CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Largest City of Bihar?

Patna is the largest city of Bihar based on population, area, and growth. Discover why Patna stands out as Bihar’s biggest and most important city.

ByJasreet Kaur
Aug 6, 2025, 17:41 IST

Largest City of Bihar: Patna is the capital city of Bihar and the largest city in the state. It lies on the southern bank of the Ganga River and is known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and growing development.

Most populated city in Bihar

Patna is the most populated city in Bihar. As of the latest census, it has over 2 million people in the city area and even more in the metropolitan region. It also covers a large area in terms of square kilometres.

Old name of Patna

Patna was once known as Pataliputra, the capital of great Indian empires like the Maurya and Gupta dynasties. It was a major centre of learning, trade, and politics even in ancient times.

Patna University

Many top colleges and universities are located in Patna, including Patna University, IIT Patna, and AIIMS. People from small towns in Bihar come here to study and find better job opportunities in banks, schools, offices, and hospitals.

Transport and Connectivity

Patna is very well connected by rail, road, and air. Patna Junction is one of the busiest railway stations in Bihar. The city also has Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, which connects it to major Indian cities.

Economy and Business

Patna is the main business and trading hub of Bihar. It has large markets, malls, hotels, and industries. The city’s economy is growing fast, with new startups and companies opening every year.

Tourist Attractions in Patna 

The city has many historical and spiritual places, like:

  • Golghar – A famous granary from British times

  • Patna Sahib – A sacred Sikh gurudwara

  • Kumhrar – Ruins of ancient Pataliputra

  • Bihar Museum – Modern and educational

Read More: Which State Is Known As the Sleeping State of India?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News