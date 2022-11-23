SSC CGL 2022 Exam Section-wise Preparation Strategy: Check Important English Language Topics

SSC CGL 2022 Exam English Language Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: The English Language section is one of the easiest and the highest-scoring section of the CGL Tier I Exam. This section mainly assesses the candidates’ ability to answer in correct English, their basic comprehension and writing skills, etc. Thus, all eligible candidates must adhere to the right SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to excel in this section with high scores. 

They should solve vocabulary and grammar quizzes daily to improve their speed and accuracy for the exam. As the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will be conducted soon, it is crucial for the candidates to make a robust exam strategy and select the finest study material for the preparation. Hence, we have discussed below the SSC CGL exam preparation strategy for the English Language recommended by our experts.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022: English Language Section (50 Marks)

In the SSC CGL Tier I exam, the English Language section carries 25 objective-type questions for a total of 50 marks. Each question will carry one mark and also there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect response. Know about the SSC CGL Exam English Language pattern given below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

1 hour

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language

25

50

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for English Language Section

After understanding the exam pattern, candidates must get their hands on the topic-wise syllabus of the SSC CGL Exam English Language section. This will assist them to cover only those topics that can be asked in this section.

Subject

SSC CGL Topics for Tier I

English Language

Synonyms & Antonyms

Cloze Test

Spelling Test

Fill in the blanks

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Grammar

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Sentence correction

Spotting the error

Reading Comprehension

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for English Language section

The SSC CGL English Language section comprises easy questions if you have a basic understanding of this section with good practice. All the candidates should attempt unlimited online quizzes to build their speed and improve their chances of scoring high in the exam.

Check the preparation tips to obtain high marks in the English Language section of the SSC CGL exam.

  • Read More: Candidates must build a habit of reading magazines and newspapers to enhance their reading & communication skills. They are advised to learn new words daily to score well in the section.
  • Clear the basic concepts: Next SSC CGL exam preparation strategy is that the candidates must pick the most recommended books to brush up on their basic grammar concepts and vocabulary for better results.
  • Read the Questions Carefully: Candidates should read the entire question first and then start answering them to avoid arriving at an incorrect answer. As this can reduce their chances of scoring high on the exam.
  • Attempt Mock Tests: Candidates must attempt 2-3 mock tests & quizzes of the English section on a daily basis to strengthen their preparation.  This will help to identify the topics they are weak in and improve them accordingly.
  • Avoid Guesswork: The last SSC CGL exam preparation strategy is that the candidates must note that unnecessary guesswork can lead them to incorrect answers and increase negative markings as well. Also, they should not stay stuck on one question and move on to attempt the other questions if they are not familiar with the correct answers.

We hope this article was insightful for our aspirants. Candidates should refer to the best SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to ace the English Language section with excellent scores.  Thus, they should be clear on the basic concepts of all the English topics and attempt quizzes regularly for better results.

FAQ

Q1 How to ace the English Language section in the SSC CGL exam in one attempt?

Candidates must download the latest SSC CGL syllabus and pattern, pick the finest books, and attempt quizzes to ace the English section in the CGL exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each incorrect response.

Q3. How many questions are asked in the SSC CGL English Language Tier I exam 2022?

A total of 25 objective-type questions will be asked in the SSC CGL English Language Tier I exam 2022

Next