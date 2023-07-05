SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Regionwise: Application Status OUT, Tier-1 to be held from July 14 in these States

SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023 Regionwise: The SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) examination will be conducted across various exam centers in India from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The exam centers are selected and allocated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) based on the preferences chosen by the candidates during the application process. The SSC has released the application status of the candidates region-wise. The admit card issued to candidates will contain detailed information about the allocated exam center. It will mention the complete address of the center along with other important instructions, such as reporting time, entry requirements, and prohibited items.
Check SSC CGL Exam General Awareness Preparation Tips 2023
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Quant Preparation Tips
SSC CGL Exam Centres 2023: Region-wise and State-wise
The SSC CGL examination is conducted in multiple cities and districts across India. These centers are spread across different states and regions to ensure convenient access for candidates from various locations. During the application process, candidates are required to choose their preferred exam centers. The options for exam centers are generally provided based on the availability and capacity of the centers for a particular examination cycle.
|SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates
|
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise
Check SSC CGL 2023 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail
Let’s look at the SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023:
|
SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Examination Centres & Centre Code
|
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206), Purnea (3209), Agra (3001), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Jhansi (3008), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010), Meerut (3011), Prayagraj (3003), Varanasi (3013)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
Port Blair (4802), Dhanbad (4206), Hazaribagh (4204), Jamshedpur (4207), Ranchi (4205), Balasore (Odisha) (4601), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneswar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Rourkela (4610), Sambalpur (4609), Gangtok (4001), Asansol (4417), Burdwan (4404), Durgapur (4426), Kalyani (4419), Kolkata (4410), Siliguri (4415)
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)
Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala
|
Belagavi (9002), Bengaluru (9001), Hubballi (9011), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) (9005), Mangaluru (9008), Mysuru (9009), Shivamogga (9010), Udupi (9012). Ernakulam (9213), Kannur (9202), Kollam (9210), Kottayam (9205), Kozhikode (9206), Thrissur (9212), Thiruvananthapuram (9211).
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)
Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal (6001), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Satna (6014), Ujjain (6016), Bilaspur (6202), Raipur (6204), Durg-Bhilai (6205)
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.
|
Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur)(5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Churachandpur (5502), Imphal (5501), Ukhrul (5503), Shillong (5401), Aizwal (5701), Dimapur (5301), Kohima (5302), Agartala (5601)
|
NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Haridwar (2005), Roorkee (2006), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409), Sikar (2411)
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)
Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab
|
Chandigarh/ Mohali (1601), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Jammu (1004), Samba (1010), Srinagar (J&K) (1007), Leh (1005), Amritsar (1404), Jalandhar (1402), Ludhiana (1405), Patiala (1403)
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
|
Chirala (8011), Guntur(8001), Kakinada (8009), Kurnool (8003), Nellore (8010), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vizianagaram (8012), Vijayawada (8008), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Puducherry (8401), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Krishnagiri (8209), Madurai (8204), Salem (8205), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Vellore (8208), Hyderabad (8601), Karimnagar (8604), Warangal (8603)
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
Panaji (7801), Ahmedabad (7001), Anand (7011), Gandhinagar (7012), Mehsana (7013), Rajkot (7006), Surat(7007), Vadodara (7002), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Jalgaon (7214), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208)
The allocation of exam centers is done by the SSC based on several factors, including the number of applicants from a particular region and the availability of infrastructure and facilities at the exam centers. The final decision on the allocation of centers rests with the SSC, and candidates are informed about their allotted exam centers through their admit cards.
It's important for candidates to carefully review their admit cards and familiarize themselves with the exam center location well in advance of the examination date. They should plan their travel and make necessary arrangements to reach the center on time.