SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: Check Most Scoring & Important Topics Section-wise

SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 exam begins on 1st December. Know the important topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from December 1 to December 13. 2022. The SSC CGL admit card for the same has been released on the official website. As the Tier-1 exam is approaching, the candidates should be familiar with all the important SSC CGL topics to score high in the exam. They should revise all short notes of the key topics & formulas to attain high marks and get shortlisted for the further rounds of the CGL recruitment process. Check out this article to know about the section-wise most scoring and important topics of the SSC CGL Tier-1 recruitment process.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates can check out the SSC CGL exam pattern shared below to avoid any confusion at any recruitment stage.

The Tier-I exam consists of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions.

The questions will be available in both English & Hindi except for the English

Comprehension.

A negative marking of 0.50 shall be applicable for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL 2022: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude is one of the toughest and most important sections of the SSC CGL exam. The level of questions asked from the Quantitative Aptitude Topics is divided into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate, and Difficult. We have shared below the list of important SSC CGL topics that are frequently asked in the Quant Section along with the weightage of marks.

SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number of Questions Level Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) 1-2 Easy Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Percentage 1 Number Series 1 Average 1 Problems on Ages 1 Number System 1 Time, Speed, and Distance 1-2 Moderate Level Profit and Loss 1-2 Mixture and Alligation 1 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Time and Work 1-2 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 4-5 Algebra 2-3 Difficult Mensuration 1-2 Trigonometry 2-3 Geometry 3-4 Total 25 Questions/ 50 Marks Moderate-Difficult

SSC CGL 2022: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

This section includes both verbal & non-verbal topics. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics asked in General Intelligence & Reasoning section over years.

SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning topics Number of Questions asked Level Analogy 3-4 Easy Classification Odd pair Missing characters Coding-Decoding 7-12 Easy to Moderate Symbols Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Mathematical Operations Venn Diagrams Miscellaneous Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Moderate Blood relations Direction Sense Ranking Puzzles Cube and Dices 7-8 Difficult Sequence of figures Mirrors and water reflection Matrix Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces paper Paper-cutting, folding, punching, etc. Total 25 Questions/ 50 Marks Moderate-Difficult

SSC CGL 2022: English Language Important Topics

Candidates can score the best marks in this section if they have a strong grip on the grammar section and comprehension skills. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics asked frequently in the English Language section to strengthen your preparation level

SSC CGL English Language Topics Number of Questions Level Synonyms & Antonyms 2-3 Easy Sentence or Phrase Improvement 1-2 Moderate Spelling Test 1-2 Moderate Fill in the blanks 1-2 Easy Idioms and Phrases 1-2 Easy to Moderate One-word substitution 1-2 Moderate Phrase Improvement/ Sentence Rearrangement 2-3 Easy Sentence correction/ Spotting the error 2-3 Easy Reading Comprehension 5 Easy to Moderate Cloze Test 2-3 Moderate Total 25 Questions/ 50 Marks Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL 2022: General Awareness Important Topics

General Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the CGL exam. This section tests the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics of the General Awareness section to score high in the upcoming exam.

SSC CGL General Awareness Topics Number of Questions Level Geography 2 Moderate Polity 3 Moderate Current Affairs 4-5 Easy to Moderate Economics 1-2 Easy History 4-5 Moderate General Science 4-8 Moderate Total 25 Questions/ 50 Marks Moderate

We hope this article on SSC CGL Topics was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates must revise all the section-wise important topics of the SSC CGL exam to boost their confidence of scoring high in the exam.