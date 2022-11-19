SSC CGL 2022 Exam Section-wise Preparation Strategy: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

SSC CGL 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: Check the strategy to ace the SSC CGL 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning section in this article. Also, know about the SSC CGL Exam Pattern & Important Topics.

SSC CGL 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: The General Intelligence & Reasoning section are one of the most scoring section of the CGL Exam. This section includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. The questions asked in this section are usually tricky and time-consuming. Candidates should follow the right SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to ace this section with good marks.

They are required to practice unlimited reasoning questions to attempt a maximum number of questions accurately and increase their qualifying chances. As the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam is around the corner, the candidates need to build the right exam strategy and pick the best resources for the preparation. Hence, we have shared below the SSC CGL exam preparation strategy for General Intelligence & Reasoning recommended by the experts.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022: General Intelligence & Reasoning Section (50 Marks)

In the SSC CGL Tier I exam, the General Intelligence & Reasoning section comprises a total of 25 objective-type multiple-choice questions for a total of 50 marks. Also, there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong response. Check out the SSC CGL Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning pattern below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

After getting familiar with the exam pattern, candidates must check out the topic-wise syllabus of the SSC CGL Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning section. This will help them to learn only those topics that can be asked in the CGL exam.

Subject SSC CGL Topics for Tier I General Intelligence & Reasoning Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number

Classification

Syllogism

Figural Classification

Semantic Series

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Matrix

Mirrors

Number Series

Clock

Calendar

Figural Series

Blood Relations

Ranking

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & Decoding

Seating Arrangements

Venn Diagrams, etc

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Intelligence & Reasoning section

The reasoning section comprises easy yet trickiest questions in the SSC CGL exam. All the candidates are advised to practice many questions from this section to maximize their scores. Have a look at the tips to excel in the General Intelligence & Reasoning section of the SSC CGL exam.

Learn to Recognize Patterns : Candidates must practice a variety of questions as it will help them to easily determine the pattern in the question and help them to solve the problem quickly and accurately in the exam.

Create a Proper Time-Table: Candidates must curate a proper study schedule based on the topics mentioned in SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning syllabus. Allot daily study hours to the topics as per their difficulty level as it will help them to cover the entire syllabus on time.

Know Important Topics : It is important to check previous exam trends to understand the important topics asked frequently in General Intelligence & Reasoning section. Candidates must solve topics like Syllogism, Venn Diagrams, Ranking, Puzzles, Seating Arrangements, etc to improve logical and analytical skills and maximize their chances of scoring high in the exam.

Attempt Mock Tests : Candidates must attempt reasoning mock tests based on the current exam pattern to test their knowledge and preparation level. This will help them to improve their weak areas and strengthen their question-solving speed and accuracy.

Time Management : As there is a negative marking of 0.50 marks in the CGL exam, the candidates should avoid attempting the questions they are not familiar with. It is advised not to do any guesswork while answering the questions as it will reduce their chances of scoring well in the exam.

We hope this article was helpful for our readers. Candidates must use the best SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to excel in General Intelligence & Reasoning section in one attempt. Revise all the important topics regularly and attempt mock tests for better results.