SSC CGL 2022 Exam Section-wise Preparation Strategy: Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: Know how to prepare for the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section. Get details related to the important topics that are going to be asked in the SSC CGL 2022 examination and preparation tips.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CGL 2022 examination soon. The commission has released the exam schedule, as per which, the SSC CGL 2022 exam for tier 1 is going to be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022.

Quantitative Aptitude is the most critical section in the SSC CGL examination. Hence, the candidates are advised to pay heed to its preparations. The questions asked in these subjects are usually tricky hence one has to be very attentive while preparing. Candidates should try to adhere to the official syllabus that has been released by the commission for the Quantitative Aptitude section. Additionally, they should also stick to extensive practice using mock tests, previous year papers, short quizzes, etc.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL Tier 1

The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.

The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.

The language of the question paper is going to be bilingual for all the sections except for English Comprehension.

Subject Name Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200 1 hour

SSC CGL Tier 2

The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the computer-based test mode.

The examination is going to be having three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all the posts. However, paper 2 will be for the Junior Statistical Officer Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer respectively.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

Sections Module Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 135 1 hour Module-II General Awareness 25 75 Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 15 minutes Module-II Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task 15 minutes

SSC CGL 2022 Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

The commission has notified the complete SSC CGL syllabus for the Quantitative Aptitude subject. Those who are willing to qualify for the examination are advised to adhere to the chapters that are listed in the table below.

Subject SSC CGL Syllabus Quantitative Aptitude Quadrilaterals Regular Polygons Right Prism Right Circular Cone Right Circular Cylinder Sphere Heights and Distances Histogram Frequency polygon Bar diagram & Pie chart Time and distance Time & Work Percentage Ratio & Proportion Square roots Averages Interest Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds Graphs of Linear Equations Triangle and its various kinds of centers Hemispheres Rectangular Parallelepiped Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base Trigonometric ratio Degree and Radian Measures Standard Identities Complementary angles Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles Triangle Computation of whole numbers Decimals Fractions Relationships between numbers Profit and Loss Discount Partnership Business Mixture and Allegation

SSC CGL 2022 Previous Year Topic Wise Trend

SSC CGL examination is held every year. The questions are asked from the topics that have been already mentioned in the syllabus. Hence, going through the analysis of the last three years regarding the topics asked from the Quantitative Aptitude section. Go through the table below to know about the topics asked n the section below.

Quantitative Aptitude Topics 2021 2020 2019 S.I./C.I 1 1 1 Coordinate Geometry – – – Mensuration 3 3 2-3 Ratio 2 2 2 Algebra 3 3 2-3 DI 4 4 4 Number System 2 2 – Trigonometry 3 3 2-3 Time & Work 1 1 1 Percentage 1 1 1 Profit & Loss 2 2 1 Geometry 2 2 2 Simplification 1 1 2 Average 1 1 1-2 Time, Speed & Distance 1 1 1

SSC CGL 2022 Preparation Tips

The SSC CGL 2022 examination is going to be conducted soon. Talking about the subjects, questions from the Quantitative Aptitude are asked in the preliminary and main sections. As per that, there shall be 25 questions from the prelims section and 30 questions in the mains.

Hence, keeping this in mind, they are advised to adhere to the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude preparation tips as mentioned in the section below.