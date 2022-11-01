SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates Out: Check Tier-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Dates Out: Know about the revised exam pattern for SSC CGL Tier-1 and Tier-2 Exam 2022. Also, check the expert’s suggested preparation strategy to clear the exam.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Dates Out: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL 2022 exam dates. The announcement regarding the same was made on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. As per that, the SSC CGL 2022 exam for tier 1 is going to be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. With this, the admit card for the exam shall be announced soon.

The commission has earlier released the official notification for SSC CGL 2022 notifying at least 20,000 vacancies. It has also revised the exam pattern for the SSC CGL tier 2 examination. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to keep a tab on the official website for all latest updates regarding the exam.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates

The commission has released the SSC CGL exam dates on the official website. As per that, the exam shall be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. Also, the admit card for the same will be released at least 2 weeks prior to the exam.

Events Important Dates SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates December 01 to 13, 2022 SSC CGL Admit Card release date To be Announced soon

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern

The commission has revised the SSC CGL exam pattern from this year onwards. As per that from this year, candidates have to write and qualify for only tiers for getting an appointment.

SSC CGL Tier 1

The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.

The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.

The language of the question paper is going to be bilingual for all the section except for English Comprehension.

Subject Name Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200 1 hour

SSC CGL Tier 2

The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the computer based test mode.

The examination is going to be having three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. The paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all the posts. However, paper 2 and will be for the Junior Statistical Officer Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer respectively.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections Module Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 135 1 hour Module-II General Awareness 25 75 Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 15 minutes Module-II Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task 15 minutes

Paper II (For JSO)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Statistics 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

Paper III (For AAO)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

SSC CGL 2022 Preparation Tips & Strategy

The candidates going to attempt the SSC CGL 2022 examination should always stick to preparation strategy that provides a direction to the studies. Go through the section below to know about the same.