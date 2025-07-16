RBSE Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

For the 2025-2026 academic year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus. This important document is available for download on both the RBSE's official website and in this article.
The RBSE updated the English Literature syllabus to align with current educational standards. Teachers should review the new syllabus to adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods to cover all material effectively. Students are encouraged to download and understand the revised content thoroughly. This will help them plan their studies strategically, focusing on any new or changed sections. This proactive approach underscores the RBSE's dedication to a dynamic and pertinent educational framework.
RBSE Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2025-26
1. Reading
(a) One literary or discursive unseen passage of about 400-500 words followed by 3 multiple choice questions, one fill in the blanks type question and 4 very short answer type questions including 1 VST on opposite word.
(b) An unseen poem of about 15 lines followed by 3 multiple choice questions, one fill in the blanks type question and 4 very short answer type questions including 1 VST on opposite word.
2. Writing
(a) An Essay on argumentative/discursive/reflective or descriptive topic (approx. 150 words) (One out of any two) 5
(b) Composition — Article, Report, Speech 5 (approx. 150 words) (One out of any two)
3. Literary Terms
Metaphysical Poetry, Impressionism, Stream of Conscious-ness, Interior Monologue, Anglo-Indian Literature, Indo-Anglian Literature, Romanticism, Modernism (Four Short Answer Type Questions) (Word limit : approx. 30 words)
4. Text books for Detailed Study—
A. Kaleidoscope
(i) Short Stories :
(a) A passage for comprehension from any one chapter of the Short Stories with 3 multiple choice questions,
1 fill-in-the-blank type question and 2 very short answer type questions testing comprehension, interpretation and drawing inferences.
(b) One out of two Essay Type Questions (Word limit : approx. 80 words)
(c) One Short Answer Type Question (Word limit : approx. 30 words)
(ii) Poetry :
(a) One out of two extracts from the prescribed poems with 3 multiple choice questions,
fill in the blanks type question and very short answer type questions for comprehension, interpretation and drawing inferences in poem.
(b) One out of two Essay Type Questions (Word limit : approx. 80 words)
(c) One Short Answer Type Question
(iii) Non-Fiction :
(a) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions (Word limit : approx. 60 words)
(b) One Short Answer Type Question (Word limit : approx. 30 words)
(iv) Drama :
(a) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions (Word limit : approx. 60 words)
(b) One Short Answer Type Question (Word limit : approx. 30 words)
(B) Fiction :
A Tiger for Malgudi
(a) One out of two Essay Type Questions (Word limit : approx 30 words)
(b) One Short Answer Type Question (Word limit : approx. 30 word)
(c) Six multiple choice questions to test evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships.
RBSE Class 12th English Literature Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
Particulars
Marks
Theory
80
Practical
20
Total
100
RBSE Class 12th English Literature Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th English Literature Important Books
-
Kaleidoscope—NCERT’s Book Published under copyright
-
A Tiger for Malgudi—Published by Rajasthan Textbook Board, Jaipur
