SSC CGL 2022 Exam Section-wise Preparation Strategy: Important General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs Topics

SSC CGL 2022 Exam General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs Preparation Strategy: Know about the strategy to ace the SSC CGL 2022 General Awareness section in this article. Also, check the SSC CGL Exam Pattern & Important Topics.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs Preparation Strategy: The General Awareness section is one of the highest scoring section to gain an edge in the CGL exam. The objective of the questions asked in this section is to assess the aspirant's general awareness of the environment around him and its applicability to society. The questions are based on current events and such matters of daily observations and experience in their scientific aspect. As this section does not require any calculation, so the candidates can easily score high marks in this section with good preparation.

Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern

As the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam is approaching, it is crucial for the candidates to follow the right exam strategy and choose the best study material for effective preparation. Hence, we have shared below the SSC CGL exam preparation strategy for General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs recommended by the experts.

Check SSC CGL 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022: General Awareness Section (50 Marks)

In the SSC CGL Tier I exam, the General Awareness section carries a total of 25 MCQs for a total of 50 marks. Also, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each incorrect response. The SSC CGL Exam General Awareness pattern is detailed below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 25 50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Awareness Section

After getting well-versed with the exam pattern, candidates should understand the topic-wise syllabus of the SSC CGL Exam General Awareness section. The list of topics are given below:

SSC CGL Topics for Tier I Sub-Topics History Facts about Harappa Civilization

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Vedic culture

India’s freedom movement and their leaders Economy Famous persons in the economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit, and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance Geography India and its neighboring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location, etc Biology Important Inventions and their inventor

Viruses and Protozoa

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria, etc Polity Supreme Court

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Emergency Provisions

Official Language

National political parties and their symbols Physics Important inventions and their inventor

Wave

Energy

Sound

S.I. units

Motion

Light

Electricity Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Surface Chemistry

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

SI units

Properties of Gases Current Affairs Awards

Politics

Recent Developments

Sports

Important Days

First sports achievements for India and the world like the first Olympic, the first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Population Census

Name of the Scientist who got a Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Books and their writer's, etc Computer Development of computers

Memory

Input and output devices

Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs section

The General Awareness comprises easy questions if the candidates prepare well for the CGL exam. Candidates are advised to focus on the topics carrying more marks weightage. Have a look at the strategy to ace the General Awareness section of the SSC CGL exam.

Read Newspaper: Candidates must inculcate the habit of reading newspapers, magazines, weekly current affairs, and watching online news to stay updated with all the happening worldwide. This will help them to score high in the GK section.

Build a Proper Time-Table: Candidates must prepare a proper timetable for all the topics that can be asked in the exam. They can allot 1-2 hours daily to cover the general awareness section for better results.

Check Important Topics: It is important to check old exam question papers to get an idea of the topics typically asked in the General Awareness section. Going by the exam trends, the Static GK portion covers more questions than current affairs. Thus, the candidates should build a strong grip on Static GK and also learn current affairs simultaneously.

Attempt Mock Tests: Candidates must attempt 2-3 current affairs online based on the current exam structure on a daily basis as it will help them to cover all the topics that are missed in the preparation. Also, they should maintain short notes for the current affairs and static gk topics for quick revision.

Avoid Guesswork: There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks in the CGL exam. If the candidate is not familiar with the correct response, it is advisable to leave the question rather than do guesswork.

We hope this article was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates must adhere to the best SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to ace the General Awareness section with high scores. Revise current affairs and attempt mock tests regularly for better preparation.