SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 Begins from July 14: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 Begins from July 14: Check SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023 along with the detailed study plan and subject-wise SSC CGL preparation tips here.

SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 7500 Vacancies from July 14 to 27, 2023 in online mode across the country. As the SSC CGL 2023 exam is approaching, aspirants must adhere to the last-minute preparation tips and strategy for the comprehensive revision. The SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam comprises four sections, i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

As per the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the exam will be moderate level. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderate difficulty in forthcoming exams. In this article, we have shared the best SSC CGL Last minute preparation tips to cover all the aspects of the syllabus.

SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the SSC CGL exam, but only a few can ace it due to their dedication, hard work, and preparation techniques. Thus, aspirants must check the expert-recommended SSC CGL last-minute preparation tips to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam.

1. Revise Important Topics

Creating a list of important topics and revising them thoroughly is important to build a strong grip on the basic concepts. Hence, they should jot down all the important topics in a separate notebook. This will also help them to remember the topics, formulas, short-cut tricks, current affairs, etc., for a longer period.

2. Practice Previous Year's Papers

Candidates need to practice unlimited questions from the previous year's question papers to understand the past trends, the difficulty level of the questions, and the types of topics usually asked in the exam.

Hence, it is advisable to solve at least the past 5-6 years of SSC CGL previous year question papers in the last leg of the preparation to increase their chances of qualifying for the exam.

3. Solve Section-Wise Mock Tests

Mock tests and sample papers are important parts of last-minute preparation. It will help aspirants to analyze their performance and identify their mistakes and weak spots. SSC CGL mock tests will also provide insights into the real exam and boost the speed of accurately solving questions. Moreover, it is also one of the reliable sources to keep track of the preparation level as it allows candidates to improve their weak areas.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2023 Sections Mock Tests Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE English Language & Comprehension Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE General Awareness & General Knowledge Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

4. Read Limited Books

Avoid reading too many books or picking any new topic in the last leg of the preparation. Revising all the topics covered so far from reliable books is recommended. Use one or two books to revise the concepts of each subject rather than using too many books for one subject to avoid any conceptual confusion or unnecessary burden/pressure.

5. Learn Time Management

Aspirants must know how to manage time in exam preparation and solve the exam effectively. The time limit to complete the SSC CGL Tier I exam is 1 hour. Thus, they need to strike a balance between all the sections instead of spending too much time in one section. They need to follow the right SSC CGL preparation strategy, attempt easy sections first, and then move ahead to the difficult ones. To attempt 85+ questions, one must adhere to the right SSC CGL last-minute preparation tips, where one can solve a maximum number of questions in less time. Here we have shared the section-wise time limit to attempt the SSC CGL Question Paper.

Section Time Duration for Attempting Questions General Intelligence and Reasoning 16-17 minutes General Awareness 10-15 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20-25 minutes English Comprehension 15-17 minutes

SSC CGL Last Minute Study Plan 2023

As the SSC Combined Graduate Level 2023 exam is around the corner, the candidates must follow the right SSC CGL last-minute study plan to excel in the exam. Here we have compiled the SSC CGL last-minute study plan to strengthen the preparation for favorable results.

Section Daily Study Hours General Intelligence and Reasoning 2-2.5 hours General Awareness 1-2 hours Quantitative Aptitude 3-3.5 hours English Comprehension 1-2 hours

Section-Wise SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Here are the SSC CGL last minute preparation tips for all the sections as per the Tier-1 exam pattern and syllabus:

SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips for Quantitative Aptitude

The SSC CGL Maths section is one of the most difficult and trickiest sections of the exam. Check the list of best SSC CGL last minute preparation tips for Quantitative Aptitude as follows:

Revise the important formulae, short-cut tricks, etc., to solve a maximum number of questions in a short time.

Some of the important topics for Quantitative aptitude are simplification, time & work, geometry, data interpretation, and arithmetic problems, etc.

Clear the basic concepts using standard books and other learning resources.

Learn square roots and tables to improve the speed of solving questions in the actual exam.

SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips for General Intelligence and Reasoning

The SSC CGL General Intelligence and Reasoning section covers questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Here are some SSC CGL preparation tips for the Reasoning section:

Practice scoring topics first, such as coding-decoding, puzzles, analogy, figure images, arithmetic number series, etc.

Develop your pattern to increase the speed of solving problems with full accuracy.

Practice questions from previous papers to boost your analytical ability, problem-solving, and logical thinking ability skills.

SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips for General Awareness

General awareness is one of the scoring sections of the SSC CGL 2023 exam. Here are the SSC CGL last minute preparation Tips for the general awareness section:

Revise questions from History, Geography, Science, Polity, Economy, and miscellaneous topics.

Make a habit of reading newspapers and current affairs magazines to stay updated with all the recent events happening around the world.

Prepare short notes and attempt current affair quizzes daily for last-minute revision.

SSC CGL Last Minute Preparation Tips for English Comprehension

The SSC CGL English section assesses candidates’ ability to understand correct English, their basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. Here are the SSC CGL last minute preparation tips for the English Comprehension section:

Use flashcards and a dictionary to brush up on grammatical concepts and vocabulary skills.

Read newspapers and business magazines to enhance comprehension skills and learn new topics daily.

Focus on topics like synonyms & antonyms, Idioms & Phrases, tenses, etc., to improve their speed and accuracy.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will help you in clearing this exam with ease.