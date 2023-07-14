SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14): Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on July 14, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 14 Shift 1,2): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam today, i.e., July 14, 2023. All those who have participated in today’s Tier-1 exam have shared their feedback and experience about the questions that appeared in the exam. So, we have shared the detailed SSC CGL exam analysis based on the candidates’ feedback to ascertain the difficulty level of the questions, good attempts and expected cut-off marks.

Download SSC CGL Question Paper with Answer key PDF (Memory Based)

Check SSC CGL 2023 Live Updates: Exam Postponed in NWR

SSC CGL Exam Analysis (July 14, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

As per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in shift 1 of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023, the overall difficulty level of the paper was ‘easy to moderate’. Check the table below to get the section-wise exam level and the good attempts in the CGL Tier I exam.

Subject SSC CGL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude Moderate 17-20 General Awareness Moderate 23-26 English Comprehension Easy 21-24 Total Easy to Moderate 78-82

SSC CGL Section-Wise Exam Analysis: July 14, 2023

Let's look at the section-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam held on July 14, 2023:

SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

The overall level of questions asked in reasoning was easy. Check the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below:

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics Number of Questions Difficulty Level Dice 2 Easy Puzzle 3-4 Moderate Number Series 3 Easy To Moderate Coding- Decoding 3 Easy To Moderate Series 1-2 Moderate Analog 1-2 Moderate Mirror Image 1 Easy Syllogism 2-3 Easy Order & Ranking 1 Easy Embedded Figure 1 Easy Misc. 4-5 Easy Total 25 Easy

SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness section was moderate. As per the feedback of the candidates, the current affairs was of last eight months. Check out the topic-wise analysis of General Awareness below:

SSC CGL GA Topics Number of Questions Difficulty Level Chemistry 4 Moderate History 3 Easy to Moderate Economics 1 Moderate Biology 3 Easy to Moderate Static GK 4-5 Easy to Moderate Current Affairs 7-8 Moderate Polity 2 Easy to Moderate Geography 2 Easy to Moderate Total 25 Moderate SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was moderate. Check out the topic-wise analysis for the Quantitative Aptitude section below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics Number Of Questions Difficulty Level Ratio 2 Easy Proportion 1 Easy Time & Distance 2 Easy S.I./C.I 1-2 Easy Geometry 2 Easy To Moderate Profit and Loss 1-2 Easy To Moderate Trigonometry 2 Easy Average Speed 1 Easy Percentage 1-2 Easy Algebra 2 Easy DI 2 Easy Misc. 7-8 Moderate Total 25 Easy-Moderate SSC CGL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for English Comprehension below: SSC CGL English Topics Number of Questions Difficulty Level Synonyms & Antonyms 5-6 Easy to Moderate Idioms & Phrases 4-5 Easy Cloze Test 5 Easy One word substitution 1-2 Easy to Moderate Phrasal Verbs 2-3 Easy to Moderate Spelling Correction 1 Easy Total 25 Easy

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CGL exam pattern in brief below:.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

Note:

The question available in the Tier I exam is objective-type multiple choice based.

The Tier I exam will be asked in both English and Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The above shift-wise SSC CGL exam analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who will be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 online exam. The SSC CGL selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier 1, Tier 2, and document verification round. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will crack both the SSC CGL selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.