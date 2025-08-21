NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard released today at natbaord.edu.in; Direct link here

NBEMS FMGE 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecards for candidates who appeared in the screening test. The official website, natboard.edu.in, is currently where candidates can view and download their scorecards following the announcement of the FMGE results on August 13, 2025.

This year 36,034 of the 37,207 applicants who enrolled for the test actually showed up. Of the candidates that took the test, 6,707 were successful. With 29,327 individuals failing the screening test, the failure percentage this year was a noteworthy 81.39 percent. It has 108 words in total.

How To Download The NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard: