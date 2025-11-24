[Link Active] KSSRB Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Matric Level Hall Ticket at dssrbkargil.in

KSSRB Admit Card 2025 Out: The Kargil Subordinate Service Recruitment Board (KSSRB) on November 24, 2025 has released the admit card for the Matric Level Posts exam on its official website. The LAHDC-KSSRB written examinations for Matric Level Posts is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates who have to appear in the Matric Level Exam can download their hall ticket after using their login details to the link at the official website-https://www.dssrbkargil.in. Download KSSRB Admit Card 2025 To download the hall ticket, you will have to provide your login credentials including Email ID/Mobile No and Password to the link. Alternatively the KSSRB Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- KSSRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Details Mentioned on KSSRB Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to go through and check their Matric Level admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number

Language selected for exam

Important instructions

Name of the papers How to Download KSSRB Admit Card 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of Kargil Subordinate Service Recruitment Board (KSSRB)- https://www.dssrbkargil.in/

Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Matric Level Admit Card' on the home page.

Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.

Step 4: Your KSSRB Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.