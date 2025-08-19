NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
SJVN Assistant Recruitment 2025 Released at sjvn.nic.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

SJVN Assistant Recruitment 2025 PDF: SJVN Limited, a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has invited online application for Assistant,  Workmen / Workmen Trainee posts. Check notification link, pdf, salary and others. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 19, 2025, 15:51 IST
Get all details about SJVN Assistant Recruitment 2025 here

SJVN Assistant Recruitment 2025: SJVN Limited, a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has released notification for Workmen / Workmen Trainee posts on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Trade Test. The trade test will be of qualifying nature only and its marks will not carry any weightage in final merit.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 30, 2025.

SJVN Assistant 2025 Download PDF 

SJVN Recruitment 2025: Overview 

Organization     SJVN Limited
Post Name     Assistant/Workmen / Workmen Trainee 
Advt. Number  123/2025
Educational Qualification  Graduate/NCVT (Cooking)
Registration Close On   September 30, 2025
Official Website     https://www.sjvn.nic.in/
Category     Govt Jobs


SJVN Assistant 2025 Important Date

The online application process for these posts is under way and you can follow the schedule given below.

Last date for submission of application September 30, 2025

SJVN Vacancy 2025

A total of 13 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in differetnt disciplines. Check the details of the discipline wise posts and number-

Name of post Number of Posts 
Assistant 10
Workmen Trainee (Cook) 03

SJVN Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have posts wise educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. Check the details of the posts wise educational qualification given below-

Name of post Educational qualification 
Assistant Graduate Degree in any discipline from recognized University & Typing Speed of 40 wpm • 10 years’ experience in Dibang Valley in Office Administration including liaisoning with State & Local Tribes /Bodies / Administration, Organizing Public Hearings / Meetings, Land Acquisition, R&R Implementation, Surveys for EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), EMP (Environmental Management Plan) and SIA (Social 5 - - 4 1 10 Impact Assessment), Public Relation building with Govt./Semi-Govt./ State/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public & Private Organizations.
Workmen Trainee (Cook) Recognized certificate in NCVT (Cooking) OR recognized certificate in catering with 1 years’ experience of cooking & catering meals in a hotel / hospital mess of repute OR Literate with 8 years’ experience of cooking & catering meals in a hotel / hospital mess of repute.

How To Apply For SJVN Vacancy 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://sjvnindia.com/
Step 2: Click on the link SJVN recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

