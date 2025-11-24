BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
What is the Scientific Name of Chicken?

By Harshita Singh
Nov 24, 2025, 15:53 IST

The scientific name of chicken, a domesticated subspecies, is derived from the Red Junglefowl. Learn key details about this common fowl, its classification, and the scientific name of the hen, which is crucial for understanding its biology and relation to other members of the family of chickens.

Scientific name of chicken
Scientific name of chicken

Scientific name of chicken: The common chicken, which is one of the most widespread and domesticated animals in the world, has an interesting place in biological classification. Recent estimates say that there are more than 23 billion chickens in the world. They provide a lot of meat and eggs to people all over the world. Because chickens are so big and have been domesticated for so long, learning their scientific name is an important part of biology and farming.

The Red Junglefowl (Gallus gallus) is a type of wild bird that lives in Southeast Asia. The chicken we know today is a domesticated version of that bird. This classification shows how the domestic fowl is related to its wild ancestors through evolution. If you're interested in science, learning the botanical name of this common animal is a great way to start learning about taxonomy.

What is the Scientific Name of Chicken?

The scientific name for a chicken is Gallus gallus domesticus. This trinomial name (genus, species, and subspecies) means that the bird is a domesticated version of the Red Junglefowl (Gallus gallus). 

If you know the chicken's scientific name, you can tell it apart from its wild relatives. The scientific name for broiler chickens is the same because "broiler" is not a different type of chicken; it is a type of chicken raised for meat. 

What is the Family of Chicken? 

The chicken is a member of the Phasianidae family, which is a large group of heavy birds that live on the ground. The family Phasianidae is the biggest in the order Galliformes. There are about 185 species in 54 genera. The Old World, which includes Europe, Asia, and Africa, is home to most of these birds. Some common birds that belong to the Phasianidae family are:

Common Name

Scientific Name

Geographic Range

Common Pheasant

Phasianus colchicus

Native to Asia, introduced widely

Indian Peafowl (Peacock)

Pavo cristatus

Indian subcontinent

Wild Turkey

Meleagris gallopavo

North and Central America

Grey Partridge

Perdix perdix

Europe and Asia

California Quail

Callipepla californica

Western US and Canada

What is the Scientific Name of a Chicken Egg?

A chicken egg does not have a different scientific name. Scientifically, an egg is a part of the reproductive cycle and is linked to the organism that makes it. The scientific name for the egg that a chicken lays is the same as the name for the bird: Gallus gallus domesticus.

Common Types of Chicken and Their Scientific Name

The scientific name for all common domestic chickens is Gallus gallus domesticus. But they are put into groups based on what they are used for, how they look, or where they came from. A hen is just an adult female chicken, so its scientific name is also the same.

scientific name of chicken

  • Layer Breeds: These are mostly raised for their eggs, like Leghorn and Rhode Island Red. Their scientific name is still Gallus gallus domesticus.

  • Broiler Breeds: These are breeds that have been bred to grow quickly and make meat. The Cornish Cross is one example.

  • Ornamental Breeds: People keep them as pets or show them off because they look so different (like Silkie or Polish). 

The domestic chicken, with its scientific name of chicken being Gallus gallus domesticus, is a prime example of successful domestication from its wild ancestor, the Red Junglefowl. Understanding this chicken's scientific name helps in precise biological discussions and highlights its place within the Phasianidae family alongside pheasants and turkeys.

