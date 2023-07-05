SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Regionwise: Application Status OUT, Tier-1 to be held from July 14 in these States

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Regionwise: Check the new exam centres for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam to be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023. Download the official SSC CGL 2023 exam centre list region-wise and state-wise.

SSC CGL Exam Centre List Regionwise 2023
SSC CGL Exam Centre List Regionwise 2023

SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023 Regionwise: The SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) examination will be conducted across various exam centers in India from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The exam centers are selected and allocated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) based on the preferences chosen by the candidates during the application process. The SSC has released the application status of the candidates region-wise. The admit card issued to candidates will contain detailed information about the allocated exam center. It will mention the complete address of the center along with other important instructions, such as reporting time, entry requirements, and prohibited items.

Check SSC CGL Exam General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Quant Preparation Tips

Career Counseling

SSC CGL Exam Centres 2023: Region-wise and State-wise

The SSC CGL examination is conducted in multiple cities and districts across India. These centers are spread across different states and regions to ensure convenient access for candidates from various locations. During the application process, candidates are required to choose their preferred exam centers. The options for exam centers are generally provided based on the availability and capacity of the centers for a particular examination cycle.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise

Check SSC CGL 2023 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CGL 2023 Salary after the 7th Pay Commission

Let’s look at the SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Examination Centres & Centre Code

Central Region (CR)

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206), Purnea (3209), Agra (3001), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Jhansi (3008), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010), Meerut (3011), Prayagraj (3003), Varanasi (3013)

Eastern Region (ER)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

Port Blair (4802), Dhanbad (4206), Hazaribagh (4204), Jamshedpur (4207), Ranchi (4205), Balasore (Odisha) (4601), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneswar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Rourkela (4610), Sambalpur (4609), Gangtok (4001), Asansol (4417), Burdwan (4404), Durgapur (4426), Kalyani (4419), Kolkata (4410), Siliguri (4415)

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)

Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala

Belagavi (9002), Bengaluru (9001), Hubballi (9011), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) (9005), Mangaluru (9008), Mysuru (9009), Shivamogga (9010), Udupi (9012). Ernakulam (9213), Kannur (9202), Kollam (9210), Kottayam (9205), Kozhikode (9206), Thrissur (9212), Thiruvananthapuram (9211).

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (6001), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Satna (6014), Ujjain (6016), Bilaspur (6202), Raipur (6204), Durg-Bhilai (6205)

North Eastern Region (NER) 

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur)(5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Churachandpur (5502), Imphal (5501), Ukhrul (5503), Shillong (5401), Aizwal (5701), Dimapur (5301), Kohima (5302), Agartala (5601)

Northern Region (NR)

NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Haridwar (2005), Roorkee (2006), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409), Sikar (2411)

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)

Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

Chandigarh/ Mohali (1601), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Jammu (1004), Samba (1010), Srinagar (J&K) (1007), Leh (1005), Amritsar (1404), Jalandhar (1402), Ludhiana (1405), Patiala (1403)

Southern Region (SR)

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Chirala (8011), Guntur(8001), Kakinada (8009), Kurnool (8003), Nellore (8010), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vizianagaram (8012), Vijayawada (8008), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Puducherry (8401), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Krishnagiri (8209), Madurai (8204), Salem (8205), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Vellore (8208), Hyderabad (8601), Karimnagar (8604), Warangal (8603)

Western Region (WR)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Panaji (7801), Ahmedabad (7001), Anand (7011), Gandhinagar (7012), Mehsana (7013), Rajkot (7006), Surat(7007), Vadodara (7002), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Jalgaon (7214), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208)

The allocation of exam centers is done by the SSC based on several factors, including the number of applicants from a particular region and the availability of infrastructure and facilities at the exam centers. The final decision on the allocation of centers rests with the SSC, and candidates are informed about their allotted exam centers through their admit cards.

SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

It's important for candidates to carefully review their admit cards and familiarize themselves with the exam center location well in advance of the examination date. They should plan their travel and make necessary arrangements to reach the center on time.

FAQ

Q1. How to check your SSC CGL Exam Centre 2023?

Candidates can check their SSC CGL Exam Centre 2023 when the admit card will be released.

Q2. How many regions are there for allocating the SSC Exam Centres?

There are a total of 9 regions in SSC. A total of 131 exam centres are divided into these 9 regions. Each region has its own regional office and official regional website.

Q3. Can I change my SSC CGL exam centre after submitting the application form?

No, candidates are not allowed to change their SSC CGL exam centre after submission of the application form.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next