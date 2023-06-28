SSC CGL 2023 Exam Begins on July 14: Important Tips to Increase Maths Question Paper Solving Speed

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Begins on July 14: Know the important tips and tricks to solve the SSC CGL maths question paper. Check important mathematics topics that will be asked in the SSC CGL 2023 examination.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Begins on July 14: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The commission will be releasing the admit card for the eligible candidates soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the exam must go practice the subject-wise topics to enhance their chances of scoring high marks. Let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam pattern:

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Pattern 2023

The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam is going to be a computer-based test. The exam will have 100 questions from four subjects, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. As per the marking scheme, 2 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.

Subject Name Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200 1 hour

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips

The SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section will have 25 questions for 50 marks. Hence, this is one of the important topics that should not be overlooked if you are preparing for the upcoming exam. For cracking the SSC CGL exam with high marks one is advised to stick to the simple Maths tricks. These tricks and tips have been notified by the experts and are known to help with the calculation part. Candidates who are found of using these tricks successfully clear the exam with high marks. Hence, with the idea of helping the students, we have mentioned some easy tips and tricks that will help them in the exam.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2023: Tips to Increase Maths Question Paper Solving Speed

With only a few days left for the exam, let’s go through some tips and tricks that will help in increasing the speed of solving maths question papers:

1. Practice SSC CGL Important Topics

Analyse last year's papers and mark topics that are asked with maximum weightage. Try to practice more on these topics to become accustomed to the preparations.

2. Practice Calculations Without Calculators

You won't be getting any calculator in the SSC CGL exam hence it is better to start early. Begin by learning square and cube roots till 25. You can also resort to short tricks shared in the Vedic Maths to improve the speed of the calculations.

3. Practice the SSC CGL Previous Year's Papers

Try to attempt SSC CGL previous year questions repeatedly. This helps in getting accustomed to the level of the questions that are asked in the examination over the years.

4. Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Analyse your mock test performance and look for the approach which is slowing down your speed. Refer to free videos available on the internet to learn better approaches to solving questions.

5. Practice Important Maths Questions

Use question banks from the last five years to practice questions of different levels. This also helps in cracking more than one approach for the different types of questions.

6. Solve Easy Questions First

The last tip to increase calculation speed is choosing wisely. One should strategise the pattern of choosing questions in a way that questions for which you are 100% sure are attempted to fetch high marks in the examination.

7. Use Short-cut Methods

Use short tricks like square roots of big numbers etc and easy methods mentioned in the Vedic Maths to simplify bigger calculations easily. Practice these short tricks every day to get a good hold of the tricks

8. Use the Elimination Method

Use the elimination method for questions based on simplification, percentage or ratio, and proportion to maximise the attempts in the examination.