SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: Check Current Affairs, Static GK Important Topics

SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: Check the SSC CGL 2023 preparation tips and strategy for the general awareness (GA) section. Also, get the list of general awareness, static GK, general science, and current affairs important topics.

SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023
SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023

SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to hold the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023, across different exam centres in online mode. General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, candidates can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in the GA section. Let’s look at the preparation strategy of SSC CGL Tier-I for the general awareness section in detail:

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise

Check SSC CGL 2023 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CGL 2023 Salary after the 7th Pay Commission

SSC CGL General Awareness (GA) Preparation Tips 2023 

To prepare for the general awareness section of the SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) 2023 exam, you can follow these tips:

Career Counseling

Understand the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Pattern Section-wise (GA)

Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme of the general awareness section. This will help you allocate your time and focus on the right topics. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of the general awareness (GA) section in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective)

Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

In the SSC CGL Tier-I exam, the GA section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

Create a Study Plan for General Awareness Section

Develop a structured study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Allocate time for each topic based on your strengths and weaknesses. The study plan must include the important topics asked from general awareness, general knowledge, and current affairs sections. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam under the general awareness section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of Questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the kings who built important ancient temples and institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous seaport and airport and their location

Important institution of world & India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of budget (like national income, GDP, fiscal deficit and many more)

Five year plan and its importance

Famous persons in economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official language

Emergency provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in animals and plants

Diseases and their causes like bacteria

Viruses and protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical properties of substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical name of important substances like plaster of paris, etc.

Chemical change and physical change

Properties of gases

Surface chemistry

Chemistry in everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

SI units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Develo-pments

Sports

3-5

Awards

Politics

Finance and banking sector

International events

Miscell-aneous

GK

Population census

3-5

Important books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

State animals and symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the scientist who got a Noble prize for important discoveries

Important days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Total

25

Study Current Affairs

Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers, watching news channels, and following reliable online sources. Focus on national and international news, government schemes, appointments, awards, sports, and important events. Make notes to revise later.

Read General Knowledge Books

Refer to quality books on general knowledge and general science to enhance your understanding of various topics. Some popular books include Lucent's General Knowledge, Manorama Yearbook, and Arihant's General Knowledge.

Practice Previous Year's Papers

Solve previous year's questions and sample papers to understand the exam pattern and get acquainted with the type of questions asked. This will help you identify important topics and improve your time management skills.

Take Online Mock Tests

Attempting online mock tests will familiarize you with the exam interface and help you assess your preparation level. Analyze your performance and identify areas where you need improvement. Work on your speed and accuracy.

Focus on Static GK and General Science

The exam usually has more questions from static GK than current affairs. Candidates must prepare the static general knowledge topics such as history, geography, polity, economics, and science. Make use of textbooks, online resources, and study materials specific to SSC exams. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science  Polity  History  Geography  Economy  Miscellaneous

Revise Regularly

Set aside time for regular revision of the topics you have covered. Make concise notes or flashcards to revise important facts, dates, and figures. Revision is crucial to retain information and improve recall during the exam.

SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Remember, the consistent and dedicated effort is key to scoring well in the general awareness section. Good luck with your preparation!

FAQ

Q1. For how many marks the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam for the General Awareness section will be held?

The General Awareness section in the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 will consist of 25 questions for 50 marks.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.

Q3. How to crack the SSC CGL 2023 exam in one attempt?

Candidates must download the latest SSC CGL syllabus and pattern, choose the recommended books, and practice the previous year's papers to crack the SSC CGL 2023 exam in one attempt.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next