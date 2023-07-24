UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check NTA NET Subjectwise Percentile Scores

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check the category-wise UGC NET expected cut-off marks for June 2023 exam. Know about the previous year's cut-off, subject-wise percentile scores, and factors affecting the minimum qualifying marks.

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET 2023 results are going to be announced by the National Testing Agency by July 26 or 27 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, as informed by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. NTA will also release the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks for 83 subjects along with the UGC NET June 2023 results. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination shall be awarded the certification to practice as Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow at Indian Universities. As per the feedback received by the candidates, the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam was ‘moderate’. So, let’s look at the UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023 subject-wise:

UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023 Category-wise and Subject-wise

The UGC NET 2023 exam, comprising 83 subjects, was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, spanning from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Official data indicates that approximately 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the June 2023 UGC NET exam, with a significant turnout of around 72.5%, equivalent to 4.63 lakh candidates, who appeared for the examination.

Candidates can check the UGC NET expected cut-off marks for both the posts, Assistant Professor and JRF(Junior Research Fellow) from the table given below:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Psychology Gen/ UR 196 216 EWS 174 200 OBC(NCL) 174 200 SC 162 184 ST 158 178 Education Gen/ UR 190 210 EWS 172 198 OBC(NCL) 172 196 SC 160 182 ST 162 184 Anthropology Gen/ UR 174 194 EWS 160 190 OBC(NCL) 162 184 SC 150 166 ST 150 166 Sociology Gen/ UR 200 218 EWS 184 208 OBC(NCL) 182 204 SC 168 192 ST 166 190 Social Work Gen/ UR 178 196 EWS 162 188 OBC(NCL) 156 180 SC 142 172 ST 144 166 Philosophy Gen/ UR 206 226 EWS 186 216 OBC(NCL) 186 210 SC 178 200 ST 158 180 Home Science Gen/ UR 182 200 EWS 162 184 OBC(NCL) 162 182 SC 150 176 ST 150 176 Defence & Strategic Studies Gen/ UR 208 224 EWS 194 216 OBC(NCL) 192 208 SC 192 214 ST 182 190 Population Studies Gen/ UR 182 204 EWS 168 196 OBC(NCL) 168 186 SC 164 174 ST 160 172 Public Administration Gen/ UR 182 200 EWS 168 192 OBC(NCL) 166 190 SC 150 172 ST 150 172 Maithili Gen/ UR 202 218 EWS 182 202 OBC(NCL) 184 198 SC 198 212 ST — — Management Gen/ UR 164 180 EWS 148 170 OBC(NCL) 144 164 SC 136 154 ST 134 152 Sanskrit Gen/ UR 178 196 EWS 164 186 OBC(NCL) 162 180 SC 152 170 ST 138 158 Punjabi Gen/ UR 160 172 EWS 148 162 OBC(NCL) 144 160 SC 134 152 ST 136 136 Telugu Gen/ UR 154 164 EWS 144 152 OBC(NCL) 140 154 SC 134 152 ST 136 146 Tamil Gen/ UR 148 160 EWS 144 140 OBC(NCL) 138 150 SC 132 144 ST 132 — Law Gen/ UR 202 224 EWS 182 210 OBC(NCL) 180 206 SC 168 190 ST 160 182 Urdu Gen/ UR 202 214 EWS 190 206 OBC(NCL) 190 206 SC 168 204 ST 178 190 Geography Gen/ UR 182 202 EWS 164 192 OBC(NCL) 164 186 SC 152 176 ST 150 168 Mass Communication & Journalism Gen/ UR 184 208 EWS 166 194 OBC(NCL) 166 186 SC 156 172 ST 152 166 Computer Science & Applications Gen/ UR 162 180 EWS 146 166 OBC(NCL) 142 162 SC 136 150 ST 132 148 Economics Gen/ UR 192 212 EWS 172 198 OBC(NCL) 170 196 SC 152 176 ST 150 172 History Gen/ UR 198 212 EWS 194 198 OBC(NCL) 180 196 SC 170 176 ST 160 172 Political Science Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 Commerce Gen/ UR 198 210 EWS 194 200 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 English Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 Hindi Gen/ UR Gen/ UR 195 EWS EWS 190 OBC(NCL) OBC(NCL) 180 SC SC 170 ST ST 160

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates are advised to go through the previous year's UGC NET cut-off marks. Doing this helps in getting a quick insight into the difficulty level of the examination for a particular category. Go through the section below to check out the previous year's cutoff marks for the UGC NET exam.

UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off Marks

Subject Category Assistant Professor Cutoff JRF Cutoff Economics UR 192 212 EWS 172 198 OBC (NCL) 170 196 SC 152 176 ST 150 172 Philosophy UR 206 226 EWS 186 216 OBC (NCL) 186 210 SC 178 200 ST 158 180 Psychology UR 196 216 EWS 174 200 OBC (NCL) 174 200 SC 162 184 ST 158 178 Sociology UR 200 218 EWS 184 208 OBC (NCL) 182 204 SC 168 192 ST 166 190 Anthropology UR 174 194 EWS 160 190 OBC (NCL) 162 184 SC 150 166 ST 150 166 Education UR 190 210 EWS 172 198 OBC (NCL) 172 196 SC 160 182 ST 162 184 Social Work UR 178 196 EWS 162 188 OBC (NCL) 156 180 SC 142 172 ST 144 166 Defence and Strategic Studies UR 208 224 EWS 194 216 OBC (NCL) 192 208 SC 192 214 ST 182 190 Home Science UR 182 200 EWS 162 184 OBC (NCL) 162 182 SC 150 176 ST 150 176 Public Administration UR 182 200 EWS 168 192 OBC 166 190 SC 150 172 ST 150 172 Population Studies UR 182 204 EWS 168 196 OBC (NCL) 168 186 SC 164 174 ST 160 172 Music UR 190 212 EWS 174 198 OBC (NCL) 174 194 SC 160 190 ST 154 184 Management UR 164 180 EWS 148 170 OBC (NCL) 144 164 SC 136 154 ST 134 152 Maithili UR 202 218 EWS 182 202 OBC (NCL) 184 198 SC 198 212 ST - - Punjabi UR 160 172 EWS 148 162 OBC (NCL) 144 160 SC 134 152 ST 136 136 Sanskrit UR 178 196 EWS 164 186 OBC (NCL) 162 180 SC 152 170 ST 138 158 Tamil UR 148 160 EWS 144 140 ONC (NCL) 138 150 SC 132 144 ST 132 - Telugu UR 154 164 EWS 144 152 OBC (NCL) 140 154 SC 134 152 ST 136 152 Urdu UR 202 214 EWS 190 206 OBC (NCL) 190 206 SC 168 204 ST 178 190 Arabic UR 198 218 EWS 188 214 OBC (NCL) 178 204 SC 128 128 ST 170 174 Linguistics UR 188 212 EWS 168 198 OBC (NCL) 174 194 SC 172 184 ST 154 174 Chinese UR 156 156 EWS 146 146 OBC (NCL) 154 154 SC 110 110 ST - - Dogri UR 172 192 EWS 168 168 OBC (NCL) 148 148 SC 164 172 ST 150 150 Nepali UR 154 154 EWS 152 152 OBC (NCL) 138 138 SC 130 130 ST 122 122 Manipuri UR 174 228 EWS - - OBC (NCL) 152 174 SC 124 124 ST 112 112 Assamese UR 174 188 EWS 164 178 OBC (NCL) 164 178 SC 162 174 ST 154 178 Gujarati UR 152 160 EWS 144 146 OBC (NCL) 140 158 SC 136 152 ST 134 148 Marathi UR 176 198 EWS 162 182 OBC (NCL) 160 184 SC 154 170 ST 150 182 French UR 188 218 EWS 172 172 OBC (NCL) 164 188 SC 146 146 ST 118 118 Spanish UR 202 202 EWS 176 176 OBC (NCL) 200 200 SC 150 150 ST 170 - Law UR 202 224 EWS 182 210 OBC (NCL) 180 206 SC 168 190 ST 160 182 Mass Communication and Journalism UR 184 208 EWS 166 194 OBC (NCL) 166 186 SC 156 172 ST 152 166 Geography UR 182 202 EWS 164 192 OBC (NCL) 164 186 SC 152 176 ST 150 168 Computer Science and Applications UR 162 180 EWS 146 166 OBC (NCL) 142 162 SC 136 150 ST 132 148 EVS UR 188 206 EWS 174 194 OBC (NCL) 176 194 SC 164 182 ST 158 176 Human Rights and Duties UR 192 230 EWS 166 200 OBC (NCL) 180 210 SC 170 178 ST 174 174

UGC NET 2021 Cutoff Marks

Subject Assistant Professor JRF And Assistant Professor Cutoff Marks % Total Cutoff Marks % Total Political Science 96.73 1604 99.47 291 History 98.27 993 99.65 187 Commerce 97.29 2230 99.45 421 Education 96.82 1444 99.53 194 Bengali 98.57 105 99.65 26 Hindi 96.87 1619 99.47 285 Kannada 98.27 26 99.96 2 English 98.61 951 99.75 150 Geography 95.9787 1361 99.13 299

UGC NET 2020 Cut-Off Marks

Subject JRF & Assistant Professor Assistant Professor Only Cutoff Marks Percentage Total Cutoff Marks Percentage Total ECONOMICS 72.00 89 62.67 1202 POLITICAL SCIENCE 68.00 122 58.67 1642 PHILOSOPHY 74.67 16 64.00 195 PSYCHOLOGY 64.67 25 56.00 346 SOCIOLOGY 68.67 64 60.00 884 HISTORY 62.67 123 55.33 1906 COMMERCE 62.67 270 55.33 3770 EDUCATION 66.67 98 58.00 1640 HOME SCIENCE 68.00 35 60.00 487 MANAGEMENT 61.33 62 54.00 997 HINDI 67.33 150 59.33 1972 ENGLISH 63.33 105 54.67 1578 SANSKRIT 70.67 53 62.00 653 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 62.67 11 52.67 165 GEOGRAPHY 69.33 101 60.67 1355 COMPUTER SCIENCE AND APPLICATIONS 60.00 56 52.00 859 ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES 64.00 38 55.33 537

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Cut-Off Marks 2023

The cutoff marks for the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) are influenced by various factors that determine the minimum qualifying scores required for candidates to be eligible for lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). These factors can vary from one examination cycle to another and are determined by the conducting authority, the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Here are some key factors that affect the UGC NET cutoff marks:

1. Difficulty Level of the UGC NET Exam 2023

The difficulty level of the UGC NET exam can fluctuate from one session to another. If a particular examination is more challenging, the cutoff marks are likely to be lower as candidates may find it harder to score higher marks.

2. Number of Candidates Appeared in UGC NET Exam 2023

The total number of candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam can significantly impact the cutoff marks. Higher competition due to a larger number of applicants can lead to higher cutoffs.

3. Reservation Policy in UGC NET Exam 2023

The UGC NET follows a reservation policy for different categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PH and EWS (Economically Weaker Section). Each category has its separate cutoff marks based on the number of seats reserved.

4. Normalisation Process used in calculating UGC NET Result 2023

The UGC NET is conducted in multiple shifts, and the normalisation process is applied to equate the scores across different shifts. This process can also influence the final cutoff marks.

5. Performance of Candidates in UGC NET Exam 2023

The actual performance of candidates in the UGC NET exam is, of course, a crucial factor. If the majority of candidates score high marks, the cutoffs may increase, and vice versa.

It's important to note that the UGC NET cutoff marks are decided by the NTA after considering these factors. The cutoff marks are published along with the UGC NET results, and candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff are considered qualified for Assistant Professor and JRF, subject to other eligibility criteria.