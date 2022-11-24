SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: Check Most Scoring & Important Topics Section-wise

SSC CGL 2022 Exam in December: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from December 1 to December 13. 2022. The SSC CGL admit card for the same has been released on the official website. As the Tier-1 exam is approaching, the candidates should be familiar with all the important SSC CGL topics to score high in the exam. They should revise all short notes of the key topics & formulas to attain high marks and get shortlisted for the further rounds of the CGL recruitment process. Check out this article to know about the section-wise most scoring and important topics of the SSC CGL Tier-1 recruitment process.
Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates can check out the SSC CGL exam pattern shared below to avoid any confusion at any recruitment stage.
- The Tier-I exam consists of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions.
- The questions will be available in both English & Hindi except for the English
- Comprehension.
- A negative marking of 0.50 shall be applicable for each wrong answer.
Check SSC CGL 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
|
Section
|
Questions/Marks
|
Duration
|
25/50
|
1 Hour
|
25/50
|
25/50
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/100
SSC CGL 2022: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics
Quantitative Aptitude is one of the toughest and most important sections of the SSC CGL exam. The level of questions asked from the Quantitative Aptitude Topics is divided into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate, and Difficult. We have shared below the list of important SSC CGL topics that are frequently asked in the Quant Section along with the weightage of marks.
Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail
|
SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Level
|
Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)
|
1-2
|
Easy
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
1-2
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Number Series
|
1
|
Average
|
1
|
Problems on Ages
|
1
|
Number System
|
1
|
Time, Speed, and Distance
|
1-2
|
Moderate Level
|
Profit and Loss
|
1-2
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
1
|
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
1-2
|
Time and Work
|
1-2
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)
|
4-5
|
Algebra
|
2-3
|
Difficult
|
Mensuration
|
1-2
|
Trigonometry
|
2-3
|
Geometry
|
3-4
|
Total
|
25 Questions/ 50 Marks
|
Moderate-Difficult
SSC CGL 2022: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics
This section includes both verbal & non-verbal topics. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics asked in General Intelligence & Reasoning section over years.
Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning topics
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Level
|
Analogy
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
Classification
|
Odd pair
|
Missing characters
|
Coding-Decoding
|
7-12
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Symbols
|
Assumption or Inference or Conclusion
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Miscellaneous
|
Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Blood relations
|
Direction Sense
|
Ranking
|
Puzzles
|
Cube and Dices
|
7-8
|
Difficult
|
Sequence of figures
|
Mirrors and water reflection
|
Matrix
|
Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces paper
|
Paper-cutting, folding, punching, etc.
|
Total
|
25 Questions/ 50 Marks
|
Moderate-Difficult
SSC CGL 2022: English Language Important Topics
Candidates can score the best marks in this section if they have a strong grip on the grammar section and comprehension skills. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics asked frequently in the English Language section to strengthen your preparation level
|
SSC CGL English Language Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Level
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Spelling Test
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Fill in the blanks
|
1-2
|
Easy
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
1-2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
One-word substitution
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Phrase Improvement/ Sentence Rearrangement
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Sentence correction/ Spotting the error
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Reading Comprehension
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
2-3
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
25 Questions/ 50 Marks
|
Easy to Moderate
SSC CGL 2022: General Awareness Important Topics
General Awareness is one of the scoring sections in the CGL exam. This section tests the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Have a look at the important SSC CGL topics of the General Awareness section to score high in the upcoming exam.
|
SSC CGL General Awareness Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Level
|
Geography
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Polity
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Current Affairs
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Economics
|
1-2
|
Easy
|
History
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
General Science
|
4-8
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
25 Questions/ 50 Marks
|
Moderate
We hope this article on SSC CGL Topics was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates must revise all the section-wise important topics of the SSC CGL exam to boost their confidence of scoring high in the exam.