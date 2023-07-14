SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14): Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on July 14, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14 Shift 1,2)
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14 Shift 1,2)

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14 Shift 1,2): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam today, i.e., July 14, 2023. All those who have participated in today’s Tier-1 exam have shared their feedback and experience about the questions that appeared in the exam. So, we have shared the detailed SSC CGL exam analysis based on the candidates’ feedback to ascertain the difficulty level of the questions, good attempts and expected cut-off marks.

Download SSC CGL Question Paper with Answer key PDF (Memory Based)

Check SSC CGL 2023 Live Updates: Exam Postponed in NWR

SSC CGL Exam Analysis (July 14, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

As per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in shift 1 of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023, the overall difficulty level of the paper was ‘easy to moderate’. Check the table below to get the section-wise exam level and the good attempts in the CGL Tier I exam.

Career Counseling

Practice SSC CGL Mock Test 2023 Online for Free 

Subject

SSC CGL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy

20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

17-20

General Awareness

Moderate

23-26

English Comprehension

Easy

21-24

Total

Easy to Moderate

78-82

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers PDF

SSC CGL Section-Wise Exam Analysis: July 14, 2023

Let's look at the section-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam held on July 14, 2023:

SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

The overall level of questions asked in reasoning was easy. Check the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below:

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions

Difficulty Level

Dice

2

Easy

Puzzle

3-4

Moderate

Number Series

3

Easy To Moderate

Coding- Decoding

3

Easy To Moderate

Series

1-2

Moderate

Analog

1-2

Moderate

Mirror Image

1

Easy

Syllogism

2-3

Easy

Order & Ranking

1

Easy

Embedded Figure

1

Easy

Misc.

4-5

Easy

Total

25

Easy

SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness section was moderate. As per the feedback of the candidates, the current affairs was of last eight months. Check out the topic-wise analysis of General Awareness below:

SSC CGL GA Topics

Number of Questions

Difficulty Level

Chemistry

4

Moderate

History

3

Easy to Moderate

Economics

1

Moderate

Biology

3

Easy to Moderate

Static GK

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Current Affairs

7-8

Moderate

Polity

2

Easy to Moderate

Geography

2

Easy to Moderate

Total

25

Moderate

SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude

The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was moderate. Check out the topic-wise analysis for the Quantitative Aptitude section below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics

Number Of Questions

Difficulty Level

Ratio

2

Easy

Proportion

1

Easy

Time & Distance

2

Easy

S.I./C.I

1-2

Easy

Geometry

2

Easy To Moderate

Profit and Loss

1-2

Easy To Moderate

Trigonometry

2

Easy

Average Speed

1

Easy

Percentage

1-2

Easy

Algebra

2

Easy

DI

2

Easy

Misc.

7-8

Moderate

Total

25

Easy-Moderate

SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension

The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for English Comprehension below:

SSC CGL English Topics

Number of Questions

Difficulty Level

Synonyms & Antonyms

5-6

Easy to Moderate

Idioms & Phrases

4-5

Easy

Cloze Test

5

Easy

One word substitution

1-2

Easy to Moderate

Phrasal Verbs

2-3

Easy to Moderate

Spelling Correction

1

Easy

Total

25

Easy

Must Read

Check SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Check SSC CGL Exam General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Quant Preparation Tips

Check SSC CGL 2023 English Questions, Topics, and Preparation Tips

Check SSC CGL 2023 General Intelligence and Reasoning Important Topics

Download SSC CGL Exam Study Material

Check SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023

Check SSC CGL Exam 2023 FAQs

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CGL exam pattern in brief below:.

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

Note:

  • The question available in the Tier I exam is objective-type multiple choice based. 
  • The Tier I exam will be asked in both English and Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise

Check SSC CGL 2023 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CGL 2023 Salary after the 7th Pay Commission

The above shift-wise SSC CGL exam analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who will be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 online exam.  The SSC CGL selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier 1, Tier 2, and document verification round. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will crack both the SSC CGL selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023, the questions asked in the Tier-1 exam held on July 14, 2023, were of 'easy to moderate' level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 held on July 14?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023, the number of good attempts is 78-82 questions

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next