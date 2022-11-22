SSC CGL 2022 Exam Section-wise Preparation Strategy: Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: Know how to prepare for the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section. Get details related to the important topics that are going to be asked in the SSC CGL 2022 examination and preparation tips.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC CGL 2022 examination soon. The commission has released the exam schedule, as per which, the SSC CGL 2022 exam for tier 1 is going to be conducted from December 01 to 13, 2022. 

Quantitative Aptitude is the most critical section in the SSC CGL examination. Hence, the candidates are advised to pay heed to its preparations. The questions asked in these subjects are usually tricky hence one has to be very attentive while preparing. Candidates should try to adhere to the official syllabus that has been released by the commission for the Quantitative Aptitude section. Additionally, they should also stick to extensive practice using mock tests, previous year papers, short quizzes, etc.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL Tier 1

  • The SSC CGL tier 1 is going to be a computer-based test.
  • The examination will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.
  • As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.
  • The language of the question paper is going to be bilingual for all the sections except for English Comprehension.

Subject Name

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude 

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

1 hour

SSC CGL Tier 2

  • The SSC CGL tier 2 shall be also held in the computer-based test mode. 
  • The examination is going to be having three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 is going to be compulsory for all the posts. However,  paper 2 will be for the Junior Statistical Officer Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer respectively. 
  • As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam. 

Sections

Module

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

15 minutes

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test

One Data Entry Task

15 minutes

SSC CGL 2022 Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

The commission has notified the complete SSC CGL syllabus for the Quantitative Aptitude subject. Those who are willing to qualify for the examination are advised to adhere to the chapters that are listed in the table below. 

Subject

SSC CGL Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude

Quadrilaterals

Regular Polygons

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder

Sphere

Heights and Distances

Histogram

Frequency polygon

Bar diagram & Pie chart

Time and distance

Time & Work

Percentage

Ratio & Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centers

Hemispheres

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Trigonometric ratio

Degree and Radian Measures

Standard Identities

Complementary angles

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles

Triangle

Computation of whole numbers

Decimals

Fractions

Relationships between numbers

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

SSC CGL 2022 Previous Year Topic Wise Trend

SSC CGL examination is held every year. The questions are asked from the topics that have been already mentioned in the syllabus. Hence, going through the analysis of the last three years regarding the topics asked from the Quantitative Aptitude section. Go through the table below to know about the topics asked n the section below. 

Quantitative Aptitude  Topics

2021

2020

2019

S.I./C.I

1

1

1

Coordinate Geometry

Mensuration

3

3

2-3

Ratio

2

2

2

Algebra

3

3

2-3

DI

4

4

4

Number System

2

2

Trigonometry

3

3

2-3

Time & Work

1

1

1

Percentage

1

1

1

Profit & Loss

2

2

1

Geometry

2

2

2

Simplification

1

1

2

Average

1

1

1-2

Time, Speed & Distance

1

1

1

SSC CGL 2022 Preparation Tips

The SSC CGL 2022 examination is going to be conducted soon. Talking about the subjects, questions from the Quantitative Aptitude are asked in the preliminary and main sections. As per that, there shall be 25 questions from the prelims section and 30 questions in the mains. 

Hence, keeping this in mind, they are advised to adhere to the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude preparation tips as mentioned in the section below. 

  • Begin your preparations for the Quantitative Aptitude section by first collecting exam-related resources like books, mock tests, test series, etc. This is helpful as it helps in clearing the basics of the chapters that are going to be asked in the SSC CGL examination. 
  • Start with topics like ratio, percentage, average, and number systems. These chapters help in clearing the basics for the chapters like Speed and distance, SI & CI, Trains, probability etc. Do similar things for Algebra and Geometry. You can also rely on NCERT books to clear the basics for these chapters.
  • Use short tricks from Vedic Maths to solve Maths problems. This is helpful as it helps in doing huge calculations in seconds. Practice questions based on the easy tricks taught by experts. 
  • Make a routine to solve at least 10 to 15 questions from the Quantitative Aptitude chapters to make speed and accuracy in the examination. While doing this, strategize on the way to attempt questions from a particular chapter.
  • Attempt SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude previous year papers to know about the type and level of the questions asked in the year. Analyze these papers and mark the chapters and topics that are going to be frequently asked in the upcoming examination.

FAQ

Q1: What topics are asked repeatedly in the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section?

Questions from Mensuration, DI, Algebra, Trigonometry, Ratio & proportion, and Probability are asked repeatedly in the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section.

Q2: What is the SSC CGL 2022 marking scheme?

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer marked in the SSC CGL examination 2022.

Q3: How should one increase their speed for the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude?

One can resort to calculation tricks used in Vedic Maths to solve difficult questions easily. Regular practicing and solving questions is also helpful in increasing speed for the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude.

