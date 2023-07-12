SSC CGL General Intelligence and Reasoning tests the candidate’s ability to think logically, analyze information, and solve problems. Check details here on how to score 50 marks in SSC CGL Tier 1General Intelligence and Reasoning section. Know what are the most important topics and their weightage based on previous year analysis.

SSC CGL 2023: Top 20 General Intelligence and Reasoning topics to score 50 marks in tier 1 exam

SSC CGL 2023: The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 14 to 27 in computer-based mode at various designated centres across the country. The exam is to be conducted in different slots and candidates have to appear for the SSC CGL 2023 as per the allotted exam slot. The SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for 6 regions (SR, ER, CR, NER, MPR, WR and NWR regions) has been released. SSC CGL The hall ticket for the remaining 3 regions is to be activated shortly on the respective regional websites.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 is a screening exam based on which nearly 1.5 lakh candidates are selected for Tier 2 scheduled to be held in November 2023. The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL 2023 notification on April 3 for the recruitment of 7500 vacancies in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts vacant under different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted online and have 4 sections with 100 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. The exam will of a maximum mark of 200. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes. SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be of qualifying nature and marks will not be counted in the final selection.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam Section:

The online question booklet will have 25 multiple-choice questions of 2 marks in each segment. Candidates can check the table below for more detail about the SSC CGL Tier 1 paper pattern and marking scheme.

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 A cumulative time of 60 minutes General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Penalty of Wrong Answer: There is a negative marking of 0.50 Marks for each wrong answer

SSC CGL 2023 General Intelligence and Reasoning: Moderate to Difficult in Previous Years

The exam tests the candidate’s ability to think logically, analyze information, and solve problems. It comprises various concepts such as analogy, classification, series completion, coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense, and more. These concepts assess reasoning skills, pattern recognition, logical deduction, and decision-making abilities.

Based on the previous year's analysis, SSC CGL General Intelligence and Reasoning section was moderately difficult. The majority of questions were a bit tricky but candidates were easy to solve. Candidates solving more than 22 questions correctly will be able to qualify in the tier 1 exam.

SSC CGL 2023 General Intelligence and Reasoning: Know the important concepts to score more

Analytical Reasoning: It involves solving complex problems or puzzles using analytical and logical reasoning skills.

Critical Reasoning: It requires evaluating arguments or statements critically and determining their logical validity.

Visual Reasoning: It involves solving problems or answering questions based on visual patterns, figures, or images.

Analogous Pair: It requires identifying the relationship between two given words and finding a similar relationship in another pair of words.

Seating Arrangement: It involves arranging individuals or objects in a particular order or pattern based on given conditions.

Logical Deduction: It requires drawing logical deductions based on a set of given statements or facts.

Inequalities: It involves solving and analyzing inequalities and determining the relationship between different variables.

Data Interpretation: It requires analyzing and interpreting data presented in the form of tables, charts, or graphs.

Classification: It requires grouping a given set of items based on common characteristics or attributes.

Series Completion: It involves identifying the pattern or rule in a given series and predicting the next item in the series.

Coding-Decoding: It requires deciphering a coded message by applying a specific rule or pattern.

Blood Relations: It involves determining the relationship between individuals based on given family information.

Direction Sense: It tests the ability to understand and follow directions, such as north, south, east, and west.

Logical Venn Diagrams: It requires analyzing the logical relationships between different sets or groups using Venn diagrams.

Number Ranking and Time Sequence Test: It requires arranging numbers or events in a particular order based on given conditions.

Mathematical Operations: It involves performing mathematical calculations or operations to find the solution to a given problem.

Logical Sequence of Words: It tests the ability to arrange a set of words or sentences in a logical and meaningful order.

Arithmetical Reasoning: It involves solving arithmetic-based problems using logical reasoning and deduction.

Inserting the Missing Character: It requires identifying the missing character in a given sequence or pattern.

Data Sufficiency: It involves analyzing a set of data and determining whether the given information is sufficient to answer a particular question.

Assertion and Reasoning: It tests the ability to evaluate a given assertion and its corresponding reasoning statement and determine their logical validity.

Logical Connectives: It involves understanding the logical relationships between statements using connectives such as "and," "or," "not," etc.

Completion of Incomplete Pattern: It requires identifying the missing or next part of a given pattern or figure.

Figure Formation and Analysis: It involves analyzing the steps involved in forming a given figure and answering questions based on them.

Statement and Conclusions: It requires analyzing a given statement and drawing valid conclusions based on it.

Statement and Assumptions: It involves identifying the assumptions made in a given statement and determining their validity.

Statement and Arguments: It requires evaluating the arguments presented in a given statement and determining their logical strength.

Puzzles: It requires logical reasoning and problem-solving skills to solve complex puzzles or problems.

Graphs and Charts: It involves understanding and interpreting information presented in various graphical forms.

Cubes and Dice: It requires analyzing the patterns and rotations of a cube or a dice and answering questions based on them.

Mirror Images: It involves identifying the reflection or mirror image of a given figure.

Water Images: It requires visualizing the appearance of a given figure when viewed in a water reflection.

Paper Cutting and Folding: It involves understanding the patterns that result from paper cutting and folding operations.

Figure Matrix: It requires analyzing the relationship between different figures in a matrix and identifying the missing or next figure in the sequence.

Rule Detection: It involves identifying the underlying rule or pattern in a given series or sequence.

Grouping of Identical Figures: It requires grouping identical figures or shapes based on specific criteria.

Embedded Figures: It involves identifying a small figure hidden or embedded within a larger figure.

Statement and Courses of Action: It involves determining the appropriate course of action based on a given statement or situation.

Syllogism: It requires drawing valid conclusions from a set of given statements using categorical reasoning.

Input-Output: It involves analyzing a given input and applying a specific set of operations or rules to obtain the desired output.

Cause and Effect: It involves identifying the cause and effect relationship between different events or situations.

Decision Making: It requires analyzing a given problem or situation and making the most appropriate decision based on logical reasoning.

Symbolic Operations: These involve manipulating or performing operations on symbolic representations or figures.

Statement and Inference: It requires drawing logical inferences based on a given statement or set of statements.

Matrix Reasoning: It involves analyzing the relationship between different elements in a matrix and identifying the missing or next element in the sequence.

Clocks: It requires solving problems or answering questions related to the time shown on analogue or digital clocks.

Calendars: It involves solving problems or answering questions related to dates, days, and months on a calendar.

SSC CGL 2023 General Intelligence and Reasoning: Topics wise number of questions asked

Candidates can check below the SSC Tier 1 important topics and the number of questions asked in previous years. The below numbers are indicative in nature and this will vary in SSC CGL 2023. Based on the SSC CGL topic-wise weightage in previous years candidates can plan their preparation strategy.

Topics Asked No. of Questions Analogy 1-5 Syllogism 1-3 Alphanumeric Series 2 Classification 2-4 Coding-Decoding 1-2 Dice 1-2 Rank and Order 1-2 Blood Relation 3-4 Mirror Image and Water Image 1-2 Mathematical operator 5-6 Missing Number Series 1-2 Seating Arrangement 0-2 Logical Venn Diagram 0-3

About SSC CGL 2023:

SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification was released on April 3 for the recruitment of approximately 7,500 vacancies in various departments. This is among the most sought-after graduation Government exams in India. Approximately, more than 16 lakh candidates appeared in the exam every year.