NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Postponed, Check New Revised Schedule Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Round has been rescheduled, with the new registration date i.e August 26, 2025. Earlier scheduled to start on August 19, the round was postponed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On the first date, the registration portal was momentarily accessible, but it was promptly shut down.
A new timetable for the last round of counseling has been made public by MCC. The Online Stray Vacancy Round for NEET MDS 2025 will now end on September 8, 2025, in accordance with the revised timeframe. All applicants who were anticipating the start of this last round of counseling for admission to MDS courses are impacted by this postponement. Candidates can now consult the updated dates on the official MCC website.
Steps To Apply For The NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Round?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Round:
Go to the MCC's official website. This process is being conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).
Go to the section about MDS Counseling. Visit the MCC website and look for the NEET MDS portal.
To view the results of the stray vacancy round, click the link. On September 2, 2025, the planned outcome date, this connection will become live.
To open the PDF file, click the link. A list of all assigned candidates is usually included in the results, which are made available in PDF format.
Look up your Application ID or Roll Number. To locate your specific information in the list fast, use the PDF's search feature.
Check the status of your seat assignment. The list will indicate which college and course you were assigned to, as well as if you were given a seat.
Download the outcome for your records. A copy of the outcome must be saved in order to proceed with the admissions procedure.
NEET MDS 2025 Counselling: Revised Schedule
The updated schedule for the NEET MDS counseling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round is shown in the following table.
Events
Dates
Registration and choice filling
August 26, 2025, to August 31, 2025 (12 noon)
Choice locking process
August 31, 2025 (4 PM to 11.55 PM)
Seat allotment result
September 2, 2025
Institute Reporting
September 2, 2025, to September 8, 2025
