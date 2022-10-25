SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: Check Postwise Vacancy Detail in Various Ministries/Govt Departments

SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: The Staff Selection Commission released the final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 on October 21, 2022. The officials have released 7108 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020. However, the previous official notification specified 7035 tentative vacancies under Various Ministries & Govt Departments. All the eligible candidates can download the category-wise final SSC CGL Vacancies for each post only from the official website of the commission. Check out this article to know more about the revised SSC CGL 2022 Vacancies.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7108 Vacancies Category-wise Break-up
The details of a total of 7108 vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment are elaborated below:
|
SSC CGL Final Vacancies Category-wise 2020
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
General (UR)
|
2924
|
SC
|
1047
|
ST
|
524
|
OBC
|
1871
|
EWS
|
74
|
Total
|
7108
Final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 in Ministries & Government Departments
Have a look at the break up of SSC CGL Final Vacancies including the crucial details like age limit and pay scale:
|
Final vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2020 (as on 20.10.2022)
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
Pay Level
|
A01
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|
Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
103
|
37
|
18
|
67
|
25
|
250
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 8 (47600 - 151100)
|
B03
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
62
|
13
|
10
|
51
|
15
|
151
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B04
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
23
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B06
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
39
|
13
|
6
|
24
|
9
|
91
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B07
|
AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
36
|
15
|
9
|
20
|
8
|
88
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B08
|
Election Commission
|
Assistant
Section Officer
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B10
|
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B11
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B12
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B13
|
National Technical Research Organisation
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B14
to
B18
|
1. Bureau of Police Research & Development
2. Coast Guard Headquarters
3. D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry
4. Narcotics Control Bureau
5. Ministry of External Affairs (Passport Division
|
Assistant /Assistant
Supdt.
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B20
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Assistant
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400
|
B21
|
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|
Assistant
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400
|
B22
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
68
|
25
|
17
|
81
|
26
|
217
|
17
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 7(44900-
142400)
|
B23
|
Inspector, (Central
Excise)
|
382
|
202
|
104
|
435
|
131
|
1258
|
0
|
22
|
22
|
0
|
2
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B24
|
Inspector (Preventive
Officer)
|
388
|
137
|
68
|
195
|
90
|
878
|
0
|
17
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B25
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
21
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B26
|
Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)
|
Asstt. Enforcement Officer
|
45
|
20
|
9
|
29
|
11
|
114
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B27
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
Sub Inspectors
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B28
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)
|
Inspector Post
|
19
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
5
|
42
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
18-30
years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B29
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Divisional Accountant
|
162
|
60
|
30
|
108
|
40
|
400
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B31
|
National Investigation Agency
|
Sub-Inspector (NIA)
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
C32
|
174
|
59
|
26
|
92
|
50
|
401
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
upto 32 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
D33
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Auditor
|
203
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
500
|
50
|
8
|
7
|
0
|
5
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D34
|
Offices under Controller General of Defence
Accounts
|
Auditor
|
106
|
39
|
19
|
70
|
26
|
260
|
26
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D35
|
National Technical Research Organisation
|
Auditor
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D37
to
D39
|
1. Controller General of Accounts
2. M/o Communication (D/o Telecommunication
O/o CGCA)
3. Ministry of Communiction (D/o Post-Admn.)
|
Accountant/Junior
Accountant
|
300
|
108
|
36
|
144
|
73
|
661
|
61
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D40
to
D48
|
1. Ministry of Textiles
2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry
of Defence)
3. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
4. D/o Science & Technology
5. Ministry of Water Resources, River Development
& Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)
6. Office of Development Commissioner (Micro,
Small & Medium Enterprises)
7. D/o Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers
Welfare
8. Central Bureau of Narcotics
9. D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper Division
Clerk
|
98
|
32
|
11
|
50
|
12
|
203
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D51
|
510
|
156
|
65
|
266
|
93
|
1090
|
107
|
12
|
13
|
10
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
D52
|
151
|
36
|
48
|
66
|
63
|
364
|
36
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
D53
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
-2400
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
Total
|
2924
|
1047
|
524
|
1871
|
742
|
7108
|
312
|
107
|
91
|
23
|
27