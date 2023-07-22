  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JoSAA IIT Cutoff 2023: Get JoSAA Round 5 Counselling Cutoff PDF Here

JoSAA IIT Cutoff 2023: Get JoSAA Round 5 Counselling Cutoff PDF Here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 22, 2023 14:27 IST
IIT JoSAA 5th Round cutoff Out, Get PDF Download Link
IIT JoSAA 5th Round cutoff Out, Get PDF Download Link

JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allocation list. The cutoff for round 5 admissions is expected to be announced soon. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allocation process will be able to apply for admissions based on the opening and closing rounds for round 5.

JoSAA 2023 round 5 opening and closing ranks will be available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. The opening and closing ranks will be separate for each of the categories and institutions. 

JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Cutoff

JoSAA 2023 round 5 cutoff marks will be available on the official website. To check the JoSAA 2023 round 5 opening and closing ranks, students are required to visit the website and enter the round number, institute type, institute name, academic programme, and category to check the cutoff marks. 

According to the schedule released, the initiation of withdrawal of seats or exit from the seat allocation process of round five will be available until July 24, 2023. A total of six rounds will be conducted for admissions. 

Factors Affecting JoSAA Cutoff 2023

JoSAA cutoffs 2023 are announced for each programme and institute. The cutoffs are determined based on the following factors

  • Candidates registered for JoSAA counselling 2023

  • Average marks scored

  • Availability of seats for participating institutes

  • Previous year cutoff

JoSAA 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks Previous Rounds

Rounds

Rank Link

Round 1

Click Here

Round 2

Click Here

Round 3

Click Here

Round 4

Click Here

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

How many seats increased in IIT 2023?

As per data available a total of 17,385 seats are available in IITs across the country.

Is the opening and closing rank available for round 5?

The JoSAA 2023 round 5 opening and closing ranks will be announced soon.

How many rounds for JoSAA Counselling?

A total of six rounds are conducted for JoSAA counselling.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023