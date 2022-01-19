SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23rd Jan: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Grade Postwise under Govt Ministries

SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23rd Jan: Online Registration for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Exam will end on 23rd January 2022. Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021-22 for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 4 Age Group Categories till 23rd January 2022 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in.
|
S.No.
|
Age Limit
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004
|
2
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002
|
3
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004
|
4
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:
|
SSC CGL 2022 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date
|
23rd December 2021
|
SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date
|
23rd January 2022
|
Last date for receipt of online applications
|
23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment
|
28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)
|
April 2022
|
Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)
|
To be notified later
Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests for free
SSC CGL 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay Post-wise under various Ministries & Govt. Departments
The Salary, Pay Scale & Grade Pay for various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment is as follows:
|
SSC CGL 2022 Postwise Age Limit
|
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|
Age Limit
|
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical
Disabilities permissible for
the post
|
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800
|
Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS)
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
18 to 30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, LV & HH
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
18 to 30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
18-30 years
|
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Assistant/ Superintendent in Indian Coast Guard
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/
Departments/ Organizations
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OL, PD, D
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
18 to 32 years
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800
|
Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, HH & VH
|
Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, B, LV, HH
|
Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH
|
Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/
Ministries other than CSCS cadres
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL
|
Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate
Abbreviation used:
Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.
Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP Speaking.
SSC CGL Government Posts will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.
|
Also Read:
|
Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates