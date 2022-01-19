SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23rd Jan: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Grade Postwise under Govt Ministries

SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23 rd Jan: SSC CGL 2022 Registration will end on 23 rd January 2022. Know the Salary after 7 th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay Post-wise under various Ministries & Govt Departments.

SSC CGL 2022 Registration Ends on 23rd Jan: Online Registration for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Exam will end on 23rd January 2022. Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021-22 for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under 4 Age Group Categories till 23rd January 2022 at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

S.No. Age Limit Remarks 1 18-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004 2 20-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002 3 18-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004 4 18-32 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date 23rd December 2021 SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date 23rd January 2022 Last date for receipt of online applications 23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 25th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 26th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment 28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM) SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE) April 2022 Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later

SSC CGL 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay Post-wise under various Ministries & Govt. Departments

The Salary, Pay Scale & Grade Pay for various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment is as follows:

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP Speaking.

SSC CGL Government Posts will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.