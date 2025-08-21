SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
UP Board Exam 2026: Class 9 to 12 Registration, Form Submission Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

UP Board has extended the last date for submission of forms for Class 9 to 11 students. Candidates can check the revised schedule for registration, fee payment and form submission at upmsoe.du.in. Get detailed schedule here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 16:03 IST
UP Board Class 9 to 12 Registration, Form Submission Deadline Extended
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the last date for students to complete the class 9 to 12 registration, fee payment, data verification and form submission for admission to the 2026 academic session. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to complete the fee submission for classes 10 and 12 is September 1, 2025. The last date for submission of the fee for classes 9 and 11 is September 10, 2025.

Class 10 and 12 official notification - Click Here

Class 9 and 11 official notification - Click Here

Schools have been asked to upload the students' academic and fee details on the official website. The verification of uploaded data for class 10 and 12 students must be completed by September 11, while the corrections must be made by September 20, 2025. 

The data verification of students from classes 9 and 11 must be done by September 13, and the corrections must be done by September 20, 2025. Hard copies of the photo and nominal roll signed by the principal must be done by September 30, 2025.

Check the complete schedule for classes 9 and 11 and classes 10 and 12 here. 

The board has instructed that no corrections or approvals will be accepted after the prescribed timelines. Principals have been asked to ensure compliance with the revised schedule to avoid discrepancies in student registration and examination processes.

UP Board Class 9, 11 Schedule

Check the revised schedule for class 9 and 11 submissions here

Events

Date

Fee submission for registered candidates 

September 10, 2025

Verification of student academic details

September 11 to September 13, 2025

Corrections by principal

September 14 to September 20, 2025

Final submission of signed photo and nominal roll hardcopy

September 30, 2025

UP Board Class 10, 12 Schedule

Check the revised dates for the schedule for class 10 and 12 students here

Events

Date

Submission of exam fee for all registered students

September 1, 2025

Uploading academic details and fee details 

September 6, 2025

Checklist verification of uploaded student data 

September 7 to September 11, 2025

Corrections by principal

September 12 to September 20, 2025

Submission of photo

September 30, 2025

