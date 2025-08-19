AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Registration Dates Announced Soon: Check Expected Date, Documents Required

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon share the AP ICET 2025 Phase 2 counselling dates on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The schedule is likely to be announced this week.

Students who want to join the second round of AP ICET counselling 2025 must first register online and pay the required fee. Only after completing the registration will they get the chance to choose their preferred colleges and courses when the web options link is open. Based on the choices they fill, seats will be allotted in different colleges.

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2025

The AP ICET Counselling 2025 will take place in two rounds. The first round of seat allotment is expected in July 2025. After the completion of the second round, further rounds may be conducted if seats remain vacant.