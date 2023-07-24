SSC CGL 2023 Geography GK Questions: Download Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

SSC CGL 2023 Geography GK Question Paper with A nswer Key PDF : Download the memory-based Geography questions from General Awareness and GK section that came in the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam which is being held from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Geography GK Question Paper with Answer Key PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam between July 14 and July 27, 2023. To aid candidates in their preparation, we will be providing essential memory-based Geography questions from the General Awareness and GK section, along with answers based on feedback from candidates who have already taken the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates thoroughly review these questions to achieve high scores in the examination.

SSC CGL 2023 Geography (GK) Question Paper with Answer Key

Let’s have a look at the important Geography questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Geography Questions with Answers

Tapi Basin is located in:

Answer: The Tapi Basin is situated in the northern part of the Deccan Plateau and extends over an area of 65145 sq km which is nearly 2% of the total geographical area of the country. Nearly 80% of the basin lies in the State of Maharashtra.

Kanchenjunga Belt

Answer: The goal of KTK-BELT is to create a continuous forested belt from Koshi Tappu (67 masl), Nepal’s largest aquatic bird reserve, to Mt. Kanchenjunga (8,586 masl), the 3rd tallest peak in the world.

Garba is the dance of which State?

Answer: Garba is a form of dance, as well as a religious and social event that originates in Gujarat, India

Chattisgarh Veerni Award

Answer: Dutee Chand, the Jakarta Asian Games silver-medalist in 100 and 200 m, received the Chhattisgarh Veerni Award. The award, instituted by the Chhattisgarh state government, recognises the contribution of Indian women in different fields, including sports.

Dance of Nagaland

Answer: The major folk dances of Nagaland include Modse, Agurshikukula, Butterfly Dance, Aaluyattu, Sadal Kekai, Changai Dance, Kuki Dance, Leshalaptu, Khamba Lim, Mayur Dance, Monyoasho, Rengma, Seecha and Kukui Kucho, Shankai and Moyashai, etc., however, the prominent ones are War Dance and Zeliang Dance.

Almatti Dam is located in:

Answer: The dam is located on the edge of the Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts of Karnataka, India.

Odisha Dances

Answer: The popular dances of Odisha are Chhau Dance, Chaiti Ghoda, Danda Nata, Medha Nacha, Changu Dance, Karma Dance, and Odissi Dance.

As per the census 2011, which State has the lowest population in India?

Answer: Sikkim has the lowest population of any State in India.

As per the census 2011, which 2 States have the highest population in India?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Geography Questions with Answers

Where is Satkosia Tiger Reserve located?

Answer: Satkosia Tiger Reserve is a tiger reserve located in the Angul district of Odisha

Kalbeliya Dance belongs to which state?

Answer: Rajasthan

What percentage of water is in the ocean?

Answer: About 71 percent of the Earth's surface is water-covered, and the oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth's water.

Where will be Asian Games 2030 be held?

Answer: Doha

Harappan Civilization in Haryana:

Answer: The discovery of two more mounds at the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi in Hisar district, Haryana, has led to archaeologists establishing it as the biggest Harappan civilisation site

Founder of the Rashtrakuta Dynasty.

White mountain range located in which country?

Answer: The White Mountains are a mountain range covering about a quarter of the state of New Hampshire and a small portion of western Maine in the United States.

Current CM of Uttarakhand:

Answer: Pushkar Singh Dhami

The high court of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is in:

Answer: Calcutta High Court - It is located in B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal. It has jurisdiction over the state of West Bengal and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Musi River originates from:

Answer: Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad district, Telangana

Question related to Kharif Crops:

Answer: Kharif crops, monsoon crops, or autumn crops are domesticated plants that are cultivated and harvested during the monsoon season which lasts from June to November depending on the area. Rice is the most important Kharif crop in India. Following are some examples of Kharif crops: Rice, Maize, Sorghum, Bajra, Soybean & Cotton.