[Link Active] KSSRB Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Matric Level Hall Ticket at dssrbkargil.in

KSSRB Admit Card 2025 Out: The Kargil Subordinate Service Recruitment Board (KSSRB) on November 24, 2025 has released the admit card for the Matric Level Posts exam on its official website. The LAHDC-KSSRB written examinations for Matric Level Posts is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates who have to appear in the Matric Level Exam can download their hall ticket after using their login details to the link at the official website-https://www.dssrbkargil.in.
To download the hall ticket, you will have to provide your login credentials including Email ID/Mobile No and Password to the link. Alternatively the KSSRB Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
Details Mentioned on KSSRB Admit Card 2025
Candidates are advised to go through and check their Matric Level admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
- Important instructions
- Important instructions
- Name of the REET papers
How to Download KSSRB Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kargil Subordinate Service Recruitment Board (KSSRB)- https://www.dssrbkargil.in/
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Matric Level Admit Card' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your KSSRB Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.
Document to Carry With KSSRB Admit Card 2025?
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card and other documents at the venue. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification. Below are the details of the documents to be carried at the exam venue-
- Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC).
- Passport.
- Driving License.
- Income Tax Identity (PAN) Card.
- Bank/Post Office Book.
- I-Card issued by the Competent Authority of School/College/University.
- I-Card issued by the Head of the Department in case of in-service candidate.
- candidate.
- I-Card issued by the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate/Tehsildar.
- Aadhar Card.
- Any other Photo ID Proof issued by the Central/State/UT Government.
