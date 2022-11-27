SSC CGL 2022 Maths Tips & Tricks: Check How to Increase Calculation, Quant Question-Solving Speed

SSC CGL 2022 Maths Tips & Tricks: Know the short tips and tricks to prepare for the SSC CGL Maths section. Get details related to the important topics that are going to be asked in the SSC CGL 2022 examination and preparation tips.

SSC CGL 2022 Maths Tips & Tricks: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct SSC CGL 2022 examination from December 01, 2022. The commission shall be releasing the admit card for the eligible candidates on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL prelims exam will have twenty-five questions fetching fifty marks. Hence, this is one of the important topics that should not be overlooked if you are preparing for the upcoming exam.

For cracking the SSC CGL exam with high marks one is advised to stick to the simple Maths tricks. These tricks and tips have been notified by the experts and are known to help with the calculation part. Candidates who are found of using these tricks successfully clear the exam with high marks. Hence, with the idea of helping the students, we have mentioned some easy tips and tricks that will help them in the exam.

Tips to Increase Calculation Speed

With only a few days left for the exam, there are some tips and tricks that should be kept handy for increasing the calculation speed.

The first step to increase calculation speed is working only with those topics that are easy for you. Analyze last year's papers and mark topics that are asked with maximum weightage. Try to practice more on these topics to become accustomed to the preparations.

Practice calculations without calculators. You won't be getting any calculator in the SSC CGL exam hence it is better to start early. Begin by learning square and cube roots till 25. You can also resort to short tricks shared in the Vedic Maths to improve the speed of the calculations.

Try to attempt SSC CGL previous year questions repeatedly. This helps in getting accustomed to the level of the questions that are asked in the examination over the years.

Use question banks of the last five years to practice questions of different levels. This also helps in cracking more than one approach for the different types of questions.

The last tip to increase calculation speed is choosing wisely. One should strategize the pattern of choosing questions in a way that questions for which you are 100% sure are attempted to fetch high marks in the examination.

How to Increase Question-Solving Speed in SSC CGL?

SSC CGL is a competitive examination with limited time. Hence, one has to be very speedy when it comes to increasing the question-solving speed in the exam. Refer to the preparation tips to know the steps to increase the question-solving speed in the SSC CGL exam.

Choosing questions wisely is the first step to increasing the question-solving speed in SSC CGL. While attempting a mock test or exam go through all the questions and begin with the easier ones.

Use short tricks like square roots of big numbers, etc., and easy methods mentioned in the Vedic Maths to simplify bigger calculations easily. Practice these short tricks every day to get a good hold of the tricks

Analyze your mock test performance and look for the approach which is slowing down your speed. Refer to free videos available on the internet to learn better approaches to solving questions.

Use the elimination method for questions based on simplification, percentage, or ratio and proportion to maximize the attempts in the examination.

