UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: Category wise Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: Download UGC NET Commerce subject expected cut-off and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year's NTA percentile score category-wise.

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023
UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases. On June 13, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Commerce subject in two shifts. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Commerce subject exam must check the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. So, based on the difficulty level of the UGC NET Commerce Paper 2023, we have guestimated the cut-off Marks of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

Also Read

Check UGC NET Result Date 2023

Check what will be UGC NET Good Score 2023

Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023

Check UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET History Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET Geography Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET English Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET Hindi Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise 2023

Check UGC NET 2023 Result Calculator Based on Normalisation of Marks

UGC NET Commerce Exam 2023 

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers. 

Career Counseling

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

1

50

100

3 Hours

2

100

200

 Total

150

300

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Commerce Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET Commerce subject exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET Commerce Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Commerce paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Commerce

Gen/ UR

198

210

EWS

194

200

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details

UGC NET Commerce Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Commerce subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

8

Commerce

UNRESERVED

97.433551

1372

99.7296286

132

8

Commerce

EWS

93.6067551

344

99.2868431

33

8

Commerce

OBC(NCL)

91.5798857

1027

98.9642694

89

8

Commerce

SC

84.8051246

371

96.9843185

36

8

Commerce

ST

79.6015141

171

96.3329146

16

8

Commerce

PWD-VI-UR

81.5523481

13

99.1348114

1

8

Commerce

PWD-HI-UR

65.9955909

11

98.0990807

1

8

Commerce

PWD-LM-UR

86.4148746

15

97.433551

1

8

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-UR

25.1362256

13

92.7457261

2

8

Commerce

PWD-VI-OB

63.4499397

9

87.9247951

2

8

Commerce

PWD-HI-OB

33.6425273

7

87.9492686

1

8

Commerce

PWD-LM-OB

75.6416122

12

96.4435756

1

8

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-OB

---

---

87.9247951

1

8

Commerce

PWD-VI-SC

39.9442619

3

54.8271703

1

8

Commerce

PWD-HI-SC

---

---

79.3954374

1

8

Commerce

PWD-LM-SC

77.6881161

3

83.2452893

1

8

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-SC

---

---

---

---

8

Commerce

PWD-VI-ST

48.6162324

1

48.6162324

1

8

Commerce

PWD-HI-ST

33.6425273

1

65.9955909

1

8

Commerce

PWD-LM-ST

55.0062806

2

86.4986426

1

8

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-ST

---

---

---

---

8

Commerce

PWD-VI-EW

54.8271703

4

92.7457261

1

8

Commerce

PWD-HI-EW

48.9455513

3

61.4530573

1

8

Commerce

PWD-LM-EW

58.1992787

4

90.6617861

1

8

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-EW

---

---

---

---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Commerce Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

8

COMMERCE

UNRESERVED

98.1591657

990

99.6850283

189

8

COMMERCE

EWS

95.3034227

274

99.0690838

53

8

COMMERCE

OBC(NCL)

92.5036747

816

98.3901449

135

8

COMMERCE

SC

87.1623891

270

95.7634659

50

8

COMMERCE

ST

84.7443707

107

94.7084762

20

8

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-UR

84.0969057

8

94.6030223

3

8

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-UR

73.9306002

7

85.6704246

2

8

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-UR

86.4964753

12

96.9537059

2

8

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-UR

36.1167495

11

70.588647

3

8

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-OB

61.960167

5

89.7193572

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-OB

47.5605661

3

74.7229551

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-OB

78.7862797

7

95.3418086

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

63.1833135

3

8

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-SC

32.8200462

2

91.9501079

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-SC

32.8200462

2

32.8200462

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-SC

72.5929479

2

93.8306548

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

----

8

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-ST

61.960167

1

61.960167

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

----

8

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-ST

53.6819381

1

53.6819381

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

----

8

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-EW

71.1244952

2

84.0969057

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-EW

56.6562725

2

84.0969057

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-EW

80.5612857

3

86.4964753

1

8

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Commerce Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Commerce cut-off marks to choose deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors takes into consideration the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
  • Normalisation formula
  • Average attempts made by the candidates

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material

Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

FAQ

Q1: How will the UGC NET Commerce Cutoff 2023 be calculated?

NTA will use the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET Commerce Cutoff 2023.

Q2: What factors will affect the UGC NET Commerce cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula is considered by the NTA.

Q3. What is the UGC NET Commerce Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next