UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023 Categorywise: Check NTA NET Subjectwise Percentile Scores

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET 2023 results are going to be announced by the National Testing Agency by July 26 or 27 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, as informed by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. NTA will also release the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks for 83 subjects along with the UGC NET June 2023 results. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination shall be awarded the certification to practice as Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow at Indian Universities. As per the feedback received by the candidates, the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam was ‘moderate’. So, let’s look at the UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023 subject-wise:
UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023 Category-wise and Subject-wise
The UGC NET 2023 exam, comprising 83 subjects, was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, spanning from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Official data indicates that approximately 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the June 2023 UGC NET exam, with a significant turnout of around 72.5%, equivalent to 4.63 lakh candidates, who appeared for the examination.
Candidates can check the UGC NET expected cut-off marks for both the posts, Assistant Professor and JRF(Junior Research Fellow) from the table given below:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Psychology
|
Gen/ UR
|
196
|
216
|
EWS
|
174
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
174
|
200
|
SC
|
162
|
184
|
ST
|
158
|
178
|
Education
|
Gen/ UR
|
190
|
210
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
172
|
196
|
SC
|
160
|
182
|
ST
|
162
|
184
|
Anthropology
|
Gen/ UR
|
174
|
194
|
EWS
|
160
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
184
|
SC
|
150
|
166
|
ST
|
150
|
166
|
Sociology
|
Gen/ UR
|
200
|
218
|
EWS
|
184
|
208
|
OBC(NCL)
|
182
|
204
|
SC
|
168
|
192
|
ST
|
166
|
190
|
Social Work
|
Gen/ UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
162
|
188
|
OBC(NCL)
|
156
|
180
|
SC
|
142
|
172
|
ST
|
144
|
166
|
Philosophy
|
Gen/ UR
|
206
|
226
|
EWS
|
186
|
216
|
OBC(NCL)
|
186
|
210
|
SC
|
178
|
200
|
ST
|
158
|
180
|
Home Science
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
162
|
184
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
182
|
SC
|
150
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
176
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
208
|
224
|
EWS
|
194
|
216
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
208
|
SC
|
192
|
214
|
ST
|
182
|
190
|
Population Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
204
|
EWS
|
168
|
196
|
OBC(NCL)
|
168
|
186
|
SC
|
164
|
174
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Public Administration
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
168
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
166
|
190
|
SC
|
150
|
172
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
Maithili
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
218
|
EWS
|
182
|
202
|
OBC(NCL)
|
184
|
198
|
SC
|
198
|
212
|
ST
|
—
|
—
|
Management
|
Gen/ UR
|
164
|
180
|
EWS
|
148
|
170
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
164
|
SC
|
136
|
154
|
ST
|
134
|
152
|
Sanskrit
|
Gen/ UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
164
|
186
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
180
|
SC
|
152
|
170
|
ST
|
138
|
158
|
Punjabi
|
Gen/ UR
|
160
|
172
|
EWS
|
148
|
162
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
160
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
136
|
Telugu
|
Gen/ UR
|
154
|
164
|
EWS
|
144
|
152
|
OBC(NCL)
|
140
|
154
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
146
|
Tamil
|
Gen/ UR
|
148
|
160
|
EWS
|
144
|
140
|
OBC(NCL)
|
138
|
150
|
SC
|
132
|
144
|
ST
|
132
|
—
|
Law
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
224
|
EWS
|
182
|
210
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
190
|
ST
|
160
|
182
|
Urdu
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
214
|
EWS
|
190
|
206
|
OBC(NCL)
|
190
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
204
|
ST
|
178
|
190
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
202
|
EWS
|
164
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
164
|
186
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
168
|
Mass Communication & Journalism
|
Gen/ UR
|
184
|
208
|
EWS
|
166
|
194
|
OBC(NCL)
|
166
|
186
|
SC
|
156
|
172
|
ST
|
152
|
166
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
Gen/ UR
|
162
|
180
|
EWS
|
146
|
166
|
OBC(NCL)
|
142
|
162
|
SC
|
136
|
150
|
ST
|
132
|
148
|
Economics
|
Gen/ UR
|
192
|
212
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
170
|
196
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
212
|
EWS
|
194
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
196
|
SC
|
170
|
176
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Political Science
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
200
|
EWS
|
190
|
195
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
210
|
EWS
|
194
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
200
|
EWS
|
190
|
195
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Gen/ UR
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
SC
|
SC
|
170
|
ST
|
ST
|
160
UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET exam 2023 are:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)/ EWS
|
40%
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
|
35%
UGC NET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
The candidates are advised to go through the previous year's UGC NET cut-off marks. Doing this helps in getting a quick insight into the difficulty level of the examination for a particular category. Go through the section below to check out the previous year's cutoff marks for the UGC NET exam.
UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off Marks
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cutoff
|
JRF Cutoff
|
Economics
|
UR
|
192
|
212
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC (NCL)
|
170
|
196
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
Philosophy
|
UR
|
206
|
226
|
EWS
|
186
|
216
|
OBC (NCL)
|
186
|
210
|
SC
|
178
|
200
|
ST
|
158
|
180
|
Psychology
|
UR
|
196
|
216
|
EWS
|
174
|
200
|
OBC (NCL)
|
174
|
200
|
SC
|
162
|
184
|
ST
|
158
|
178
|
Sociology
|
UR
|
200
|
218
|
EWS
|
184
|
208
|
OBC (NCL)
|
182
|
204
|
SC
|
168
|
192
|
ST
|
166
|
190
|
Anthropology
|
UR
|
174
|
194
|
EWS
|
160
|
190
|
OBC (NCL)
|
162
|
184
|
SC
|
150
|
166
|
ST
|
150
|
166
|
Education
|
UR
|
190
|
210
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
196
|
SC
|
160
|
182
|
ST
|
162
|
184
|
Social Work
|
UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
162
|
188
|
OBC (NCL)
|
156
|
180
|
SC
|
142
|
172
|
ST
|
144
|
166
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
UR
|
208
|
224
|
EWS
|
194
|
216
|
OBC (NCL)
|
192
|
208
|
SC
|
192
|
214
|
ST
|
182
|
190
|
Home Science
|
UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
162
|
184
|
OBC (NCL)
|
162
|
182
|
SC
|
150
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
176
|
Public Administration
|
UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
168
|
192
|
OBC
|
166
|
190
|
SC
|
150
|
172
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
Population Studies
|
UR
|
182
|
204
|
EWS
|
168
|
196
|
OBC (NCL)
|
168
|
186
|
SC
|
164
|
174
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Music
|
UR
|
190
|
212
|
EWS
|
174
|
198
|
OBC (NCL)
|
174
|
194
|
SC
|
160
|
190
|
ST
|
154
|
184
|
Management
|
UR
|
164
|
180
|
EWS
|
148
|
170
|
OBC (NCL)
|
144
|
164
|
SC
|
136
|
154
|
ST
|
134
|
152
|
Maithili
|
UR
|
202
|
218
|
EWS
|
182
|
202
|
OBC (NCL)
|
184
|
198
|
SC
|
198
|
212
|
ST
|
-
|
-
|
Punjabi
|
UR
|
160
|
172
|
EWS
|
148
|
162
|
OBC (NCL)
|
144
|
160
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
136
|
Sanskrit
|
UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
164
|
186
|
OBC (NCL)
|
162
|
180
|
SC
|
152
|
170
|
ST
|
138
|
158
|
Tamil
|
UR
|
148
|
160
|
EWS
|
144
|
140
|
ONC (NCL)
|
138
|
150
|
SC
|
132
|
144
|
ST
|
132
|
-
|
Telugu
|
UR
|
154
|
164
|
EWS
|
144
|
152
|
OBC (NCL)
|
140
|
154
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
152
|
Urdu
|
UR
|
202
|
214
|
EWS
|
190
|
206
|
OBC (NCL)
|
190
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
204
|
ST
|
178
|
190
|
Arabic
|
UR
|
198
|
218
|
EWS
|
188
|
214
|
OBC (NCL)
|
178
|
204
|
SC
|
128
|
128
|
ST
|
170
|
174
|
Linguistics
|
UR
|
188
|
212
|
EWS
|
168
|
198
|
OBC (NCL)
|
174
|
194
|
SC
|
172
|
184
|
ST
|
154
|
174
|
Chinese
|
UR
|
156
|
156
|
EWS
|
146
|
146
|
OBC (NCL)
|
154
|
154
|
SC
|
110
|
110
|
ST
|
-
|
-
|
Dogri
|
UR
|
172
|
192
|
EWS
|
168
|
168
|
OBC (NCL)
|
148
|
148
|
SC
|
164
|
172
|
ST
|
150
|
150
|
Nepali
|
UR
|
154
|
154
|
EWS
|
152
|
152
|
OBC (NCL)
|
138
|
138
|
SC
|
130
|
130
|
ST
|
122
|
122
|
Manipuri
|
UR
|
174
|
228
|
EWS
|
-
|
-
|
OBC (NCL)
|
152
|
174
|
SC
|
124
|
124
|
ST
|
112
|
112
|
Assamese
|
UR
|
174
|
188
|
EWS
|
164
|
178
|
OBC (NCL)
|
164
|
178
|
SC
|
162
|
174
|
ST
|
154
|
178
|
Gujarati
|
UR
|
152
|
160
|
EWS
|
144
|
146
|
OBC (NCL)
|
140
|
158
|
SC
|
136
|
152
|
ST
|
134
|
148
|
Marathi
|
UR
|
176
|
198
|
EWS
|
162
|
182
|
OBC (NCL)
|
160
|
184
|
SC
|
154
|
170
|
ST
|
150
|
182
|
French
|
UR
|
188
|
218
|
EWS
|
172
|
172
|
OBC (NCL)
|
164
|
188
|
SC
|
146
|
146
|
ST
|
118
|
118
|
Spanish
|
UR
|
202
|
202
|
EWS
|
176
|
176
|
OBC (NCL)
|
200
|
200
|
SC
|
150
|
150
|
ST
|
170
|
-
|
Law
|
UR
|
202
|
224
|
EWS
|
182
|
210
|
OBC (NCL)
|
180
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
190
|
ST
|
160
|
182
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
UR
|
184
|
208
|
EWS
|
166
|
194
|
OBC (NCL)
|
166
|
186
|
SC
|
156
|
172
|
ST
|
152
|
166
|
Geography
|
UR
|
182
|
202
|
EWS
|
164
|
192
|
OBC (NCL)
|
164
|
186
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
168
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
UR
|
162
|
180
|
EWS
|
146
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
