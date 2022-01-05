SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Graduates between age group 20-30 years are eligible to apply for these Govt Posts

SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in : Eligible Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for the government posts given in the article in detail.

SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Online Registration began on 23rd December 2021 and will be held till 23rd January 2022. Candidates under 4 age groups can apply for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India as given below in the table:

S.No. Age Limit Remarks 1 18-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004 2 20-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002 3 18-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004 4 18-32 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004

In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates under the age limit of 20 to 30 years can apply for SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment for Age Limit 20-30 Years as on 1st Jan 2022

So, let’s look at the various posts under for candidates belonging to the 20-30 years category under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Process:

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD-Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2022 is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 40 years of age Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 45 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried Up to 35 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST) Up to 40 years of age

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date 23rd December 2021 SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date 23rd January 2022 Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for receipt of online applications 23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 25th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 26th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment 28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM) SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE) April 2022 Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned age limit and posts before applying for SSC CGL 2022 Posts.