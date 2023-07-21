UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: Category wise Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases. On June 13, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Commerce subject in two shifts. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Commerce subject exam must check the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. So, based on the difficulty level of the UGC NET Commerce Paper 2023, we have guestimated the cut-off Marks of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.
UGC NET Commerce Exam 2023
NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.
|
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
2
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UGC NET Commerce Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor
The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET Commerce subject exam 2023 are:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)/ EWS
|
40%
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
|
35%
UGC NET Commerce Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Commerce paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Commerce
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
210
|
EWS
|
194
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
UGC NET Commerce Previous Year Cut-off Marks
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Commerce subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
8
|
Commerce
|
UNRESERVED
|
97.433551
|
1372
|
99.7296286
|
132
|
8
|
Commerce
|
EWS
|
93.6067551
|
344
|
99.2868431
|
33
|
8
|
Commerce
|
OBC(NCL)
|
91.5798857
|
1027
|
98.9642694
|
89
|
8
|
Commerce
|
SC
|
84.8051246
|
371
|
96.9843185
|
36
|
8
|
Commerce
|
ST
|
79.6015141
|
171
|
96.3329146
|
16
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
81.5523481
|
13
|
99.1348114
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
65.9955909
|
11
|
98.0990807
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
86.4148746
|
15
|
97.433551
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
25.1362256
|
13
|
92.7457261
|
2
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
63.4499397
|
9
|
87.9247951
|
2
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
33.6425273
|
7
|
87.9492686
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
75.6416122
|
12
|
96.4435756
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
---
|
---
|
87.9247951
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
39.9442619
|
3
|
54.8271703
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
---
|
---
|
79.3954374
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
77.6881161
|
3
|
83.2452893
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
48.6162324
|
1
|
48.6162324
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
33.6425273
|
1
|
65.9955909
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
55.0062806
|
2
|
86.4986426
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
54.8271703
|
4
|
92.7457261
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
48.9455513
|
3
|
61.4530573
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
58.1992787
|
4
|
90.6617861
|
1
|
8
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Commerce Subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
98.1591657
|
990
|
99.6850283
|
189
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
EWS
|
95.3034227
|
274
|
99.0690838
|
53
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
OBC(NCL)
|
92.5036747
|
816
|
98.3901449
|
135
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
SC
|
87.1623891
|
270
|
95.7634659
|
50
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
ST
|
84.7443707
|
107
|
94.7084762
|
20
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
84.0969057
|
8
|
94.6030223
|
3
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
73.9306002
|
7
|
85.6704246
|
2
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
86.4964753
|
12
|
96.9537059
|
2
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
36.1167495
|
11
|
70.588647
|
3
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
61.960167
|
5
|
89.7193572
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
47.5605661
|
3
|
74.7229551
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
78.7862797
|
7
|
95.3418086
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
63.1833135
|
3
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
32.8200462
|
2
|
91.9501079
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
32.8200462
|
2
|
32.8200462
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
72.5929479
|
2
|
93.8306548
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
61.960167
|
1
|
61.960167
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
53.6819381
|
1
|
53.6819381
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
71.1244952
|
2
|
84.0969057
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
56.6562725
|
2
|
84.0969057
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
80.5612857
|
3
|
86.4964753
|
1
|
8
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Commerce Cut-Off Marks 2023
A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Commerce cut-off marks to choose deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors takes into consideration the following factors:
- Difficulty level of the examination
- The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
- Normalisation formula
- Average attempts made by the candidates
For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).