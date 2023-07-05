SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Regionwise: Application Status OUT, Tier-1 to be held from July 14 in these States

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Regionwise : Check the new exam centres for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam to be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023. Download the official SSC CGL 2023 exam centre list region-wise and state-wise.

SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023 Regionwise: The SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) examination will be conducted across various exam centers in India from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The exam centers are selected and allocated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) based on the preferences chosen by the candidates during the application process. The SSC has released the application status of the candidates region-wise. The admit card issued to candidates will contain detailed information about the allocated exam center. It will mention the complete address of the center along with other important instructions, such as reporting time, entry requirements, and prohibited items.

Check SSC CGL Exam General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Quant Preparation Tips

SSC CGL Exam Centres 2023: Region-wise and State-wise

The SSC CGL examination is conducted in multiple cities and districts across India. These centers are spread across different states and regions to ensure convenient access for candidates from various locations. During the application process, candidates are required to choose their preferred exam centers. The options for exam centers are generally provided based on the availability and capacity of the centers for a particular examination cycle.

Let’s look at the SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023:

The allocation of exam centers is done by the SSC based on several factors, including the number of applicants from a particular region and the availability of infrastructure and facilities at the exam centers. The final decision on the allocation of centers rests with the SSC, and candidates are informed about their allotted exam centers through their admit cards.

It's important for candidates to carefully review their admit cards and familiarize themselves with the exam center location well in advance of the examination date. They should plan their travel and make necessary arrangements to reach the center on time.