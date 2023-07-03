SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: Check Current Affairs, Static GK Important Topics

SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023 : Check the SSC CGL 2023 preparation tips and strategy for the general awareness (GA) section. Also, get the list of general awareness, static GK, general science, and current affairs important topics.

SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to hold the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023, across different exam centres in online mode. General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, candidates can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in the GA section. Let’s look at the preparation strategy of SSC CGL Tier-I for the general awareness section in detail:

SSC CGL General Awareness (GA) Preparation Tips 2023

To prepare for the general awareness section of the SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) 2023 exam, you can follow these tips:

Understand the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Pattern Section-wise (GA)

Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme of the general awareness section. This will help you allocate your time and focus on the right topics. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of the general awareness (GA) section in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

In the SSC CGL Tier-I exam, the GA section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

Create a Study Plan for General Awareness Section

Develop a structured study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Allocate time for each topic based on your strengths and weaknesses. The study plan must include the important topics asked from general awareness, general knowledge, and current affairs sections. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam under the general awareness section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics No. Of Questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the kings who built important ancient temples and institutions like Nalanda Chronology of medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous seaport and airport and their location Important institution of world & India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of budget (like national income, GDP, fiscal deficit and many more) Five year plan and its importance Famous persons in economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official language Emergency provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in animals and plants Diseases and their causes like bacteria Viruses and protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical properties of substance and their uses SI units Chemical name of important substances like plaster of paris, etc. Chemical change and physical change Properties of gases Surface chemistry Chemistry in everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor SI units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Develo-pments Sports 3-5 Awards Politics Finance and banking sector International events Miscell-aneous GK Population census 3-5 Important books and their writers First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State animals and symbols Awards and their importance Name of the scientist who got a Noble prize for important discoveries Important days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total 25

Study Current Affairs

Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers, watching news channels, and following reliable online sources. Focus on national and international news, government schemes, appointments, awards, sports, and important events. Make notes to revise later.

Read General Knowledge Books

Refer to quality books on general knowledge and general science to enhance your understanding of various topics. Some popular books include Lucent's General Knowledge, Manorama Yearbook, and Arihant's General Knowledge.

Practice Previous Year's Papers

Solve previous year's questions and sample papers to understand the exam pattern and get acquainted with the type of questions asked. This will help you identify important topics and improve your time management skills.

Take Online Mock Tests

Attempting online mock tests will familiarize you with the exam interface and help you assess your preparation level. Analyze your performance and identify areas where you need improvement. Work on your speed and accuracy.

Focus on Static GK and General Science

The exam usually has more questions from static GK than current affairs. Candidates must prepare the static general knowledge topics such as history, geography, polity, economics, and science. Make use of textbooks, online resources, and study materials specific to SSC exams. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science ⇒ Polity ⇒ History ⇒ Geography ⇒ Economy ⇒ Miscellaneous

Revise Regularly

Set aside time for regular revision of the topics you have covered. Make concise notes or flashcards to revise important facts, dates, and figures. Revision is crucial to retain information and improve recall during the exam.

Remember, the consistent and dedicated effort is key to scoring well in the general awareness section. Good luck with your preparation!