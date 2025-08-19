AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Registration Dates Announced Soon: Check Expected Date, Documents Required

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon share the AP ICET 2025 Phase 2 counselling dates on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The schedule is likely to be announced this week.
Students who want to join the second round of AP ICET counselling 2025 must first register online and pay the required fee. Only after completing the registration will they get the chance to choose their preferred colleges and courses when the web options link is open. Based on the choices they fill, seats will be allotted in different colleges.
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2025
The AP ICET Counselling 2025 will take place in two rounds. The first round of seat allotment is expected in July 2025. After the completion of the second round, further rounds may be conducted if seats remain vacant.
The official AP ICET counselling dates 2025 will soon be released on the website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. All candidates, from the first rank to the last rank, will be allowed to register and take part in the counselling process.
AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2: Documents Required
Students can check the following documents required for the AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2:
-
AP ICET 2025 Hall Ticket
-
AP ICET 2025 Rank Card
-
Transfer Certificate (TC)
-
Degree Marks Memo / Consolidated Memo
-
Provisional Degree Certificate
-
Intermediate / Diploma Marks Memo
-
Study Certificates from Class 12 to Degree
-
SSC / 10th Certificate
-
Residence Certificate
-
Parents’ Residence Certificate
-
Latest Income Certificate or Ration Card (with student’s name)
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
-
Local Status Certificate
-
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate (if applicable)
Related Stories
Who Can Apply for AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2?
The second phase of AP ICET 2025 counselling is open for both students who joined the first round and those who missed it.
-
Students who already taken part in Phase 1 can directly log in and choose their college and course options once the web portal is active.
-
Students who did not register in Phase 1 must first complete the online registration, pay the counselling fee, and then fill in and lock their preferred web options.
How to Pay AP ICET 2025 Counselling Fees?
Check the following steps to pay the AP ICET 2025 Counselling Fee for Phase 2:
-
Visit the official portal at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
-
Click “Counselling Registration.”
-
Enter your details like Hall Ticket no., Rank, DOB, mobile, and email.
-
Verify the OTP sent to your mobile/email.
-
Create/confirm your password and submit registration.
-
Choose “Pay Counselling Fee.”
-
Select payment method (UPI/Net Banking/Card) and complete payment.
-
Wait for confirmation on the screen and note the Transaction/Payment ID.
-
Check “Payment Status” in your dashboard to ensure it shows Paid/Successful.
-
Print/Download the Application/Acknowledgement for your records.
-
If status doesn’t update, use “Know Your Payment Status” (or Payment Status option) and keep your receipt/Transaction ID handy.
-
After payment is successful, you can proceed to the web options when the link opens.
Also Read: JEECUP 2025 Round 5 Counselling Reporting Deadline Extended till August 20; Details Here, NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Starts From 21st August; Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation