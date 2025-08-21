NIOS Class 12th Commerce (Business Studies) Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus immediately.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS offers essential supplementary resources to support student success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has provided detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs, which are vital tools for achieving excellent results.

Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This combined approach fosters a thorough learning experience. Engaging with the syllabus ensures a systematic understanding of the entire curriculum, leaving no topic unaddressed. Simultaneously, using the sample papers helps students identify frequently tested topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategically manage their time and present their answers effectively.