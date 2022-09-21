SSC CGL 2022-23 Vacancies & Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check Post-wise Pay Scale Here!

SSC CGL 2022-23 Vacancy & Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Know about the SSC CGL vacancies for all the posts notified by the commission. Also, check out the SSC CGL pay scale along with salary, and important dates here.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Vacancy & Salary after 7th Pay Commission: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2022 official notification. The commission has also notified the SSC CGL vacancies and salaries for all the posts. Candidates can download the official notification PDF from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The application form filling for the SSC CGL exam is going to commence on September 16, 2022. The commission conducts the combined graduate level exam to appoint eligible candidates in the Group B and C posts under the various ministerial departments of the central government.

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail

The selection process for the SSC CGL exam consists of two rounds, Tier 1 and Tier 2. The commission has revised the exam pattern for Tier 2 for this year’s recruitment. Check out this article till the end to know more details related to the salary, pay scale, and monthly salary for the SSC CGL 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

The commission has released the SSC CGL 2022 schedule for all the events, go through the table to know more.

SSC CGL 2022 Events Important Dates SSC CGL online application form September 16 to October 08, 2022 Last date to make online fee payment October 09, 2022 Last date to make the fee payment through challan October 10, 2022 Application form correction window October 12 to 13, 2022 Tentative schedule for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 December 2022 Tentative schedule for SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 To be Announced Soon

SSC CGL 2022 Vacancies

As per the official notification released for the SSC CGL 2022, the tentative vacancies are expected to be around 20, 000. The commission has not notified the post-wise vacancies breakup. It has been announced that the post-wise SSC vacancies shall be released in the upcoming days. The candidates have been advised to keep a tab on the official website of SSC for getting the latest updates.

SSC CGL 2022 Salary and Pay Scale

As per the official notification, the commission has notified different job profiles along with the admissible pay scale and grade pay. Also, the SSC CGL salary shall be devised as per the norms of the 7th pay commission.

SSC CGL Pay Scale

The SSC CGL pay scale is different for all the job profiles listed on the official notification. Go through the table to know about the grade pay and pay scale for all the posts.

Grade Pay Pay Scale SSC CGL Job Profile Grade Pay-4800 Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Grade Pay-4600 Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400) Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS) Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIR Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters) Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS Grade Pay - 4200 Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400) Assistant/ Superintendent in Indian Coast Guard Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Assistant/ Superintendent in Indian Coast Guard Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA) Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India Grade Pay -2800 Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300) Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts) Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments Grade Pay-2400 Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100) Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Tax Assistant in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics

SSC CGL Salary Structure

The candidates can get a rough estimate of the monthly salary admissible to the different pay scale and grade pay from the table mentioned below.

Grade Pay Pay Scale SSC CGL Salary Grade Pay-4800 Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100) INR 80,000 to 85,000 Grade Pay-4600 Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400) INR 72,000 to 80,000 Grade Pay - 4200 Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400) INR 58,000 to 70,000 Grade Pay -2800 Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300) INR 48,000 to 53,000 Grade Pay -2400 Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100) INR 42,000 to 45,000

Apart from the pay scale mentioned for the above job posts, the candidates are also eligible to get different allowances on a monthly basis. Check out the section below to get the names of SSC CGL salary allowances.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

SSC CGL is one of the golden opportunities to get a government job under the central government. The candidates not only get a hefty salary package but is also admissible to get job security and perks and allowances.