful approach, tested in mock exams, is what pays off on the test day. It helps you finish the paper calmly and quickly, instead of getting stuck on one hard problem.
Key Principles for Developing Your JEE Main Strategy
1. The Subjective Nature of the Order
The order in which you choose to attempt the three subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) is highly subjective. What suits one topper may not suit you. Your goal is to play to your personal strengths and weaknesses, not to depend on another student's methodology.
Identify Your Strongest Subject: Before deciding the order, first figure out which subject makes you most comfortable. Assess your mock test performance and past papers to identify the subject where you feel most confident about scoring high in a short period of time.
Psychological Advantage: Starting with your strongest subject delivers an early confidence boost and secures initial marks quickly, setting up a positive momentum for the rest of the paper.
2. Use Mock Tests for Hit-and-Trial
The best way to determine your final, personal strategy is through repetitive practice. Use mock tests and previous year papers as your laboratory:
Test Sequences: Attempt several mock tests where you change the subject order. For instance, do one test starting with Chemistry, another starting with Mathematics, and another with Physics.
Observe Comfort and Score: Note your management and comfort levels during each test.
Finalize Your Best Order: Based on this observation period, establish the sequence that consistently gives you the best overall performance (highest score). There is no "best" order; what matters is that the sequence strategically maximizes your marks within the time allowed.
3. Understand Average Time Allocation
While speed varies, knowing the general time complexity of each section is vital for planning your exam timing:
Mathematics: Usually around 1 hour and 15 minutes (This is typically the lengthiest section due to calculation complexity).
Physics: Approximately 55–60 minutes (Medium time demand).
Chemistry: About 45–50 minutes (Typically the least time-consuming, often involving theory recall).
Adaptation is Key: Do not try to break each subject evenly into three equal sections. Instead, adjust the time to the natural flow of each section. For example, if you start with Chemistry, aim to complete it efficiently within 50 minutes, creating a time buffer for the harder calculation-heavy sections like Mathematics.
4. Develop a Strategy for Challenging Questions
Once you have established your sequence (e.g., Chemistry → Physics → Mathematics or any other order), your plan must include a clear approach for handling difficult questions:
Avoid Getting Stuck: Do not get bogged down on one question for too long—if a question is too difficult, overly time-consuming, or leaves you feeling unsure, star it and move on.
Prioritize Sure Scores: It is better to answer three easy questions correctly than to spend 15 minutes on one challenging question that you ultimately answer incorrectly.
Time Buffer: Always keep a buffer of time at the end of the exam (a minimum of 10–15 minutes) to revisit all the starred questions or go back and re-check prior answers.
5. Remain Calm and Trust Your Practice
Ultimately, the JEE Main exam rewards consistency, clarity, and confidence.
Maintain Calmness: Many students lose valuable time worrying about timing or difficult questions. Remaining calm allows you to think logically, and your accuracy will improve.
Break Down the Subjects: Another tip is to break each subject up into smaller time frames. For example, first go through all of the easy and moderate questions, and revisit the difficult ones later. This way you won’t lose scoring opportunities when you are pressed for time.
Trust Your Plan: You should trust whatever strategy you have practiced during your mocks. The order is much less important than your execution under time pressure.
There is no single "right order" for tackling the JEE Main 2026 paper. The most effective strategy is a highly personal one, developed and tested through extensive mock exams. Students should prioritize starting with their strongest subject to gain early confidence and secure initial marks quickly. Regardless of the sequence chosen the core principle remains: answer the easy, score-guaranteeing questions first, manage time according to the typical complexity of each section (allocating the most time for Mathematics), and reserve a time buffer to revisit challenging or skipped problems. Ultimately, success lies not in the chosen order, but in calm, confident execution of a well-rehearsed personal plan.
