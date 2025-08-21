UPSC Mains 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Important Last-Minute Strategy & Do’s & Don’ts

Last Minutes Tips for UPSC CSE Mains 2025: The UPSC has scheduled the CSE Mains exam to be held from 22 August 2025 till 31 August 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the Mains exam are advised to have a checklist of the things that are required for the exam, at the exam centre, and for their personal use. Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC. They are advised to check the exam venue properly to avoid any last minute hassles.

Last Minute Tips for UPSC CSE Mains 2025

Candidates are required to have a self management plan like what they should do one day before the exam, on the exam day and after the exam. This self management plan will help them have a hold on the basic things that are a must before and during the exam. This self management plan can cover a variety of things like health, logistics, centre management, mindset and emotions. Candidates are required to manage all these factors.