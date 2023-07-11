SSC CGL 2023 Exam FAQs: Admit Card, Application Status OUT|Check Syllabus, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary

SSC CGL Exam 2023 FAQs: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations from July 14 to 27, 2023. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for the SSC CGL exam and selection process.
SSC CGL Exam 2023 FAQs
So, let’s look at the SSC CGL frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:
1. When was the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?
Answer: The official notification for SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment was released on April 3, 2023. Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result.
2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?
Answer: Staff Selection Commission has announced 7500 vacancies (approx.) under the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Drive.
3. What are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Dates?
Answer: Let's look at the SSC CGL exam dates 2023:
|
Important Dates for SSC CGL 2023 Exam
|
Issue of Notification
|
April 3, 2023
|
Online Application Opening & Closing Date
|
April 3 to May 3, 2023
|
SSC CGL 2023 Admit Card Release
|
June 30, 2023
|
SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam
|
July 14 to 27, 2023
4. What is the Age Limit for the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?
Answer: Let’s take a look at the age limit for different posts under different government department/ ministries:
|
Age group
|
Name of post
|
Department / Ministries
|
Classification
|
Grade pay
|
18-27 years
|
Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Auditor
|
Officer under C&AG
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
Auditor
|
Officer Under CGDA
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
Auditor
|
Other Ministries/Department
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
Accountant
|
Officer under C&AG
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
Accountant / Junior Accountant
|
Other Ministry/ Department
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks
|
Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
Tax Assistant
|
CBDT
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
Sub-Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)
|
Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
18-30 years
|
Inspector Posts
|
Department of Post.
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant
|
Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
20-27 years
|
Tax Assistant
|
CBEC
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
20-30 years
|
Assistant Section officer
|
Central Secretariat Service
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant Section officer
|
Ministry of Railway
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant Section officer
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant Section officer
|
AFHQ
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant
|
Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Sub Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Not Exceeding 30 years
|
Inspector (Central Excise)
|
CBEC
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant
|
Other ministries / Departments / Organisations
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
Inspector (Preventive officer)
|
CBEC
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
CBEC
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant Audit Officer
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)
|
4800
|
Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)
|
4800
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Assistant / Superintendent
|
Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
Inspector of Income Tax
|
CBDT
|
Group “C”
|
4600
|
Divisional Accountant
|
Officer under CAG
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
Up to 30 years
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer
|
Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
Sub Inspector
|
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
Up to 32 years
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Group “B”
|
4200
5. What is the Upper Age Limit Relaxation under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?
Answer: Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD + Gen
|
10 years
|
PwD + OBC
|
13 years
|
PwD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
6. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC CGL 2023 Exam?
Answer: Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2023:
|
SSC CGL Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University
Desirable Qualification: CA/ CS/ MBA/ Cost & Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ Masters in Business Studies
Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
|
All Other Posts
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent
Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification.
7. What is the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern and Syllabus?
Answer: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes (Total)
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
200
Note: The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from cerebral palsy.
8. What is the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern and Syllabus?
Answer: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.
Paper I (Compulsory)
|
Sections
|
Module
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Section I
|
Module-I
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
90
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
|
90
|
Section II
|
Module-I
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
45
|
135
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
Section III
|
Module-I
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
60
|
15 minutes
|
Module-II
|
Data Entry Speed Test
|
One Data Entry Task
|
15 minutes
Paper II (For JSO)
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
Paper III (For AAO)
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
9. Will there be any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 Exam?
Answer: Tier-1: There is negative marking in SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.
Tier-2: There will be negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III.
10. In which medium of language the SSC CGL 2023 exam will be conducted?
Answer: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English Language except English Language and Comprehension section.
11. Where has the SSC CGL 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?
Answer: The application status and admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.
12. Where are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Located?
Answer: Details about the examination centres and regional offices under whose jurisdiction these examination centres are located can be downloaded from the link given below:
Check SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023
13. What is the Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC CGL posts after 7th Pay Commission?
Answer: The pay scale and salary structure for the SSC CGL posts under different government department and ministries:
|
Grade Pay
|
Pay Scale
|
Salary In Hand
|
Grade Pay-4800
|
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)
|
INR 80,000 to 85,000
|
Grade Pay-4600
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)
|
INR 72,000 to 80,000
|
Grade Pay - 4200
|
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)
|
INR 58,000 to 70,000
|
Grade Pay -2800
|
Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)
|
INR 48,000 to 53,000
|
Grade Pay -2400
|
Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)
|
INR 42,000 to 45,000
|
14. When will the SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key gets released?
Answer: Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.
15. When will the SSC CGL 2023 Results be announced?
Answer: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced.