SSC CGL 2023 Exam FAQs: Admit Card, Application Status OUT|Check Syllabus, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary

SSC CGL Exam 2023 FAQs: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations from July 14 to 27, 2023. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for the SSC CGL exam and selection process.

SSC CGL Exam 2023 FAQs

1. When was the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment was released on April 3, 2023. Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result.

2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission has announced 7500 vacancies (approx.) under the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Drive.

3. What are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Dates?

Answer: Let's look at the SSC CGL exam dates 2023:

Important Dates for SSC CGL 2023 Exam Issue of Notification April 3, 2023 Online Application Opening & Closing Date April 3 to May 3, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 Admit Card Release June 30, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam July 14 to 27, 2023

4. What is the Age Limit for the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: Let’s take a look at the age limit for different posts under different government department/ ministries:

Age group Name of post Department / Ministries Classification Grade pay 18-27 years Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “B” 4600 Auditor Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Auditor Officer Under CGDA Group “C” 2800 Auditor Other Ministries/Department Group “C” 2800 Accountant Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Accountant / Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Department Group “C” 2800 Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres Group “C” 2400 Tax Assistant CBDT Group “C” 2400 Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “C” 2400 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)

Only For Male Candidates Group “C” 2400 18-30 years Inspector Posts Department of Post. Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 20-27 years Tax Assistant CBEC Group “C” 2400 20-30 years Assistant Section officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of Railway Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of External Affairs Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer AFHQ Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” 4600 Not Exceeding 30 years Inspector (Central Excise) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other ministries / Departments / Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector (Preventive officer) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Inspector (Examiner) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Assistant / Superintendent Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” 4600 Divisional Accountant Officer under CAG Group “B” 4200 Up to 30 years Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” 4200 Up to 32 years Junior Statistical Officer M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Group “B” 4200

5. What is the Upper Age Limit Relaxation under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

6. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC CGL 2023 Exam?

Answer: Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2023:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University Desirable Qualification: CA/ CS/ MBA/ Cost & Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ Masters in Business Studies Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level. All Other Posts Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification.

7. What is the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern and Syllabus?

Answer: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 60 minutes (Total) English Language and Comprehension 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Note: The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from cerebral palsy.

8. What is the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern and Syllabus?

Answer: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections Module Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 135 1 hour Module-II General Awareness 25 75 Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 15 minutes Module-II Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task 15 minutes

Paper II (For JSO)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Statistics 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

Paper III (For AAO)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

9. Will there be any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 Exam?

Answer: Tier-1: There is negative marking in SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Tier-2: There will be negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III.

10. In which medium of language the SSC CGL 2023 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

11. Where has the SSC CGL 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?

Answer: The application status and admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.

12. Where are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the examination centres and regional offices under whose jurisdiction these examination centres are located can be downloaded from the link given below:

Check SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023

13. What is the Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC CGL posts after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: The pay scale and salary structure for the SSC CGL posts under different government department and ministries:

Grade Pay Pay Scale Salary In Hand Grade Pay-4800 Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100) INR 80,000 to 85,000 Grade Pay-4600 Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400) INR 72,000 to 80,000 Grade Pay - 4200 Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400) INR 58,000 to 70,000 Grade Pay -2800 Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300) INR 48,000 to 53,000 Grade Pay -2400 Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100) INR 42,000 to 45,000 Name of post Department / Ministries Classification Grade pay Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “B” 4600 Auditor Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Auditor Officer Under CGDA Group “C” 2800 Auditor Other Ministries/Department Group “C” 2800 Accountant Officer under C&AG Group “C” 2800 Accountant / Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Department Group “C” 2800 Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres Group “C” 2400 Tax Assistant CBDT Group “C” 2400 Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “C” 2400 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)

Only For Male Candidates Group “C” 2400 Inspector Posts Department of Post. Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Tax Assistant CBEC Group “C” 2400 Assistant Section officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of Railway Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer Ministry of External Affairs Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section officer AFHQ Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” 4600 Inspector (Central Excise) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Other ministries / Departments / Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector (Preventive officer) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Inspector (Examiner) CBEC Group “B” 4600 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 4800 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group “B” 4600 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4600 Assistant / Superintendent Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations Group “B” 4200 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” 4600 Divisional Accountant Officer under CAG Group “B” 4200 Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” 4600 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” 4200 Junior Statistical Officer M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Group “B” 4200

14. When will the SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key gets released?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

15. When will the SSC CGL 2023 Results be announced?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced.