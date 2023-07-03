SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: Check Current Affairs, Static GK Important Topics

SSC CGL General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to hold the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023, across different exam centres in online mode. General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, candidates can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in the GA section. Let’s look at the preparation strategy of SSC CGL Tier-I for the general awareness section in detail:
|SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates
|
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise
Check SSC CGL 2023 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail
SSC CGL General Awareness (GA) Preparation Tips 2023
To prepare for the general awareness section of the SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) 2023 exam, you can follow these tips:
Understand the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Pattern Section-wise (GA)
Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme of the general awareness section. This will help you allocate your time and focus on the right topics. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of the general awareness (GA) section in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam:
|
SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective)
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes (Total)
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
200
In the SSC CGL Tier-I exam, the GA section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.
Create a Study Plan for General Awareness Section
Develop a structured study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Allocate time for each topic based on your strengths and weaknesses. The study plan must include the important topics asked from general awareness, general knowledge, and current affairs sections. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam under the general awareness section:
|
Category
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
No. Of Questions asked
|
Static Gk
|
History
|
Facts about Harappa Civilization
|
9-11
|
Vedic culture
|
Name of the kings who built important ancient temples and institutions like Nalanda
|
Chronology of medieval India and their important systems
|
India’s freedom movement and their leaders
|
Geography
|
India and its neighbouring countries
|
Famous seaport and airport and their location
|
Important institution of world & India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc
|
Economy
|
Terminology of budget (like national income, GDP, fiscal deficit and many more)
|
Five year plan and its importance
|
Famous persons in economy
|
Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc
|
Polity
|
Supreme Court
|
Meaning of Write
|
Election of President and his functions
|
Important constitution bodies like CAG
|
Facts about parliament
|
Fundamental duties
|
Governor and his functions
|
State legislature
|
Major Constitutional amendments and their importance
|
Official language
|
Emergency provisions
|
National political parties and their symbols
|
General Science
|
Biology
|
Important inventions and their inventor
|
8-10
|
Important and interesting facts about human body parts
|
Nutrition in animals and plants
|
Diseases and their causes like bacteria
|
Viruses and protozoa
|
Last four chapter of NCERT of class 12th for environment
|
Chemistry
|
Chemical properties of substance and their uses
|
SI units
|
Chemical name of important substances like plaster of paris, etc.
|
Chemical change and physical change
|
Properties of gases
|
Surface chemistry
|
Chemistry in everyday life
|
Physics
|
Important inventions and their inventor
|
SI units
|
Motion
|
Sound
|
Light
|
Wave
|
Energy
|
Electricity
|
Current Affairs
|
Recent Develo-pments
|
Sports
|
3-5
|
Awards
|
Politics
|
Finance and banking sector
|
International events
|
Miscell-aneous
|
GK
|
Population census
|
3-5
|
Important books and their writers
|
First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.
|
State animals and symbols
|
Awards and their importance
|
Name of the scientist who got a Noble prize for important discoveries
|
Important days
|
Computer
|
Development of computers
|
Input and output devices
|
Memory
|
Total
|
25
Study Current Affairs
Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers, watching news channels, and following reliable online sources. Focus on national and international news, government schemes, appointments, awards, sports, and important events. Make notes to revise later.
Read General Knowledge Books
Refer to quality books on general knowledge and general science to enhance your understanding of various topics. Some popular books include Lucent's General Knowledge, Manorama Yearbook, and Arihant's General Knowledge.
Practice Previous Year's Papers
Solve previous year's questions and sample papers to understand the exam pattern and get acquainted with the type of questions asked. This will help you identify important topics and improve your time management skills.
Take Online Mock Tests
Attempting online mock tests will familiarize you with the exam interface and help you assess your preparation level. Analyze your performance and identify areas where you need improvement. Work on your speed and accuracy.
Focus on Static GK and General Science
The exam usually has more questions from static GK than current affairs. Candidates must prepare the static general knowledge topics such as history, geography, polity, economics, and science. Make use of textbooks, online resources, and study materials specific to SSC exams. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:
Science ⇒ Polity ⇒ History ⇒ Geography ⇒ Economy ⇒ Miscellaneous
Revise Regularly
Set aside time for regular revision of the topics you have covered. Make concise notes or flashcards to revise important facts, dates, and figures. Revision is crucial to retain information and improve recall during the exam.
Remember, the consistent and dedicated effort is key to scoring well in the general awareness section. Good luck with your preparation!