SSC CGL 2023 Indian Polity GK Questions: Download Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

SSC CGL 2023 Indian Polity GK Question Paper with Answer Key PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam between July 14 and July 27, 2023. To aid candidates in their preparation, we will be providing essential memory-based Indian Polity questions from the General Awareness and GK section, along with answers based on feedback from candidates who have already taken the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates thoroughly review these questions to achieve high scores in the examination.

SSC CGL 2023 Indian Polity (GK) Question Paper with Answer Key

Let’s have a look at the important Indian Polity questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

1. First Chief Election Commissioner of India

Answer: The first Chief Election Commissioner of India was Sukumar Sen

2. 20th Law Commission Chairman

Answer: Justice D. K. Jain, Judge, Supreme Court of India, is the Chairman of the Twentieth Law Commission of India.

3. 86th Amendment of the Indian Constitution

Answer: 86th Constitutional Amendment Act 2002, inserted this new Article in Part III of the constitution, “the state shall provide free & compulsory education to all children of age between 6 to 14 as determined by law”.

4. As per the census 2011, which State has the lowest population in India?

Answer: Sikkim has the lowest population of any State in India.

5. Father of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as the father of the Indian constitution. On 29 August 1947, the Constituent Assembly set up a Drafting Committee. This Drafting Committee was headed by Ambedkar.

6. Question related to Article 31 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 31 of the Indian Constitution deals with the right to property. It provides for the protection of the property rights of citizens. It guarantees that no person shall be deprived of their property except by authority of law.

7. Question related to the Uniform Civil Code (Article 44):

Answer: Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says, “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”

8. Question related to the Citizenship Article of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 5 speaks about the citizenship of India at the commencement of the Constitution (Nov 26, 1949). Article 11 gave powers to the Parliament of India to regulate the right of citizenship by law. This provision resulted in the enactment of the Citizenship Act 1955 by the Indian Parliament.

9. Article 143 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 143 confers power on the President to consult the Supreme Court and seek its opinion on the question of law or fact, which is of such nature and of such importance that it is expedient to obtain the Supreme Court's opinion.

10. First Draft of the Indian Constitution

Answer: The draft constitution, prepared by B.N Rau, was published in January 1948 and the people of India were given approximately 8 months to discuss it.

11. Question on Part 9B of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Part IXB of the Constitution grants constitutional status to cooperative societies and contains provisions for their democratic functioning. It was inserted by the Constitution (Ninety-seventh Amendment) Act, 2011.

12. Question related to the salary of the Judge of the Supreme Court

13. Question related to Article 148 of the Indian Constitution

Answer: There shall be a Comptroller and Auditor-General of India who shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal and shall only be removed from office in like manner and on like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

14. Article 312-322 of the Indian Constitution (Statement-based question)

15. Article 18 of the Indian Constitution

Answer: (1) No title, not being a military or academic distinction, shall be conferred by the State. (2) No citizen of India shall accept any title from any foreign State.

16. Part IV of the Indian Constitution deals with Directive Principles of our State Policy (DPSP)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

Question related to Union Budget Fiscal Deficit Investment:

Answer: “The Fiscal Deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4 percent of GDP, which is consistent with the broad path of fiscal consolidation announced by me last year to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 percent by 2025-26” announced the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

Panchayat amendment comes under which article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: The 73rd Amendment 1992 added a new Part IX to the constitution titled “The Panchayats” covering provisions from Articles 243 to 243(O); and a new Eleventh Schedule covering 29 subjects within the functions of the Panchayats.

What is the growth rate of India in 2021-22?

Answer: India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 8.9% in 2021-22 instead of the 9.2% estimated earlier, with year-on-year growth in the October to December 2021 period slipping to 5.4% from 8.5% in the previous quarter, as per the second advance national income estimates released.

103rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: The Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act inserts Articles 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution. These provide up to 10% reservation to economically weaker sections other than backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes in higher educational institutions and initial recruitment in government posts.

Article related to Supreme Court in Indian Constitution:

Answer: The Union Judiciary ie. The Supreme Court (Articles 124-147)

100th amendment of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: The constitution (100th Amendment) Act 2015 ratified the land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh

Article 326 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 326 of the Constitution provides that the elections to the House of the People and the Legislative Assembly of every State shall be on the basis of adult suffrage, that is to say, a person should not be less than 21 years of age.

Article related to Child Labour in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 24 of the Indian constitution clearly states that "No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or employed in any hazardous employment."

Current CM of Uttarakhand:

Answer: Pushkar Singh Dhami

DPSP was taken from which country?

Answer: Ireland - Articles 36-51 under Part IV of the Indian Constitution deal with Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). They are borrowed from the Constitution of Ireland, which had copied it from the Spanish Constitution.

Jan Dhan Yojna was started in which year?

Answer: 2014 - The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme was launched in August 2014.

High Court of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is in:

Answer: Calcutta High Court - It is located in B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal. It has jurisdiction over the state of West Bengal and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

How much percentage increased in Health Infrastructure Budget compared to the previous year?

Answer: Over the Revised Estimates, the total health expenditure budget in 2022-23 has increased by 0.23 percent to Rs 86,200 crore.

Current Chief Justice of India

Answer: The 48th and present chief justice is N. V. Ramana.

Question related to PM Aasha Scheme:

Answer: PDPS is part of the broader bouquet of schemes called Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) which was launched in September 2018.

The Election Commission of India Operates under which article of the Indian constitution?

Answer: The Election Commission operates under the authority of the Constitution per Article 324, and subsequently enacted the Representation of the People Act.