SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates Out: Check Tier-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Dates Out: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL 2022 exam dates. The announcement regarding the same was made on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. As per that, the SSC CGL 2022 exam for tier 1 is going to be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. With this, the admit card for the exam shall be announced soon.
Recent Story: SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced
The commission has earlier released the official notification for SSC CGL 2022 notifying at least 20,000 vacancies. It has also revised the exam pattern for the SSC CGL tier 2 examination. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to keep a tab on the official website for all latest updates regarding the exam.
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates
The commission has released the SSC CGL exam dates on the official website. As per that, the exam shall be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. Also, the admit card for the same will be released at least 2 weeks prior to the exam.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates
|
December 01 to 13, 2022
|
SSC CGL Admit Card release date
|
To be Announced soon
Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern
The commission has revised the SSC CGL exam pattern from this year onwards. As per that from this year, candidates have to write and qualify for only tiers for getting an appointment.
Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail
SSC CGL Tier 1
- The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.
- The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.
- As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.
- The language of the question paper is going to be bilingual for all the section except for English Comprehension.
Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
Subject Name
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
1 hour
SSC CGL Tier 2
- The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the computer based test mode.
- The examination is going to be having three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. The paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all the posts. However, paper 2 and will be for the Junior Statistical Officer Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer respectively.
- As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.
Paper I (Compulsory)
|
Sections
|
Module
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Section I
|
Module-I
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
90
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
|
90
|
Section II
|
Module-I
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
45
|
135
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
Section III
|
Module-I
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
60
|
15 minutes
|
Module-II
|
Data Entry Speed Test
|
One Data Entry Task
|
15 minutes
Paper II (For JSO)
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
Paper III (For AAO)
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
SSC CGL 2022 Preparation Tips & Strategy
The candidates going to attempt the SSC CGL 2022 examination should always stick to preparation strategy that provides a direction to the studies. Go through the section below to know about the same.
- It is advisable to stick to the SSC CGL syllabus to make sure that nothing is left and all the chapters are covered before time. We advise candidates to download the syllabus and then mark important chapters.
- One should go through the SSC CGL previous year papers to get an insight into the level of the questions asked in the exam. It also helps in determining the structure for the exam and helps them in preparing well.
- It is advisable to stick to at least two resources for covering the general awareness and current affairs. Usually, the questions in these two sections are asked from the last six months national and international current affairs.
- Attempt SSC CGL mock tests on a regular basis to secure a name in the final merit list. This helps in determining the weaker sections easily and one can work on it effectively to secure high marks in the exam.