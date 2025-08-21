Lok Sabha Approves Bill to Establish Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati; Details here

Lok Sabha passes IIM Bill: The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday, passing the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati. The Union government will contribute Rs 550 crore in capital support for the new institute under the bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
After the bill was introduced, the opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the subsequent discussion by highlighting the new IIM as a major step forward for higher education in the area. He added that in the ten years of the Narendra Modi-led administration, this will be the ninth IIM to be established.
What does IIM Guwahati Bill stand for?
The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, often known as the IIM Guwahati Bill, is a piece of legislation that aims to create a new Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati, Assam. The measure, which was approved by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, grants academic autonomy to the new institute and names it a "institute of national importance."
Allocating Rs 550 crore from the Union government to finance its formation is one of the bill's main features. This program is a component of a special development package that aims to increase economic growth and higher education in the Northeast, especially in accordance with a peace agreement with ULFA. IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the new campus, which is set to begin classes at a temporary location while its permanent campus is built.
What Did Officials Said?
The 21st IIM in the country will be set up in Guwahati at an investment of Rs 550 crore," the minister said.
He thanked Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, for his efforts in securing clearance for the state's IIM's foundation.
"I am pleased with how the Northeast is developing now. The Northeast has the unwavering support of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan stated, "IIM Guwahati will undoubtedly develop a more comprehensive scenario for the entire Northeast, particularly Assam and Guwahati."
Related Stories
After Shillong, the second IIM in the Northeast would be established with the assistance of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed Tuesday amid a flurry of activity in the Lower House.
Also read:
UP Scholarship Scheme: Govt of Uttar Pradesh Signed MOU with UK FCDO For Higher Studies
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation