Scientific name of chicken: The common chicken, which is one of the most widespread and domesticated animals in the world, has an interesting place in biological classification. Recent estimates say that there are more than 23 billion chickens in the world. They provide a lot of meat and eggs to people all over the world. Because chickens are so big and have been domesticated for so long, learning their scientific name is an important part of biology and farming. The Red Junglefowl (Gallus gallus) is a type of wild bird that lives in Southeast Asia. The chicken we know today is a domesticated version of that bird. This classification shows how the domestic fowl is related to its wild ancestors through evolution. If you're interested in science, learning the botanical name of this common animal is a great way to start learning about taxonomy.

What is the Scientific Name of Chicken? The scientific name for a chicken is Gallus gallus domesticus. This trinomial name (genus, species, and subspecies) means that the bird is a domesticated version of the Red Junglefowl (Gallus gallus). If you know the chicken's scientific name, you can tell it apart from its wild relatives. The scientific name for broiler chickens is the same because "broiler" is not a different type of chicken; it is a type of chicken raised for meat. What is the Family of Chicken? The chicken is a member of the Phasianidae family, which is a large group of heavy birds that live on the ground. The family Phasianidae is the biggest in the order Galliformes. There are about 185 species in 54 genera. The Old World, which includes Europe, Asia, and Africa, is home to most of these birds. Some common birds that belong to the Phasianidae family are:

Common Name Scientific Name Geographic Range Common Pheasant Phasianus colchicus Native to Asia, introduced widely Indian Peafowl (Peacock) Pavo cristatus Indian subcontinent Wild Turkey Meleagris gallopavo North and Central America Grey Partridge Perdix perdix Europe and Asia California Quail Callipepla californica Western US and Canada Check Out - What is the Scientific Name of a Bee? What is the Scientific Name of a Chicken Egg? A chicken egg does not have a different scientific name. Scientifically, an egg is a part of the reproductive cycle and is linked to the organism that makes it. The scientific name for the egg that a chicken lays is the same as the name for the bird: Gallus gallus domesticus. Common Types of Chicken and Their Scientific Name