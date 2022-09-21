SSC CGL 2022-23 Vacancies & Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check Post-wise Pay Scale Here!

SSC CGL 2022-23 Vacancy & Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Know about the SSC CGL vacancies for all the posts notified by the commission. Also, check out the SSC CGL pay scale along with salary, and important dates here.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Vacancy & Salary after 7th Pay Commission: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2022 official notification. The commission has also notified the SSC CGL vacancies and salaries for all the posts. Candidates can download the official notification PDF from the official website, ssc.nic.in. 

The application form filling for the SSC CGL exam is going to commence on September 16, 2022. The commission conducts the combined graduate level exam to appoint eligible candidates in the Group B and C posts under the various ministerial departments of the central government. 

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail

The selection process for the SSC CGL exam consists of two rounds, Tier 1 and Tier 2. The commission has revised the exam pattern for Tier 2 for this year’s recruitment. Check out this article till the end to know more details related to the salary, pay scale, and monthly salary for the SSC CGL 2022. 

SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

The commission has released the SSC CGL 2022 schedule for all the events, go through the table to know more. 

SSC CGL 2022 Events

Important Dates

SSC CGL online application form 

September 16 to October 08, 2022

Last date to make online fee payment

October 09, 2022

Last date to make the fee payment through challan

October 10, 2022

Application form correction window

October 12 to 13, 2022

Tentative schedule for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022

December 2022

Tentative schedule for SSC CGL Tier 2 2022

To be Announced Soon

SSC CGL 2022 Vacancies 

As per the official notification released for the SSC CGL 2022, the tentative vacancies are expected to be around 20, 000. The commission has not notified the post-wise vacancies breakup. It has been announced that the post-wise SSC vacancies shall be released in the upcoming days. The candidates have been advised to keep a tab on the official website of SSC for getting the latest updates.

SSC CGL 2022 Salary and Pay Scale

As per the official notification, the commission has notified different job profiles along with the admissible pay scale and grade pay. Also, the SSC CGL salary shall be devised as per the norms of the 7th pay commission.

SSC CGL Pay Scale

The SSC CGL pay scale is different for all the job profiles listed on the official notification. Go through the table to know about the grade pay and pay scale for all the posts.

Grade Pay

Pay Scale

SSC CGL Job Profile

Grade Pay-4800

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/

Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Grade Pay-4600

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)

Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS)

Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU

Assistant Section Officer  in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY

Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIR

Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)

Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST

Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS

Grade Pay - 4200

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

Assistant/ Superintendent  in Indian Coast Guard

Assistant in Other Ministries/

Departments/ Organizations

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)

Assistant/ Superintendent  in Indian Coast Guard

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India

Grade Pay -2800

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)

Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments

Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)

Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments

Grade Pay-2400

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Tax Assistant in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics

SSC CGL Salary Structure

The candidates can get a rough estimate of the monthly salary admissible to the different pay scale and grade pay from the table mentioned below. 

Grade Pay

Pay Scale

SSC CGL Salary

Grade Pay-4800

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)

INR 80,000 to 85,000

Grade Pay-4600

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)

INR 72,000 to 80,000

Grade Pay - 4200

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

INR 58,000 to 70,000

Grade Pay -2800

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)

INR 48,000 to 53,000

Grade Pay -2400

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)

INR 42,000 to 45,000

Apart from the pay scale mentioned for the above job posts, the candidates are also eligible to get different allowances on a monthly basis. Check out the section below to get the names of SSC CGL salary allowances. 

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Travel Allowance (TA)
  • City Compensatory Allowance
  • Special Allowance
  • Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
  • Petrol Allowance
  • Provident Fund Contribution

SSC CGL is one of the golden opportunities to get a government job under the central government. The candidates not only get a hefty salary package but is also admissible to get job security and perks and allowances.

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary After 7th Pay Commission?

Salary, Pay Scale & Grade Pay Differ For Various Posts Under SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment

Q2. Which Pay Scales are covered under SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment?

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Cover Posts Under The Pay Scale 8, 7, 6, 5 & 4

Q3. Which Posts are included under SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment?

Group ‘B’ And Group ‘C’ Posts In Different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Of Govt. Of India
