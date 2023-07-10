SSC CGL 2023 English Preparation Tips: Check Tier-1 Exam Syllabus, Important Topics, Questions with Answers

SSC CGL 2023 English Preparation Tips: Check the syllabus, important topics and questions with answers for English Language and Comprehension section of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 Exam (25 Questions of 50 Marks).

SSC CGL English Preparation Tips 2023: The English Language and Comprehension section is considered to be one of the most important and high-scoring section of the SSC CGL 2023 exam. The online exam will be held from July 14 to 27,2023 across different exam centres. Questions in the SSC CGL English section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of English Language. So, answering the questions from this section takes less time as compared to the other sections.

If you have good command over English grammar rules and vocabulary usage along with good comprehension skills, then this section can become your strength area in SSC CGL 2023 Exam. So, we have compiled important preparation tips, topics, and questions along with answers to SSC CGL English Language and Comprehension section, so that you can score high in this section.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam: Preparation Tips for English Language & Comprehension Section

English Language and Comprehension cannot be mastered in a day. A lot of practice is required along with consistency. So, if you want to score high in this section then plan strategically and follow the below tips:

Make reading a habit: Read newspapers and magazines to improve your reading habits. Learn at least 10 new English words and meanings daily. Regular Practice: Make a habit of practicing the previous year's paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as many questions are repeated. Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first. Focus on your weak areas: First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked. Rule of Elimination: Use the method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it. Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Also, don’t waste much time on one question and move on to the next if you are not sure about the correct answer.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam: Important Topics for English Language and Comprehension Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the English Language and Comprehension section. Below are the major categories covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the English Language and Comprehension section:

Category Topics Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test Spelling Test Idioms and Phrases One-word substitution Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error Fill in the blanks Sentence or Phrase Improvement Comprehension Reading Comprehension

SSC CGL 2023 Exam: Important Questions for English Language and Comprehension Section

Let’s have a look in detail at the different categories from which the questions are asked in both SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exam:

1. Synonyms and Antonyms

Synonyms mean words that have the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words in a language. An Antonym is the opposite of another word. For example, the Antonym of the day is night.

Synonym Example: In the following question, the first word is given in capital letters followed by four alternative words. Select from the alternatives the word nearest in meaning to the word given in capital letters.

DEMARCATE

Connect Mark off Combine Publicize

Answer: b)

Explanation: Both ‘Demarcate’ and ‘Mark off’ means to separate or differentiate something.

Antonym Example: In the following question, the first word is given in capital letters followed by four other words, one of which is the antonym of the first word. Find the word.

CREDENCE

Dependence Assurance Disbelief Reliance

Answer: c)

Explanation: ‘Credence’ means to believe in or accept something as true and ‘Disbelief’ is the exact opposite word.

2. Cloze Test

This test consists of a passage with blanks and we have to complete the reading by filling up the blanks. Students should focus on reading the passage very carefully and then they’ll be able to figure out the right or appropriate words to be filled in.

3. Fill in the blanks

Under this topic, you are required to find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions that have only blanks. Remember to read the statement carefully and choose the most appropriate option.

Example: The controversial land acquisition bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha ______________ with strong protests by the Opposition which termed the measure 'anti-farmer'.

Seeming Abstracted Amid Distracted

Answer: c)

Explanation: As per the meaning of the sentence, the word ‘Amid’ which means something surrounded by or in the middle of, fits in the blank.

4. Spelling Test

Spelling skills can be improved mainly by putting in effort like looking up a word you're not sure of, keeping the dictionary at hand, and keeping a list of words you know you have trouble with.

Example: Which of the following spellings is correct?

Aparthied Apartheid Aparthide Aparthid

Answer: b)

Explanation: The correct answer is option b).

5. Idioms and Phrases

The common question which was asked in the SSC Exams are Idioms and Phrases. The topic usually has good weightage in the exam, so prepare them well.

Example: We cannot move forward without Ankit, so let's call it a year

Call it a month Say it a year Say it a day Call it a day

Answer: d)

Explanation: The grammatically correct phrase would be “We cannot move forward without Ankit, so let's call it a day.”

6. One-word Substitution

One-word substitution means a word that replaces a group of words or sentences without creating or changing the exact meaning of sentences.

Example: A person who walks while sleeping

Ambulant Somnambulist Athlete Ardent

Answer: b)

Explanation: Somnambulism is a situation in which a person walks around while they are sleeping.

7. Sentence or Phrase Improvement

In terms of vocabulary usage, this topic means using appropriate words or phrases to improve the sentence given in the question.

Example: Millions of people in India are deprived of two square meals in a day.

Have been deprived Are being deprived Has been deprived No correction required

Answer: a)

Explanation: The grammatically correct sentence would be “Millions of people in India have been deprived of two square meals in a day”.

8. Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Follow the grammar rules in this section like subject-verb agreement, Verb time Sequences, etc.

Example: Each of the following sentences is divided into four parts. Any of the parts may contain an error. Select the part that has an error. Select option (d), if you find no error in the sentence. Ignore punctuation errors if any.

In need of money, (a)/ he sold out his car (b)/ to one of his neighbors (c).

Answer: b)

Explanation: Remove ‘out’, as it is redundant.

9. Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension is one of the most critical topics of the English Language and Comprehension section. Therefore, the students should devote ample time to the preparation of this section. For doing this, a proper strategy has to be framed and followed to optimally utilize the limited time available for the preparation.

So, the time has come to focus on the SSC CGL 2023 important topics and questions mentioned above and build a study plan keeping in mind the structure of the English Language and Comprehension section.