JEECUP 2025 Round 5 Counselling Reporting Deadline Extended till August 20; Details Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has given more time for students in Round 5 counselling 2025 to report to their colleges. Now, students who got seats can go to their allotted college till August 20, 2025 (5 PM).

It is very important to report to the college on time because only then will the admission be confirmed. At the college, students have to show their documents for checking and say yes to the seat they got.

This extra time is a big help for those who could not reach earlier and were worried about losing their seats. With this new deadline, students get a fair chance to finish their admission without stress. Check this article for detailed information about JEECUP 2025 Round 5 Counselling.

Documents Required at the Time of Reporting for JEECUP 2025

Students going for JEECUP 2025 Round 5 admission must take some important documents with them. These documents should be carried in original along with photocopies (self-attested).