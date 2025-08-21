Lok Sabha Approves Bill to Establish Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati; Details here

Lok Sabha passes IIM Bill: The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday, passing the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati. The Union government will contribute Rs 550 crore in capital support for the new institute under the bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

After the bill was introduced, the opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the subsequent discussion by highlighting the new IIM as a major step forward for higher education in the area. He added that in the ten years of the Narendra Modi-led administration, this will be the ninth IIM to be established.

What does IIM Guwahati Bill stand for?

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, often known as the IIM Guwahati Bill, is a piece of legislation that aims to create a new Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati, Assam. The measure, which was approved by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, grants academic autonomy to the new institute and names it a "institute of national importance."