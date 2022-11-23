SSC CGL 2022 Exam Section-wise Preparation Strategy: Check Important English Language Topics

SSC CGL 2022 Exam English Language Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: Check the tips & tricks to excel in the SSC CGL 2022 English Language section. Also, know about the SSC CGL Exam Pattern & Important Topics.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam English Language Preparation Strategy & Important Topics: The English Language section is one of the easiest and the highest-scoring section of the CGL Tier I Exam. This section mainly assesses the candidates’ ability to answer in correct English, their basic comprehension and writing skills, etc. Thus, all eligible candidates must adhere to the right SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to excel in this section with high scores.

Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern

They should solve vocabulary and grammar quizzes daily to improve their speed and accuracy for the exam. As the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will be conducted soon, it is crucial for the candidates to make a robust exam strategy and select the finest study material for the preparation. Hence, we have discussed below the SSC CGL exam preparation strategy for the English Language recommended by our experts.

Check SSC CGL 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022: English Language Section (50 Marks)

In the SSC CGL Tier I exam, the English Language section carries 25 objective-type questions for a total of 50 marks. Each question will carry one mark and also there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect response. Know about the SSC CGL Exam English Language pattern given below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language 25 50

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for English Language Section

After understanding the exam pattern, candidates must get their hands on the topic-wise syllabus of the SSC CGL Exam English Language section. This will assist them to cover only those topics that can be asked in this section.

Subject SSC CGL Topics for Tier I English Language Synonyms & Antonyms Cloze Test Spelling Test Fill in the blanks Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar Idioms and Phrases One-word substitution Sentence or Phrase Improvement Sentence correction Spotting the error Reading Comprehension

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for English Language section

The SSC CGL English Language section comprises easy questions if you have a basic understanding of this section with good practice. All the candidates should attempt unlimited online quizzes to build their speed and improve their chances of scoring high in the exam.

Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Check the preparation tips to obtain high marks in the English Language section of the SSC CGL exam.

Read More : Candidates must build a habit of reading magazines and newspapers to enhance their reading & communication skills. They are advised to learn new words daily to score well in the section.

Clear the basic concepts : Next SSC CGL exam preparation strategy is that the candidates must pick the most recommended books to brush up on their basic grammar concepts and vocabulary for better results.

Read the Questions Carefully: Candidates should read the entire question first and then start answering them to avoid arriving at an incorrect answer. As this can reduce their chances of scoring high on the exam.

Attempt Mock Tests: C andidates must attempt 2-3 mock tests & quizzes of the English section on a daily basis to strengthen their preparation. This will help to identify the topics they are weak in and improve them accordingly.

Avoid Guesswork: T he last SSC CGL exam preparation strategy is that the candidates must note that unnecessary guesswork can lead them to incorrect answers and increase negative markings as well. Also, they should not stay stuck on one question and move on to attempt the other questions if they are not familiar with the correct answers.

We hope this article was insightful for our aspirants. Candidates should refer to the best SSC CGL exam preparation strategy to ace the English Language section with excellent scores. Thus, they should be clear on the basic concepts of all the English topics and attempt quizzes regularly for better results.