SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: Check Most Scoring & Important Topics Section-wise

SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from December 1 to December 13. 2022. The SSC CGL admit card for the same has been released on the official website. As the Tier-1 exam is approaching, the candidates should be familiar with all the important SSC CGL topics to score high in the exam. They should revise all short notes of the key topics & formulas to attain high marks and get shortlisted for the further rounds of the CGL recruitment process. Check out this article to know about the section-wise most scoring and important topics of the SSC CGL Tier-1 recruitment process.  

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates can check out the SSC CGL exam pattern shared below to avoid any confusion at any recruitment stage.

  • The Tier-I exam consists of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. 
  • The questions will be available in both English & Hindi except for the English
  • Comprehension.
  • A negative marking of 0.50 shall be applicable for each wrong answer.

Section

Questions/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Language

25/50

Total

100/100

SSC CGL 2022: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude is one of the toughest and most important sections of the SSC CGL exam. The level of questions asked from the Quantitative Aptitude Topics is divided into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate, and Difficult. We have shared below the list of important SSC CGL topics that are frequently asked in the Quant Section along with the weightage of marks.

SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions

Level

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

1-2

Easy

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Percentage

1

Number Series

1

Average

1

Problems on Ages

1

Number System

1

Time, Speed, and Distance

1-2

Moderate Level

Profit and Loss

1-2

Mixture and Alligation

1

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

1-2

Time and Work

1-2

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

4-5

Algebra

2-3

Difficult

Mensuration

1-2

Trigonometry

2-3

Geometry

3-4

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

Moderate-Difficult

SSC CGL 2022: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

This section includes both verbal & non-verbal topics. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics asked in General Intelligence & Reasoning section over years.

SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning topics

Number of Questions asked

Level

Analogy

3-4

Easy

Classification

Odd pair

Missing characters

Coding-Decoding

7-12

Easy to Moderate

Symbols

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Mathematical Operations

Venn Diagrams

Miscellaneous

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Moderate

Blood relations

Direction Sense

Ranking

Puzzles

Cube and Dices

7-8

Difficult

Sequence of figures

Mirrors and water reflection

Matrix

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces paper

Paper-cutting, folding, punching, etc.

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

Moderate-Difficult

SSC CGL 2022: English Language Important Topics

Candidates can score the best marks in this section if they have a strong grip on the grammar section and comprehension skills. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics asked frequently in the English Language section to strengthen your preparation level

SSC CGL English Language Topics

Number of Questions

Level

Synonyms & Antonyms

2-3

Easy

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

1-2

Moderate

Spelling Test

1-2

Moderate

Fill in the blanks

1-2

Easy

Idioms and Phrases

1-2

Easy to Moderate

One-word substitution

1-2

Moderate

Phrase Improvement/ Sentence Rearrangement

2-3

Easy

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

2-3

Easy

Reading Comprehension

5

Easy to Moderate

Cloze Test

2-3

Moderate

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL 2022: General Awareness Important Topics

General Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the CGL exam. This section tests the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics of the General Awareness section to score high in the upcoming exam.

 

SSC CGL  General Awareness Topics

Number of Questions

Level

Geography

2

Moderate

Polity

3

Moderate

Current Affairs

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Economics

1-2

Easy

History

4-5

Moderate

General Science

4-8

Moderate

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

Moderate

We hope this article on SSC CGL Topics was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates must revise all the section-wise important topics of the SSC CGL exam to boost their confidence of scoring high in the exam.

FAQ

Q1 When will the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 exam be conducted?

The SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 exam will be conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022.

Q2. For how many marks the SSC CGL Tier-1 be conducted?

The SSC Tier-1 exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

Q3. How many sections are covered in SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus 2022?

The SSC CGL Tier-1 Syllabus covers four sections, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

