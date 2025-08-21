NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard released today at natbaord.edu.in; Direct link here

NBEMS FMGE 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecards for candidates who appeared in the screening test. The official website, natboard.edu.in, is currently where candidates can view and download their scorecards following the announcement of the FMGE results on August 13, 2025.
This year 36,034 of the 37,207 applicants who enrolled for the test actually showed up. Of the candidates that took the test, 6,707 were successful. With 29,327 individuals failing the screening test, the failure percentage this year was a noteworthy 81.39 percent. It has 108 words in total.
How To Download The NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard:
Go to the NBEMS official website. To continue, go to the homepage and search for the "Results" or "Public Notice" area.
Find the link to the FMGE Result. To view the official result page, click the FMGE June 2025 outcome link.
Launch the PDF result. The list of eligible applicants is usually included in the results, which are made available in PDF format.
Look up your roll number. To swiftly locate your roll number in the lengthy PDF list of results, use the 'Ctrl+F' function.
Verify your eligibility. Once you've located your roll number, confirm your eligibility and exam scores.
Get your personal scorecard here. The applicant can use their login credentials to download their own scoring from the applicant's site.
Print for future reference. Download and print a copy of your scorecard and the result PDF for future use and verification purposes.
FMGE 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates for the FMGE 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Date
|
July 26, 2025
|
Result Declaration Date
|
August 13, 2025
|
Scorecard Release Date
|
August 21, 2025
|
Total Candidates Registered
|
37,207
|
Total Candidates Appeared
|
36,034
|
Total Candidates Passed
|
6,707
|
Total Candidates Failed
|
29,327
|
Passing Percentage
|
18.61%
|
Failing Percentage
|
81.39%
|
Results Withheld
|
5
