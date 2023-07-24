UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check NTA NET Subjectwise Percentile Scores

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check the category-wise UGC NET expected cut-off marks for June 2023 exam. Know about the previous year's cut-off, subject-wise percentile scores, and factors affecting the minimum qualifying marks.

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise
UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET 2023 results are going to be announced by the National Testing Agency by July 26 or 27 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, as informed by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. NTA will also release the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks for 83 subjects along with the UGC NET June 2023 results. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination shall be awarded the certification to practice as Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow at Indian Universities. As per the feedback received by the candidates, the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam was ‘moderate’. So, let’s look at the UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023 subject-wise:

UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023 Category-wise and Subject-wise

The UGC NET 2023 exam, comprising 83 subjects, was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, spanning from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Official data indicates that approximately 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the June 2023 UGC NET exam, with a significant turnout of around 72.5%, equivalent to 4.63 lakh candidates, who appeared for the examination.

Candidates can check the UGC NET expected cut-off marks for both the posts, Assistant Professor and JRF(Junior Research Fellow) from the table given below:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Psychology

Gen/ UR

196

216

EWS

174

200

OBC(NCL)

174

200

SC

162

184

ST

158

178

Education

Gen/ UR

190

210

EWS

172

198

OBC(NCL)

172

196

SC

160

182

ST

162

184

Anthropology

Gen/ UR

174

194

EWS

160

190

OBC(NCL)

162

184

SC

150

166

ST

150

166

Sociology

Gen/ UR

200

218

EWS

184

208

OBC(NCL)

182

204

SC

168

192

ST

166

190

Social Work

Gen/ UR

178

196

EWS

162

188

OBC(NCL)

156

180

SC

142

172

ST

144

166

Philosophy

Gen/ UR

206

226

EWS

186

216

OBC(NCL)

186

210

SC

178

200

ST

158

180

Home Science

Gen/ UR

182

200

EWS

162

184

OBC(NCL)

162

182

SC

150

176

ST

150

176

Defence & Strategic Studies

Gen/ UR

208

224

EWS

194

216

OBC(NCL)

192

208

SC

192

214

ST

182

190

Population Studies

Gen/ UR

182

204

EWS

168

196

OBC(NCL)

168

186

SC

164

174

ST

160

172

Public Administration

Gen/ UR

182

200

EWS

168

192

OBC(NCL)

166

190

SC

150

172

ST

150

172

Maithili

Gen/ UR

202

218

EWS

182

202

OBC(NCL)

184

198

SC

198

212

ST

Management

Gen/ UR

164

180

EWS

148

170

OBC(NCL)

144

164

SC

136

154

ST

134

152

Sanskrit

Gen/ UR

178

196

EWS

164

186

OBC(NCL)

162

180

SC

152

170

ST

138

158

Punjabi

Gen/ UR

160

172

EWS

148

162

OBC(NCL)

144

160

SC

134

152

ST

136

136

Telugu

Gen/ UR

154

164

EWS

144

152

OBC(NCL)

140

154

SC

134

152

ST

136

146

Tamil

Gen/ UR

148

160

EWS

144

140

OBC(NCL)

138

150

SC

132

144

ST

132

Law

Gen/ UR

202

224

EWS

182

210

OBC(NCL)

180

206

SC

168

190

ST

160

182

Urdu

Gen/ UR

202

214

EWS

190

206

OBC(NCL)

190

206

SC

168

204

ST

178

190

Geography

Gen/ UR

182

202

EWS

164

192

OBC(NCL)

164

186

SC

152

176

ST

150

168

Mass Communication & Journalism

Gen/ UR

184

208

EWS

166

194

OBC(NCL)

166

186

SC

156

172

ST

152

166

Computer Science & Applications

Gen/ UR

162

180

EWS

146

166

OBC(NCL)

142

162

SC

136

150

ST

132

148

Economics

Gen/ UR

192

212

EWS

172

198

OBC(NCL)

170

196

SC

152

176

ST

150

172

History

Gen/ UR

198

212

EWS

194

198

OBC(NCL)

180

196

SC

170

176

ST

160

172

Political Science

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Commerce

Gen/ UR

198

210

EWS

194

200

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

English

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Hindi

Gen/ UR

Gen/ UR

195

EWS

EWS

190

OBC(NCL)

OBC(NCL)

180

SC

SC

170

ST

ST

160

 

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates are advised to go through the previous year's UGC NET cut-off marks. Doing this helps in getting a quick insight into the difficulty level of the examination for a particular category. Go through the section below to check out the previous year's cutoff marks for the UGC NET exam. 

UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off Marks

Subject

Category

Assistant Professor Cutoff

JRF Cutoff

Economics

UR

192

212

EWS

172

198

OBC (NCL)

170

196

SC

152

176

ST

150

172

Philosophy

UR

206

226

EWS

186

216

OBC (NCL)

186

210

SC

178

200

ST

158

180

Psychology

UR

196

216

EWS

174

200

OBC (NCL)

174

200

SC

162

184

ST

158

178

Sociology

UR

200

218

EWS

184

208

OBC (NCL)

182

204

SC

168

192

ST

166

190

Anthropology

UR

174

194

EWS

160

190

OBC (NCL)

162

184

SC

150

166

ST

150

166

Education

UR

190

210

EWS

172

198

OBC (NCL)

172

196

SC

160

182

ST

162

184

Social Work

UR

178

196

EWS

162

188

OBC (NCL)

156

180

SC

142

172

ST

144

166

Defence and Strategic Studies

UR

208

224

EWS

194

216

OBC (NCL)

192

208

SC

192

214

ST

182

190

Home Science

UR

182

200

EWS

162

184

OBC (NCL)

162

182

SC

150

176

ST

150

176

Public Administration

UR

182

200

EWS

168

192

OBC

166

190

SC

150

172

ST

150

172

Population Studies

UR

182

204

EWS

168

196

OBC (NCL)

168

186

SC

164

174

ST

160

172

Music

UR

190

212

EWS

174

198

OBC (NCL)

174

194

SC

160

190

ST

154

184

Management

UR

164

180

EWS

148

170

OBC (NCL)

144

164

SC

136

154

ST

134

152

Maithili

UR

202

218

EWS

182

202

OBC (NCL)

184

198

SC

198

212

ST

-

-

Punjabi

UR

160

172

EWS

148

162

OBC (NCL)

144

160

SC

134

152

ST

136

136

Sanskrit

UR

178

196

EWS

164

186

OBC (NCL)

162

180

SC

152

170

ST

138

158

Tamil

UR

148

160

EWS

144

140

ONC (NCL)

138

150

SC

132

144

ST

132

-

Telugu

UR

154

164

EWS

144

152

OBC (NCL)

140

154

SC

134

152

ST

136

152

Urdu

UR

202

214

EWS

190

206

OBC (NCL)

190

206

SC

168

204

ST

178

190

Arabic

UR

198

218

EWS

188

214

OBC (NCL)

178

204

SC

128

128

ST

170

174

Linguistics

UR

188

212

EWS

168

198

OBC (NCL)

174

194

SC

172

184

ST

154

174

Chinese

UR

156

156

EWS

146

146

OBC (NCL)

154

154

SC

110

110

ST

-

-

Dogri

UR

172

192

EWS

168

168

OBC (NCL)

148

148

SC

164

172

ST

150

150

Nepali

UR

154

154

EWS

152

152

OBC (NCL)

138

138

SC

130

130

ST

122

122

Manipuri

UR

174

228

EWS

-

-

OBC (NCL)

152

174

SC

124

124

ST

112

112

Assamese

UR

174

188

EWS

164

178

OBC (NCL)

164

178

SC

162

174

ST

154

178

Gujarati

UR

152

160

EWS

144

146

OBC (NCL)

140

158

SC

136

152

ST

134

148

Marathi

UR

176

198

EWS

162

182

OBC (NCL)

160

184

SC

154

170

ST

150

182

French

UR

188

218

EWS

172

172

OBC (NCL)

164

188

SC

146

146

ST

118

118

Spanish

UR

202

202

EWS

176

176

OBC (NCL)

200

200

SC

150

150

ST

170

-

Law

UR

202

224

EWS

182

210

OBC (NCL)

