SSC CGL 2023 Exam FAQs: Admit Card, Application Status OUT|Check Syllabus, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary

SSC CGL 2023 Admit Card, Application Status Released at ssc.nic.in: Check answers of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for SSC CGL 2023 Exam like vacancies, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, salary, exam centres, recruitment and selection process.

SSC CGL Exam 2023 FAQs: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations from July 14 to 27, 2023. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for the SSC CGL exam and selection process.  

So, let’s look at the SSC CGL frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail: 

1. When was the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment was released on April 3, 2023. Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result.

2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission has announced 7500 vacancies (approx.) under the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Drive.

3. What are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Dates?

Answer: Let's look at the SSC CGL exam dates 2023:

Important Dates for SSC CGL 2023 Exam

Issue of Notification

April 3, 2023

Online Application Opening & Closing Date

April 3 to May 3, 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Admit Card Release

June 30, 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam

July 14 to 27, 2023

4. What is the Age Limit for the SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: Let’s take a look at the age limit for different posts under different government department/ ministries:

Age group

Name of post

Department / Ministries

Classification

Grade pay

18-27 years

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “B”

4600

Auditor

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Officer Under CGDA

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Other Ministries/Department

Group “C”

2800

Accountant

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Accountant / Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/ Department

Group “C”

2800

Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks

Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Group “C”

2400

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “C”

2400

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)
Only For Male Candidates

Group “C”

2400

18-30 years

Inspector Posts

Department of Post.

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

20-27 years

Tax Assistant

CBEC

Group “C”

2400

20-30 years

Assistant Section officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of Railway

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of External Affairs

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

AFHQ

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

4600

Not Exceeding 30 years

Inspector (Central Excise)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other ministries / Departments / Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector (Preventive officer)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Examiner)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Accounts Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Section Officer

Intelligence Bureau

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Assistant / Superintendent

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

4600

Divisional Accountant

Officer under CAG

Group “B”

4200

Up to 30 years

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

4200

Up to 32 years

Junior Statistical Officer

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”

4200

5. What is the Upper Age Limit Relaxation under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

6. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC CGL 2023 Exam?

Answer: Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2023:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University 

Desirable Qualification: CA/ CS/ MBA/ Cost & Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ Masters in Business Studies

Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
OR 
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification.

7. What is the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern and Syllabus?

Answer: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

English Language and Comprehension 

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Note: The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from cerebral palsy.

8. What is the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Pattern and Syllabus?

Answer: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections

Module

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

15 minutes

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test

One Data Entry Task

15 minutes

Paper II (For JSO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

Paper III (For AAO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

9. Will there be any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 Exam?

Answer: Tier-1: There is negative marking in SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Tier-2: There will be negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III.

10. In which medium of language the SSC CGL 2023 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

11. Where has the SSC CGL 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?

Answer: The application status and admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.

12. Where are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the examination centres and regional offices under whose jurisdiction these examination centres are located can be downloaded from the link given below:

Check SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023

13. What is the Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC CGL posts after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: The pay scale and salary structure for the SSC CGL posts under different government department and ministries:

Grade Pay

Pay Scale

Salary In Hand

Grade Pay-4800

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)

INR 80,000 to 85,000

Grade Pay-4600

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)

INR 72,000 to 80,000

Grade Pay - 4200

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

INR 58,000 to 70,000

Grade Pay -2800

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)

INR 48,000 to 53,000

Grade Pay -2400

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)

INR 42,000 to 45,000

Name of post

Department / Ministries

Classification

Grade pay

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “B”

4600

Auditor

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Officer Under CGDA

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Other Ministries/Department

Group “C”

2800

Accountant

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Accountant / Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/ Department

Group “C”

2800

Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks

Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Group “C”

2400

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “C”

2400

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)
Only For Male Candidates

Group “C”

2400

Inspector Posts

Department of Post.

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Tax Assistant

CBEC

Group “C”

2400

Assistant Section officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of Railway

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of External Affairs

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

AFHQ

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Central Excise)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other ministries / Departments / Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector (Preventive officer)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Examiner)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Accounts Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Section Officer

Intelligence Bureau

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Assistant / Superintendent

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

4600

Divisional Accountant

Officer under CAG

Group “B”

4200

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

4200

Junior Statistical Officer

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”

4200

14. When will the SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key gets released?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

15. When will the SSC CGL 2023 Results be announced?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced. 

Download SSC 2023 Exam Calendar

FAQ

Q1. What are the SSC CGL 2023 Exam Dates?

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam will be held from July 14 to 27, 2023 in online mode

Q2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment?

Staff Selection Commission has announced 7500 vacancies (approx.) under SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Drive.

Q3. Where have the SSC CGL Admit Cards been released?

The SSC CGL 2023 application status and admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.

