SJVN Assistant Recruitment 2025 Released at sjvn.nic.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

SJVN Assistant Recruitment 2025: SJVN Limited, a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has released notification for Workmen / Workmen Trainee posts on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Trade Test. The trade test will be of qualifying nature only and its marks will not carry any weightage in final merit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 30, 2025. SJVN Assistant 2025 Download PDF SJVN Recruitment 2025: Overview Organization SJVN Limited Post Name Assistant/Workmen / Workmen Trainee Advt. Number 123/2025 Educational Qualification Graduate/NCVT (Cooking) Registration Close On September 30, 2025 Official Website https://www.sjvn.nic.in/ Category Govt Jobs



SJVN Assistant 2025 Important Date The online application process for these posts is under way and you can follow the schedule given below. Last date for submission of application September 30, 2025 SJVN Vacancy 2025 A total of 13 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in differetnt disciplines. Check the details of the discipline wise posts and number- Name of post Number of Posts Assistant 10 Workmen Trainee (Cook) 03 SJVN Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification Candidates should have posts wise educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. Check the details of the posts wise educational qualification given below- Name of post Educational qualification Assistant Graduate Degree in any discipline from recognized University & Typing Speed of 40 wpm • 10 years’ experience in Dibang Valley in Office Administration including liaisoning with State & Local Tribes /Bodies / Administration, Organizing Public Hearings / Meetings, Land Acquisition, R&R Implementation, Surveys for EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), EMP (Environmental Management Plan) and SIA (Social 5 - - 4 1 10 Impact Assessment), Public Relation building with Govt./Semi-Govt./ State/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public & Private Organizations. Workmen Trainee (Cook) Recognized certificate in NCVT (Cooking) OR recognized certificate in catering with 1 years’ experience of cooking & catering meals in a hotel / hospital mess of repute OR Literate with 8 years’ experience of cooking & catering meals in a hotel / hospital mess of repute.