SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23rd Jan: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Grade Postwise under Govt Ministries

Created On: Jan 19, 2022 19:17 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23rd Jan: Online Registration for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Exam will end on 23rd January 2022. Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021-22 for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 4 Age Group Categories till 23rd January 2022 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

S.No.

Age Limit

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004

2

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002

3

18-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004

4

18-32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date

23rd December 2021

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date

23rd January 2022

Last date for receipt of online applications

23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment

28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)

April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay Post-wise under various Ministries & Govt. Departments

The Salary, Pay Scale & Grade Pay for various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment is as follows:

SSC CGL 2022 Postwise Age Limit

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Age Limit

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical

Disabilities permissible for

the post

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800

Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

18 to 30 Years

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

18 to 30 Years

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS)

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU

18 to 30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Assistant Section Officer  in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

18 to 30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

18 to 30 Years

Group “C”/

 OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH

Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

20-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST

18-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS

18-30 years

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Assistant/ Superintendent  in Indian Coast Guard

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in Other Ministries/

Departments/ Organizations

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OL, PD, D

Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

18 to 32 years

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India

18-30 years

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800

Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL & HH

Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL & HH

Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, HH & VH

Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, B, LV, HH

Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries other than CSCS cadres

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Tax Assistant in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL

Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics

18-27 years

Group “C”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP Speaking.

SSC CGL Government Posts will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CGL 2022 Salary After 7th Pay Commission?

Salary, Pay Scale & Grade Pay differ for various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment

Q2. Which Pay Scales are covered under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment cover posts under the pay scale 8, 7, 6, 5 & 4

Q3. Which Posts are included under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

Group ‘B’ And Group ‘C’ Posts In Different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Of Govt. Of India

