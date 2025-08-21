UP Board Exam 2026: Class 9 to 12 Registration, Form Submission Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the last date for students to complete the class 9 to 12 registration, fee payment, data verification and form submission for admission to the 2026 academic session. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the fee submission for classes 10 and 12 is September 1, 2025. The last date for submission of the fee for classes 9 and 11 is September 10, 2025.

Class 10 and 12 official notification - Click Here

Class 9 and 11 official notification - Click Here

Schools have been asked to upload the students' academic and fee details on the official website. The verification of uploaded data for class 10 and 12 students must be completed by September 11, while the corrections must be made by September 20, 2025.