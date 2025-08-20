UP Scholarship Scheme: Govt of Uttar Pradesh Signed MOU with UK FCDO For Higher Studies

News

UP Scholarship Scheme: Together with the UK's FCDO, the UP government has started a new scholarship program. For three years, it will send five students a year, completely supported, to the UK. The program seeks to improve leadership and global education for young people in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Scholarship Scheme: The Chevening-Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme has been formally introduced by the Uttar Pradesh government. An agreement with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) was inked on Tuesday to create this new initiative. Five students will be sponsored by the state government each year to pursue further education at different universities throughout the United Kingdom under this esteemed award. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, commended the effort and underlined its significance for the state's educational system. According to him, the scholarship program is a "powerful platform" that has the ability to "transform the state's education system" and equip young people for opportunities in global leadership. The program seeks to promote academic achievement while giving students access to opportunities and exposure abroad.

What Did Officials Say About The New Scholarship Scheme? Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, highlighted his government's dedication to developing extraordinary potential by giving students access to opportunities around the world. He said that the goal of the new Chevening-Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme is to provide deserving students with the opportunity to thrive academically and as leaders on a global basis. "Inspired by Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this initiative offers the youth of UP an opportunity to reach new heights in global education and leadership," the chief minister stated. He exhorted them to make the most of this chance to honor the state and the country. The plan will further fortify Uttar Pradesh's ties with the United Kingdom, according to Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding. She confirmed that for the next three years, five students from UP will receive full scholarships annually to study in the UK, highlighting this as a reflection of the deepening ties between the two countries.