SSC Offline Challan 2023 Important Notice Released: Online Application Fee Payment only for Upcoming SSC Exams

SSC Offline Challan Important Notice Released @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice regarding the application fee payment process to be followed for the upcoming SSC exam 2023. The commission has announced that the offline challan payment will be removed and the application fee will be paid through online mode only.

SSC Registration 2023 Important Notice: No Offline Challan, Only Online Application Fee Payment

The official notice stated that “To expedite, simplify and streamline the process of application, the Commission has decided to do away with the payment of application fee through offline challan for all its future examinations. The payment of application fee can be made only through online payment modes such as Net-Banking, Credit/Debit cards and BHIM, UPI, etc.”.

Earlier, the SSC exam application fee can be paid through SBI Challan. Candidates need to print Challan Form and use it for paying the fee in cash at any SBI Branch. However, the commission has now removed this option for the registration of the upcoming SSC exams

SSC Online Application Fee Payment Process 2023

The fee to be paid with the application is Rupees one hundred (Rs. 100/-) for each Examination. All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe, Persons with benchmark Disabilities (Divyangjans), and Ex-Servicemen candidates eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee. After filling online application, fees can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards.

SSC One-Time Online Registration Process 2023

The candidates need to do one-time online registration which is a mandatory prerequisite as per the guidelines of the commission. On completion of One-Time Registration, candidates can apply online for any examination of the Commission. If the candidate has registered once, she/ he has to use the same ‘Registration Number’ and ‘SSC Registration Password’ for applying to various examinations conducted by the Commission.

For one-time registration, click on the ‘Register Now’ link provided in the login section on the SSC website - ssc.nic.in. Meticulously follow the instructions given on the Registration webpage.

How to Apply Online for Upcoming SSC Exams 2023?

After publication of the Notice of the Examination please login using your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘SSC Registration Password’ in the login section of the website. Click on the Examination Link you wish to apply for in the ‘Latest Notifications’ Section of your Dashboard. Read the Notice of Examination before you apply for any examination.

FAQ

Q1. Can the SSC application fee 2023 be paid through Offline Challan?

No, the commission has now removed this option for the offline application fee payment for the upcoming SSC exams 2023

Q2. What is the SSC online application fee payment process?

After filling online application, fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

Q3. What is the SSC exam application fee 2023?

The fee to be paid with the application is Rupees one hundred (Rs. 100/-) for each Examination. All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe, Pwd and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

