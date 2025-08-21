NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard released today at natbaord.edu.in; Direct link here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
NBEMS FMGE 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE 2025 scorecards on natboard.edu.in. Out of 36,034 candidates who appeared, only 6,707 passed, resulting in a high failure rate of 81.39%. The results were announced on August 13, 2025, with scorecards available for download starting August 21, 2025.

Aug 21, 2025, 16:58 IST
NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard
NBEMS FMGE 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecards for candidates who appeared in the screening test. The official website, natboard.edu.in, is currently where candidates can view and download their scorecards following the announcement of the FMGE results on August 13, 2025.

This year 36,034 of the 37,207 applicants who enrolled for the test actually showed up. Of the candidates that took the test, 6,707 were successful. With 29,327 individuals failing the screening test, the failure percentage this year was a noteworthy 81.39 percent. It has 108 words in total.

How To Download The NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NBEMS FMGE June 2025 Scorecard:

  • Go to the NBEMS official website. To continue, go to the homepage and search for the "Results" or "Public Notice" area.

  • Find the link to the FMGE Result. To view the official result page, click the FMGE June 2025 outcome link.

  • Launch the PDF result. The list of eligible applicants is usually included in the results, which are made available in PDF format.

  • Look up your roll number. To swiftly locate your roll number in the lengthy PDF list of results, use the 'Ctrl+F' function.

  • Verify your eligibility. Once you've located your roll number, confirm your eligibility and exam scores.

  • Get your personal scorecard here. The applicant can use their login credentials to download their own scoring from the applicant's site.

  • Print for future reference. Download and print a copy of your scorecard and the result PDF for future use and verification purposes.

FMGE 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates for the FMGE 2025:

Particulars

Details

Exam Date

July 26, 2025

Result Declaration Date

August 13, 2025

Scorecard Release Date

August 21, 2025

Total Candidates Registered

37,207

Total Candidates Appeared

36,034

Total Candidates Passed

6,707

Total Candidates Failed

29,327

Passing Percentage

18.61%

Failing Percentage

81.39%

Results Withheld

5

