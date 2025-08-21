NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in; Direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The official schedule for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and the registration starts today, August 21, 2025. On August 26, the All India Quota, Deemed, and Central Universities registration window will be open until 12:00 PM. While choice filling and locking will be accessible until 11:55 PM on August 26, payments can be made until 3:00 PM on the same day.

The outcomes of the seat allocation process will be revealed on August 29. The process is set for August 27 and 28. In order to be admitted, candidates who are given seats must show up at their respective universities between August 30 and September 5. State-level NEET UG 2025 counseling will take place independently in the interim. MCC will verify the data of joined candidates from September 6 to 8, while state authorities will handle their verification from September 12 to 13.