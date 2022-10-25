SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: Check Postwise Vacancy Detail in Various Ministries/Govt Departments

SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: The final 7108 SSC CGL vacancies 2020 have been published on the official website. Check the final CGL Vacancy PDF & steps to download it here.

SSC CGL 7108 Vacancies Announced: The Staff Selection Commission released the final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 on October 21, 2022. The officials have released 7108 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020. However, the previous official notification specified 7035 tentative vacancies under Various Ministries & Govt Departments. All the eligible candidates can download the category-wise final SSC CGL Vacancies for each post only from the official website of the commission. Check out this article to know more about the revised SSC CGL 2022 Vacancies.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7108 Vacancies Category-wise Break-up

The details of a total of 7108 vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment are elaborated below:

SSC CGL Final Vacancies Category-wise 2020

Category

Vacancies

General (UR)

2924

SC

1047

ST

524

OBC

1871

EWS

74

Total

7108

Final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020 in Ministries & Government Departments

Have a look at the break up of SSC CGL Final Vacancies including the crucial details like age limit and pay scale:

Final vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2020 (as on 20.10.2022)

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

Pay Level

A01

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

103

37

18

67

25

250

0

4

4

0

2

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 8 (47600 - 151100)

B03

Central Secretariat Service (DOPT)

Assistant Section Officer

62

13

10

51

15

151

0

2

2

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B04

Intelligence Bureau

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

11

3

1

6

2

23

0

1

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B06

Ministry of External Affairs

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

39

13

6

24

9

91

0

1

1

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B07

AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

36

15

9

20

8

88

0

1

1

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B08

Election Commission

Assistant

Section Officer

0

1

0

3

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B10

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

2

1

0

1

1

5

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B11

Central Administrative Tribunal

Assistant Section Officer

3

1

0

1

0

5

0

1

0

0

0

20-30years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B12

Central Vigilance Commission

Inspector Of Income Tax

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B13

National Technical Research Organisation

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

3

0

1

1

1

6

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B14

to

B18

1. Bureau of Police Research & Development

2. Coast Guard Headquarters

3. D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry

4. Narcotics Control Bureau

5. Ministry of External Affairs (Passport Division

Assistant /Assistant

Supdt.

7

2

1

2

2

14

0

0

0

0

1

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B20

Ministry of Mines

Assistant

11

3

0

2

2

18

0

0

0

1

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 6 (35400-

112400

B21

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Assistant

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 6 (35400-

112400

B22

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Inspector Of Income Tax

68

25

17

81

26

217

17

5

2

0

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 7(44900-

142400)

B23

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector, (Central

Excise)

382

202

104

435

131

1258

0

22

22

0

2

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B24

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector (Preventive

Officer)

388

137

68

195

90

878

0

17

16

0

2

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B25

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector (Examiner)

21

1

1

8

2

33

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B26

Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)

Asstt. Enforcement Officer

45

20

9

29

11

114

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B27

Central Bureau of Investigation

Sub Inspectors

6

1

1

3

0

11

0

0

0

0

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B28

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)

Inspector  Post

19

4

5

9

5

42

0

0

1

1

0

18-30

years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B29

Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Divisional Accountant

162

60

30

108

40

400

0

6

6

0

4

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B31

National Investigation Agency

Sub-Inspector (NIA)

6

2

0

2

1

11

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

C32

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Junior Statistical Officer

174

59

26

92

50

401

0

3

1

0

0

upto 32 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

D33

Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Auditor

203

75

37

135

50

500

50

8

7

0

5

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D34

Offices under Controller General of Defence

Accounts

Auditor

106

39

19

70

26

260

26

3

3

3

3

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D35

National Technical Research Organisation

Auditor

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D37

to

D39

1. Controller General of Accounts

2. M/o Communication (D/o Telecommunication

O/o CGCA)

3. Ministry of Communiction (D/o Post-Admn.)

Accountant/Junior

Accountant

300

108

36

144

73

661

61

13

6

0

2

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D40

to

D48

1. Ministry of Textiles

2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry

of Defence)

3. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

4. D/o Science & Technology

5. Ministry of Water Resources, River Development

& Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)

6. Office of Development Commissioner (Micro,

Small & Medium Enterprises)

7. D/o Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers

Welfare

8. Central Bureau of Narcotics

9. D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper Division

Clerk

98

32

11

50

12

203

15

3

3

1

1

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D51

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Tax Assistant

510

156

65

266

93

1090

107

12

13

10

1

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

D52

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Tax Assistant

151

36

48

66

63

364

36

5

3

3

2

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

D53

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)

-2400

4

0

1

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Total

2924

1047

524

1871

742

7108

312

107

91

23

27

  

FAQ

Q1. How many final vacancies are there for SSC CGL 2020?

The officials have released a total of 7108 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020.

Q2 What is the Selection Process under SSC CGL Recruitment Process?

SSC CGL Selection Process comprises Four Tiers, i.e Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III And Tier – IV.

Q3 How to download the final SSC CGL Vacancies 2020?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Final Vacancies only from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

