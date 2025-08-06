Which is the Largest City of Bihar?

Largest City of Bihar: Patna is the capital city of Bihar and the largest city in the state. It lies on the southern bank of the Ganga River and is known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and growing development.
Most populated city in Bihar
Patna is the most populated city in Bihar. As of the latest census, it has over 2 million people in the city area and even more in the metropolitan region. It also covers a large area in terms of square kilometres.
Old name of Patna
Patna was once known as Pataliputra, the capital of great Indian empires like the Maurya and Gupta dynasties. It was a major centre of learning, trade, and politics even in ancient times.
Patna University
Many top colleges and universities are located in Patna, including Patna University, IIT Patna, and AIIMS. People from small towns in Bihar come here to study and find better job opportunities in banks, schools, offices, and hospitals.
Transport and Connectivity
Patna is very well connected by rail, road, and air. Patna Junction is one of the busiest railway stations in Bihar. The city also has Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, which connects it to major Indian cities.
Economy and Business
Patna is the main business and trading hub of Bihar. It has large markets, malls, hotels, and industries. The city’s economy is growing fast, with new startups and companies opening every year.
Tourist Attractions in Patna
The city has many historical and spiritual places, like:
-
Golghar – A famous granary from British times
-
Patna Sahib – A sacred Sikh gurudwara
-
Kumhrar – Ruins of ancient Pataliputra
-
Bihar Museum – Modern and educational