142
|
162
|
SC
|
136
|
150
|
ST
|
132
|
148
|
EVS
|
UR
|
188
|
206
|
EWS
|
174
|
194
|
OBC (NCL)
|
176
|
194
|
SC
|
164
|
182
|
ST
|
158
|
176
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
UR
|
192
|
230
|
EWS
|
166
|
200
|
OBC (NCL)
|
180
|
210
|
SC
|
170
|
178
|
ST
|
174
|
174
UGC NET 2021 Cutoff Marks
|
Subject
|
Assistant Professor
|
JRF And Assistant Professor
|
Cutoff Marks %
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks %
|
Total
|
Political Science
|
96.73
|
1604
|
99.47
|
291
|
History
|
98.27
|
993
|
99.65
|
187
|
Commerce
|
97.29
|
2230
|
99.45
|
421
|
Education
|
96.82
|
1444
|
99.53
|
194
|
Bengali
|
98.57
|
105
|
99.65
|
26
|
Hindi
|
96.87
|
1619
|
99.47
|
285
|
Kannada
|
98.27
|
26
|
99.96
|
2
|
English
|
98.61
|
951
|
99.75
|
150
|
Geography
|
95.9787
|
1361
|
99.13
|
299
UGC NET 2020 Cut-Off Marks
|
Subject
|
JRF & Assistant Professor
|
Assistant Professor Only
|
Cutoff Marks
Percentage
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks
Percentage
|
Total
|
ECONOMICS
|
72.00
|
89
|
62.67
|
1202
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
68.00
|
122
|
58.67
|
1642
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
74.67
|
16
|
64.00
|
195
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
64.67
|
25
|
56.00
|
346
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
68.67
|
64
|
60.00
|
884
|
HISTORY
|
62.67
|
123
|
55.33
|
1906
|
COMMERCE
|
62.67
|
270
|
55.33
|
3770
|
EDUCATION
|
66.67
|
98
|
58.00
|
1640
|
HOME SCIENCE
|
68.00
|
35
|
60.00
|
487
|
MANAGEMENT
|
61.33
|
62
|
54.00
|
997
|
HINDI
|
67.33
|
150
|
59.33
|
1972
|
ENGLISH
|
63.33
|
105
|
54.67
|
1578
|
SANSKRIT
|
70.67
|
53
|
62.00
|
653
|
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|
62.67
|
11
|
52.67
|
165
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
69.33
|
101
|
60.67
|
1355
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND APPLICATIONS
|
60.00
|
56
|
52.00
|
859
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|
64.00
|
38
|
55.33
|
537
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Cut-Off Marks 2023
The cutoff marks for the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) are influenced by various factors that determine the minimum qualifying scores required for candidates to be eligible for lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). These factors can vary from one examination cycle to another and are determined by the conducting authority, the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Here are some key factors that affect the UGC NET cutoff marks:
1. Difficulty Level of the UGC NET Exam 2023
The difficulty level of the UGC NET exam can fluctuate from one session to another. If a particular examination is more challenging, the cutoff marks are likely to be lower as candidates may find it harder to score higher marks.
2. Number of Candidates Appeared in UGC NET Exam 2023
The total number of candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam can significantly impact the cutoff marks. Higher competition due to a larger number of applicants can lead to higher cutoffs.
3. Reservation Policy in UGC NET Exam 2023
The UGC NET follows a reservation policy for different categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PH and EWS (Economically Weaker Section). Each category has its separate cutoff marks based on the number of seats reserved.
4. Normalisation Process used in calculating UGC NET Result 2023
The UGC NET is conducted in multiple shifts, and the normalisation process is applied to equate the scores across different shifts. This process can also influence the final cutoff marks.
5. Performance of Candidates in UGC NET Exam 2023
The actual performance of candidates in the UGC NET exam is, of course, a crucial factor. If the majority of candidates score high marks, the cutoffs may increase, and vice versa.
It's important to note that the UGC NET cutoff marks are decided by the NTA after considering these factors. The cutoff marks are published along with the UGC NET results, and candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff are considered qualified for Assistant Professor and JRF, subject to other eligibility criteria.