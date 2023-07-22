JoSAA IIT Cutoff 2023: Get JoSAA Round 5 Counselling Cutoff PDF Here

JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allocation list. The cutoff for round 5 admissions is expected to be announced soon. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allocation process will be able to apply for admissions based on the opening and closing rounds for round 5.

JoSAA 2023 round 5 opening and closing ranks will be available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. The opening and closing ranks will be separate for each of the categories and institutions.

JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Cutoff

JoSAA 2023 round 5 cutoff marks will be available on the official website. To check the JoSAA 2023 round 5 opening and closing ranks, students are required to visit the website and enter the round number, institute type, institute name, academic programme, and category to check the cutoff marks.

According to the schedule released, the initiation of withdrawal of seats or exit from the seat allocation process of round five will be available until July 24, 2023. A total of six rounds will be conducted for admissions.

Factors Affecting JoSAA Cutoff 2023

JoSAA cutoffs 2023 are announced for each programme and institute. The cutoffs are determined based on the following factors

Candidates registered for JoSAA counselling 2023

Average marks scored

Availability of seats for participating institutes

Previous year cutoff

JoSAA 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks Previous Rounds

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here