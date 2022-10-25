SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: Check Postwise Vacancy Detail in Various Ministries/Govt Departments

SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: The final 7108 SSC CGL vacancies 2020 have been published on the official website. Check the final CGL Vacancy PDF & steps to download it here.

SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: The Staff Selection Commission released the final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 on October 21, 2022. The officials have released 7108 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020. However, the previous official notification specified 7035 tentative vacancies under Various Ministries & Govt Departments. All the eligible candidates can download the category-wise final SSC CGL Vacancies for each post only from the official website of the commission. Check out this article to know more about the revised SSC CGL 2022 Vacancies.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7108 Vacancies Category-wise Break-up

The details of a total of 7108 vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment are elaborated below:

SSC CGL Final Vacancies Category-wise 2020 Category Vacancies General (UR) 2924 SC 1047 ST 524 OBC 1871 EWS 74 Total 7108

Final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 in Ministries & Government Departments

Have a look at the break up of SSC CGL Final Vacancies including the crucial details like age limit and pay scale: