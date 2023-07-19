SSC CGL 2023 General Science GS Questions PDF: Download Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CGL 2023 General Science GS Question Paper with A nswer Key PDF : Download the memory based General Science questions (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) that came in the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam which is being held from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Memory Based Questions: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023. So for the benefit of candidates, we are going to share the important memory based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam:

Question-related to the Blue Green Algae:

Answer: The blue-green algae also called cyanobacteria or Cyanobacteriota or Cyanophyta, are a phylum of gram-negative bacteria that obtain energy via photosynthesis.

How many isotopes does iodine have?

Answer: There are 37 known isotopes of iodine (53I) from 108I to 144I; all undergo radioactive decay except 127I, which is stable.

Chemical Structure of Ozone:

Answer: Ozone is an inorganic molecule with the chemical formula O₃. It is a pale blue gas with a distinctively pungent smell. It is an allotrope of oxygen that is much less stable than the diatomic allotrope O₂, breaking down in the lower atmosphere to O₂.

Question-related to Surface Tension:

Answer: Surface tension is the tendency of liquid surfaces at rest to shrink into the minimum surface area possible.

Black Soil related question

Answer: Black soil is also known as Chernozem. It contains a high percentage of humus. phosphoric acid, phosphorus as well as ammonia.

Jelly fish crap fish whale match column

Vitamins and their source

Joule is the SI unit of?

Answer: Energy - The SI unit for work and energy commonly used in drawing is the joule (J), which is equivalent to a force of one newton exerted through a distance of one meter (m).

What percentage of water is in the ocean?

Answer: About 71 percent of the Earth's surface is water-covered, and the oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth's water.

Which Newton's law defines Force?

Answer: Newton's first law of motion defines force and Newton's second law of motion gives us a measure of force.

Leprosy is caused by:

Answer: Hansen's disease (also known as leprosy) is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa).

Who discovered Urea?

Answer: Friedrich Wöhler was the first to synthesize an organic compound from an inorganic substance.

Who discovered Vitamin E?

Answer: Vitamin E was discovered by Evans and Bishop in 1922

Which of the following is a part of the flower?

Which disease is not prevented by vaccination?

World Water Day is observed on which date:

Answer: 22nd March

Who won Abel 2021 prize?

Answer: László Lovász and Avi Wigderson - The Abel Prize is awarded annually by the King of Norway to one or more outstanding mathematicians

Which element in chilli peppers makes them spicy?

Answer: Capsaicin

The three laws of planetary motion were discovered by?

Answer: Johannes Kepler

Which of the following Vitamins is Water Soluble?

Answer: The water-soluble vitamins include ascorbic acid (vitamin C), thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, and pyridoxamine), folacin, vitamin B12, biotin, and pantothenic acid.

Rickets is caused by deficiency of which vitamin?

Answer: Vitamin D

Xerophthalmia is caused due to the deficiency of:

Answer: Vitamin A

What is the valency of halogen group?

Answer: One - Valency lavel of the elements in the halogen group is one.

Halogens belong to group `17 of periodic table and their general electronic configuration is ns2np5. So, they have a tendency to accept one electron to get noble gas configuration.

Which of the following disease is caused by Parasite?

Answer: Examples of parasitic diseases that can be bloodborne include African trypanosomiasis, babesiosis, Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, malaria, and toxoplasmosis.

What is the Common name of Green Algae?

Answer: Chlorophyta or Prasinophyta is a taxon of green algae informally called chlorophytes

Electron Volt is the unit of

Answer: Electron volt, unit of energy commonly used in atomic and nuclear physics, equal to the energy gained by an electron (a charged particle carrying unit electronic charge) when the electrical potential at the electron increases by one volt. The electron volt equals 1.602 × 10−12 erg, or 1.602 × 10−19 joule.

Which of the following is a part of Kidney?

Answer: Each kidney has an outer layer called the cortex, which contains filtering units. The center part of the kidney, the medulla (pronounced: meh-DUH-luh), has fan-shaped structures called pyramids.

What is convection?

Answer: the process in which heat moves through a gas or a liquid as the hotter part rises and the cooler, heavier part sinks.

Unit of momentum:

Answer: The units for momentum would be mass units times velocity units. The standard metric unit of momentum is the kg•m/s.