180

206

SC

168

190

ST

160

182

Mass Communication and Journalism

UR

184

208

EWS

166

194

OBC (NCL)

166

186

SC

156

172

ST

152

166

Geography

UR

182

202

EWS

164

192

OBC (NCL)

164

186

SC

152

176

ST

150

168

Computer Science and Applications

UR

162

180

EWS

146

166

OBC (NCL)

142

162

SC

136

150

ST

132

148

EVS

UR

188

206

EWS

174

194

OBC (NCL)

176

194

SC

164

182

ST

158

176

Human Rights and Duties

UR

192

230

EWS

166

200

OBC (NCL)

180

210

SC

170

178

ST

174

174

UGC NET 2021 Cutoff Marks

Subject

Assistant Professor

JRF And Assistant Professor 

Cutoff Marks %

Total

Cutoff Marks  %

Total

Political Science

96.73

1604

99.47

291

History

98.27

993

99.65

187

Commerce

97.29

2230

99.45

421

Education

96.82

1444

99.53

194

Bengali

98.57

105

99.65

26

Hindi

96.87

1619

99.47

285

Kannada

98.27

26

99.96

2

English

98.61

951

99.75

150

Geography

95.9787

1361

99.13

299

UGC NET 2020 Cut-Off Marks

Subject

JRF & Assistant Professor

Assistant Professor Only

Cutoff Marks

Percentage

Total

Cutoff Marks

Percentage

Total

ECONOMICS

72.00

89

62.67

1202

POLITICAL SCIENCE

68.00

122

58.67

1642

PHILOSOPHY

74.67

16

64.00

195

PSYCHOLOGY

64.67

25

56.00

346

SOCIOLOGY

68.67

64

60.00

884

HISTORY

62.67

123

55.33

1906

COMMERCE

62.67

270

55.33

3770

EDUCATION

66.67

98

58.00

1640

HOME SCIENCE

68.00

35

60.00

487

MANAGEMENT

61.33

62

54.00

997

HINDI

67.33

150

59.33

1972

ENGLISH

63.33

105

54.67

1578

SANSKRIT

70.67

53

62.00

653

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

62.67

11

52.67

165

GEOGRAPHY

69.33

101

60.67

1355

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND APPLICATIONS

60.00

56

52.00

859

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

64.00

38

55.33

537

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Cut-Off Marks 2023

The cutoff marks for the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) are influenced by various factors that determine the minimum qualifying scores required for candidates to be eligible for lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). These factors can vary from one examination cycle to another and are determined by the conducting authority, the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Here are some key factors that affect the UGC NET cutoff marks:

1. Difficulty Level of the UGC NET Exam 2023

The difficulty level of the UGC NET exam can fluctuate from one session to another. If a particular examination is more challenging, the cutoff marks are likely to be lower as candidates may find it harder to score higher marks.

2. Number of Candidates Appeared in UGC NET Exam 2023

The total number of candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam can significantly impact the cutoff marks. Higher competition due to a larger number of applicants can lead to higher cutoffs.

3. Reservation Policy in UGC NET Exam 2023

The UGC NET follows a reservation policy for different categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PH and EWS (Economically Weaker Section). Each category has its separate cutoff marks based on the number of seats reserved.

4. Normalisation Process used in calculating UGC NET Result 2023

The UGC NET is conducted in multiple shifts, and the normalisation process is applied to equate the scores across different shifts. This process can also influence the final cutoff marks.

5. Performance of Candidates in UGC NET Exam 2023

The actual performance of candidates in the UGC NET exam is, of course, a crucial factor. If the majority of candidates score high marks, the cutoffs may increase, and vice versa.

It's important to note that the UGC NET cutoff marks are decided by the NTA after considering these factors. The cutoff marks are published along with the UGC NET results, and candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff are considered qualified for Assistant Professor and JRF, subject to other eligibility criteria.

FAQ

Q1: How will the UGC NET cutoff marks 2023 be calculated?

NTA will use the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET Cutoff 2023 for those subjects whose exams have been conducted in multiple shifts

Q2: Which factors will affect the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula will affect the UGC NET cut-off marks.

Q3. What is the UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.
