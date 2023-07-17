SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 17 Shift 1,2): Tier 1 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 17 Shift 1,2): Download the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on July 17, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 17)
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 17)

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 17 Shift 1,2): Today, on July 17, 2023, the SSC CGL Exam was administered by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who took part in the Tier-1 exam have provided their feedback and shared their experiences regarding the questions in the exam. So as per the feedback, we have compiled a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CGL exam, considering factors such as question difficulty, successful attempts, and anticipated cut-off marks.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis (July 17, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

As per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in shift 1 of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023, the overall difficulty level of the paper was ‘moderate’. Check the table below to get the section-wise exam level and the good attempts in the CGL Tier I exam.

Subject

SSC CGL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

18-20

General Awareness

Moderate

19-21

English Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

22-24

Total

Moderate

75-80

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis: July 17, 2023

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL reasoning section below;

 

SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Syllogism

2-3

2

Analogy

4

3

Order Ranking

1

2

Venn Diagram

1

1

Hidden Figure

1

1

Mathematical Operations

3

3

Coding Decoding

4

3

Distance Direction

-

1

Mirror Image

1

1

Matrix

1

1

Blood Relations

1-2

2

Statement & Conclusion

1

1-2

Number Series

2

2

Paper Folding Image

1

2

Odd one out

1

1

Cube

2

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA), GK, and Current Affairs

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness shared below:

 

SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

5-6

5-6

Geography

2-3

3

Static Awareness

2

3

Biology

3

3

Physics

1

1

History

2

2

Economics

1

2

Polity

2

2

Chemistry

3

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: English Comprehension

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:

 

SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Error Detection

4

2

Fill in the Blanks

1

2

Synonyms

2

1

Spelling Errors

2

1

Sentence Improvement

2

2

Direct & Indirect Speech

3

1

Antonyms

2

2

One Word Substitution

2

2

Sentence Rearrangements

1

1

Idioms & Phrases

3

2

Active & Passive

2

2

Narration

-

2

Para Jumbles

2-3

2

Cloze Test

5

5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

 

SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Number System

2

3

Ratio

1

2

Profit & Loss

3

1

Percentage

1

1

Algebra

3

2

Average

1

2

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

2

Trigonometry

3

2

Geometry

2

2

Time & work

1

2

Time & Distance

2

1

DI

4-5

3

Simplification

1

2

Mensuration

3

2

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CGL exam pattern in brief below:

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

Note

  • The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based. 
  • The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The above shift-wise SSC CGL exam analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who will be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam.  The SSC CGL selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier 1, Tier 2, and document verification round. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will crack both the SSC CGL selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023, the questions asked in the Tier-1 exam held on July 17, 2023, was of 'moderate' level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 held on July 17?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023, the number of good attempts is 75-80 questions

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.
