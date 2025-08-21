UP Board Exam 2026: Class 9 to 12 Registration, Form Submission Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the last date for students to complete the class 9 to 12 registration, fee payment, data verification and form submission for admission to the 2026 academic session. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the fee submission for classes 10 and 12 is September 1, 2025. The last date for submission of the fee for classes 9 and 11 is September 10, 2025.
Class 10 and 12 official notification - Click Here
Class 9 and 11 official notification - Click Here
Schools have been asked to upload the students' academic and fee details on the official website. The verification of uploaded data for class 10 and 12 students must be completed by September 11, while the corrections must be made by September 20, 2025.
The data verification of students from classes 9 and 11 must be done by September 13, and the corrections must be done by September 20, 2025. Hard copies of the photo and nominal roll signed by the principal must be done by September 30, 2025.
Check the complete schedule for classes 9 and 11 and classes 10 and 12 here.
The board has instructed that no corrections or approvals will be accepted after the prescribed timelines. Principals have been asked to ensure compliance with the revised schedule to avoid discrepancies in student registration and examination processes.
UP Board Class 9, 11 Schedule
Check the revised schedule for class 9 and 11 submissions here
|
Events
|
Date
|
Fee submission for registered candidates
|
September 10, 2025
|
Verification of student academic details
|
September 11 to September 13, 2025
|
Corrections by principal
|
September 14 to September 20, 2025
|
Final submission of signed photo and nominal roll hardcopy
|
September 30, 2025
UP Board Class 10, 12 Schedule
Check the revised dates for the schedule for class 10 and 12 students here
|
Events
|
Date
|
Submission of exam fee for all registered students
|
September 1, 2025
|
Uploading academic details and fee details
|
September 6, 2025
|
Checklist verification of uploaded student data
|
September 7 to September 11, 2025
|
Corrections by principal
|
September 12 to September 20, 2025
|
Submission of photo
|
September 30, 2025
