SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates Out: Check Tier-1 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Dates Out

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Dates Out: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL 2022 exam dates. The announcement regarding the same was made on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. As per that, the SSC CGL 2022 exam for tier 1 is going to be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. With this, the admit card for the exam shall be announced soon.

The commission has earlier released the official notification for SSC CGL 2022 notifying at least 20,000 vacancies. It has also revised the exam pattern for the SSC CGL tier 2 examination. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to keep a tab on the official website for all latest updates regarding the exam. 

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates

The commission has released the SSC CGL exam dates on the official website. As per that, the exam shall be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. Also, the admit card for the same will be released at least 2 weeks prior to the exam. 

Events

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates

December 01 to 13, 2022

SSC CGL Admit Card release date

To be Announced soon

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern

The commission has revised the SSC CGL exam pattern from this year onwards. As per that from this year, candidates have to write and qualify for only tiers for getting an appointment. 

SSC CGL Tier 1

  • The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.
  • The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.
  • As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.
  • The language of the question paper is going to be bilingual for all the section except for English Comprehension.

Subject Name

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude 

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

1 hour

SSC CGL Tier 2

  • The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the computer based test mode. 
  • The examination is going to be having three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. The paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all the posts. However,  paper 2 and will be for the Junior Statistical Officer Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer respectively. 
  • As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam. 

Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections

Module

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

15 minutes

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test

One Data Entry Task

15 minutes

Paper II (For JSO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

Paper III (For AAO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

SSC CGL 2022 Preparation Tips & Strategy

The candidates going to attempt the SSC CGL 2022 examination should always stick to preparation strategy that provides a direction to the studies. Go through the section below to know about the same. 

  • It is advisable to stick to the SSC CGL syllabus to make sure that nothing is left and all the chapters are covered before time. We advise candidates to download the syllabus and then mark important chapters. 
  • One should go through the SSC CGL previous year papers to get an insight into the level of the questions asked in the exam. It also helps in determining the structure for the exam and helps them in preparing well. 
  • It is advisable to stick to at least two resources for covering the general awareness and current affairs. Usually, the questions in these two sections are asked from the last six months national and international current affairs. 
  • Attempt SSC CGL mock tests on a regular basis to secure a name in the final merit list. This helps in determining the weaker sections easily and one can work on it effectively to secure high marks in the exam.

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC CGL exam pattern?

As per the official notification, there shall be two tiers for the selection of the candidates. The first paper is going to be compulsory for all the candidates whereas the second paper shall be optional for the students.

Q2: What is the SSC CGL 2022 marking scheme?

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer marked in the SSC CGL examination 2022.

Q3: How many subjects are going to be asked in the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam?

As per the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern, a total of 100 questions are going to be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and English Comprehension.

