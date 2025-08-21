NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Postponed, Check New Revised Schedule Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Round has been rescheduled, with the new registration date i.e August 26, 2025. Earlier scheduled to start on August 19, the round was postponed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On the first date, the registration portal was momentarily accessible, but it was promptly shut down.

A new timetable for the last round of counseling has been made public by MCC. The Online Stray Vacancy Round for NEET MDS 2025 will now end on September 8, 2025, in accordance with the revised timeframe. All applicants who were anticipating the start of this last round of counseling for admission to MDS courses are impacted by this postponement. Candidates can now consult the updated dates on the official MCC website.