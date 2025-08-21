NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in; Direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The official schedule for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and the registration starts today, August 21, 2025. On August 26, the All India Quota, Deemed, and Central Universities registration window will be open until 12:00 PM. While choice filling and locking will be accessible until 11:55 PM on August 26, payments can be made until 3:00 PM on the same day.
The outcomes of the seat allocation process will be revealed on August 29. The process is set for August 27 and 28. In order to be admitted, candidates who are given seats must show up at their respective universities between August 30 and September 5. State-level NEET UG 2025 counseling will take place independently in the interim. MCC will verify the data of joined candidates from September 6 to 8, while state authorities will handle their verification from September 12 to 13.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates related to NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Tentative Dates
|
NEET UG Result 2025
|
14 June 2025
|
Counselling Registration Starts
|
21 July 2025 (Started)
|
Seat Allotment for Round 1
|
July 2025 (Last week)
|
Reporting to Colleges - Round 1
|
July-August 2025
|
Round 2 Registration
|
12 August 2025
|
Mop-Up Round
|
September 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
22 September 2025
How To Apply For the NEET UG Counselling 2025 MCC Round 2 Seat Registration?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 MCC Round 2 seat registration:
-
Go to the MCC's official website. For all registration and counseling procedures, candidates must visit the Medical Counseling Committee's official website.
-
The "New Registration 2025" link should be clicked. For new applicants who did not register for Round 1 of the counseling, this is where they begin.
-
Enter your NEET and personal information. To start the procedure, provide your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, and other necessary personal data.
-
Pay the necessary security and registration payments. Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to finish the online payment. Fees differ according on the category.
-
Print the slip and turn in the registration form. Following the successful submission of the form and payment, a registration slip will be produced. Save this to your records by downloading it.
-
To start choice filling and locking, log in. Before the deadline, access the site using your new login information and choose the colleges and courses that you want to enroll in.
NEET UG 2024 Qualifying Scores
The NEET 2025 cutoff, or qualifying marks, and the NEET 2025 result for each category will be announced by NTA. Gaining admission to a government or private medical college is more likely if one achieves higher than the minimal qualifying scores. Final admission will rely on many aspects, like how many students apply, how many seats are available, and the cutoff marks for each category at each medical college
|
Category
|
NEET 2024 Qualifying Score (Out of 720)
|
General
|
137–720
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
107–136
|
General-PWD
|
121–136
|
SC/ST/OBC-PWD
|
107–120
