SSC CGL 2023 Mock Test Free Online: Practice Subject-wise Tier 1 Solved Question Papers

SSC CGL 2023 Mock Test Free Online: Download the SSC CGL mock tests with answer keys for free here. Get the questions from sections - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and English Language sections.

SSC CGL Mock Test 2023: SSC will conduct the combined graduate level (CGL) exam in online mode from July 14 to July 27, 2023, across India. SSC CGL is conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for various Group B and Group C posts in ministries, departments, and organizations under the Government of India.

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers PDF

To score high marks in the exam, candidates must practice SSC CGL mock tests. Mock tests are practice tests designed to simulate the actual exam environment and assess the candidate's knowledge, speed, and accuracy. These tests help candidates gauge their level of preparation, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and fine-tune their exam strategy.

SSC CGL Mock Test 2023: Practice Free Online

Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of the SSC CGL exam. So, based on the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023, we have created and compiled mock tests of all four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language & Comprehension.

Practice SSC CGL General Awareness Mock Test 2023

The General Awareness section of the SSC CGL exam aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. Candidates can start practising SSC CGL GA mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

General Awareness

(50 Marks)

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

Practice SSC CGL English Language and Comprehension Mock Test 2023

The questions in the SSC CGL English Language and Comprehension section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of English Language. Candidates can start practising SSC CGL English mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

English Language & Comprehension 

(50 Marks)

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

Practice SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test 2023

The questions asked in this SSC CGL General Intelligence and Reasoning section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. Candidates can start practising SSC CGL Reasoning mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

General Intelligence & Reasoning 

(50 Marks)

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

Practice SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test 2023

The SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude questions will be designed to test the ability to appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Candidates can start practising SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Quantitative Aptitude

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

Candidates can practice some more SSC CGL important questions from the links given below:

Important Percentage Formulas and Practice Questions for SSC CGL Exam

Important 50 One-Word Substitution Questions for SSC CGL English Language & Comprehension Section

Important Trigonometry Questions for Quantitative Aptitude Section

Important Active & Passive Voice Questions for English Language Section

Important Direct & Indirect Speech Questions for English Language Section

The SSC CGL mock tests play a crucial role in the preparation journey of candidates aspiring for government jobs. They provide a realistic exam experience, help candidates identify their strengths and weaknesses, improve time management skills, and enhance overall performance. By incorporating mock tests into their study routine, candidates can boost their confidence and increase their chances of success in the SSC CGL exam 2023.

SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

