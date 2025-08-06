List of Top 5 Countries with the Highest Average Retirement Age

Retirement age is a significant milestone during one’s career, as retirement age indicates the final moments of one’s formal employment status. Retirement ages differ worldwide due to various reasons, including life expectancy, involvement in the labour force, fiscal sustainability, and national pensions. The majority of countries set their retirement ages between 60 and 65 years of age; however, many have changed their retirement ages specifically upwards in response to adapting to demographic and fiscal shifts. Check out: Leagues Cup 2025: Check Schedule, Host Cities and Location Top 5 Countries with the Highest Average Retirement Age Let’s explore the top five countries with the highest average retirement age, highlighting how each nation’s system works and the implications for workers planning for their post-employment years.

S.No. Country Name Retirement Age (Men) Retirement Age (Women) 1 Libya 70 70 2 Italy 67 67 3 Australia 67 67 4 Netherlands 67 67 5 Denmark 67 67 6 Iceland 67 67 1. Libya Retirement Age: 70 Libya leads the world with the highest legal retirement age in the world, 70 years old for men and women alike. This policy reflects the government's commitment to encouraging the maximum participation of all workers while postponing its pension liabilities. Although increasing the working life of older workers will keep experienced workers contributing to the economy, it raises concerns related to the health and quality of life of aging workers. Since the average life expectancy is roughly 73 years, Libyan retirees have very little time to rest after they retire. This raises a lot of questions about the rights of workers, how much support is provided to maintain their health post-retirement, and how sustainable this policy is.

2. Italy Retirement Age: 67 Italy maintains a retirement age of 67 for both genders, driven by the need to support its pension system in an aging society. Italian retirees benefit from a relatively generous pension framework, but rising life expectancy (around 83 years) has prompted concerns over long-term financial strain. The government has linked retirement age with life expectancy, ensuring that as people live longer, they also work longer. Despite the late retirement, Italians enjoy substantial post-retirement time, supported by public pensions and additional retirement schemes. 3. Australia Retirement Age: 67 Australia also mandates a retirement age of 67, a change from the previous age of 65 as life expectancy rises. Australians are encouraged to build retirement savings through a superannuation system, supplementing state pension support. With an average life expectancy of 84 years, Australian retirees often have nearly two decades of leisure and financial independence. The shift to a higher retirement age reflects a policy aimed at balancing economic sustainability with individual financial readiness for retirement.

4. Netherlands Retirement Age: 67 In the Netherlands, the retirement age is pegged at 67 and is adjusted based on life expectancy trends. This dynamic model ensures that the pension system remains viable in the face of demographic shifts. Dutch retirees typically receive a combination of public pension and occupational schemes, providing a stable post-retirement income. With a life expectancy of 82 years, workers can still look forward to a fair number of retirement years, while contributing longer to the economy. 5. Denmark & Iceland Retirement Age: 67 Denmark and Iceland, are ranked fifth, with official retirement ages of 67 years for both men and women. In Denmark, eligibility for pension is tied to residency and work history, including possibilities to receive a full pension after 40 years of pension contribution, and a fractional pension after a shorter period of residency. In Iceland, the labour force continues to work beyond retirement age, owing to healthy living and a life expectancy of 83 years. Iceland's retirement system includes a mix of public and occupational pensions to ensure that retirees have sufficient income while maintaining retirement flexibility.