SSC CGL Exam Question Paper 2023 PDF: Download Answer Keys Sectionwise|GA, GK, Current Affairs, English

SSC CGL Exam Question Paper with Answer Key 2023 PDF : Download the memory based questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam held on July 14 (all shifts) from General Awareness, Current Affairs, GK and English sections with answers.

SSC CGL 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF Download: SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam has been started today, i.e., July 14, 2023, across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 Exam. Candidates are advised to cover these questions for scoring high marks in the SSC CGL exam.

SSC CGL 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key: PDF Download (Memory-Based Questions with Answers)

Let’s have a look at the important memory-based questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

1. Father of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as the father of the Indian constitution. On 29 August 1947, the Constituent Assembly set up a Drafting Committee. This Drafting Committee was headed by Ambedkar.

2. Question-related to Article 31 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 31 of the Indian Constitution deals with the right to property. It provides for the protection of the property rights of citizens. It guarantees that no person shall be deprived of their property except by authority of law.

3. Question-related to the Uniform Civil Code (Article 44):

Answer: Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says, “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”

4. Question-related to the Citizenship Article of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 5 speaks about the citizenship of India at the commencement of the Constitution (Nov 26, 1949). Article 11 gave powers to the Parliament of India to regulate the right of citizenship by law. This provision resulted in the enactment of the Citizenship Act 1955 by the Indian Parliament.

5. Question related to Kalapani:

Answer: The Cellular Jail, also known as Kalapani, was a British colonial prison in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The entire jail was surrounded by sea so that the prisoners could not escape it.

6. Tapi Basin is located in:

Answer: The Tapi Basin is situated in the northern part of the Deccan Plateau and extends over an area of 65145 sq km which is nearly 2% of the total geographical area of the country. Nearly 80% of the basin lies in the State of Maharashtra.

7. Question-related to the Blue Green Algae:

Answer: The blue-green algae also called cyanobacteria or Cyanobacteriota or Cyanophyta, are a phylum of gram-negative bacteria that obtain energy via photosynthesis.

8. Article 143 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 143 confers power on the President to consult the Supreme Court and seek its opinion on the question of law or fact, which is of such nature and of such importance that it is expedient to obtain the Supreme Court's opinion.

9. Meaning of the Idiom - ‘Break a leg’:

Answer: Break a leg is a commonly used idiom that means “good luck.” It is used for wishing someone good luck, especially before a performance.

