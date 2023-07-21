UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: Category wise Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023 : Download UGC NET Commerce subject expected cut-off and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year's NTA percentile score category-wise.

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases. On June 13, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Commerce subject in two shifts. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Commerce subject exam must check the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. So, based on the difficulty level of the UGC NET Commerce Paper 2023, we have guestimated the cut-off Marks of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Commerce Exam 2023

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration 1 50 100 3 Hours 2 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET Commerce Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET Commerce subject exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET Commerce Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Commerce paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Commerce Gen/ UR 198 210 EWS 194 200 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170

UGC NET Commerce Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Commerce subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 8 Commerce UNRESERVED 97.433551 1372 99.7296286 132 8 Commerce EWS 93.6067551 344 99.2868431 33 8 Commerce OBC(NCL) 91.5798857 1027 98.9642694 89 8 Commerce SC 84.8051246 371 96.9843185 36 8 Commerce ST 79.6015141 171 96.3329146 16 8 Commerce PWD-VI-UR 81.5523481 13 99.1348114 1 8 Commerce PWD-HI-UR 65.9955909 11 98.0990807 1 8 Commerce PWD-LM-UR 86.4148746 15 97.433551 1 8 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-UR 25.1362256 13 92.7457261 2 8 Commerce PWD-VI-OB 63.4499397 9 87.9247951 2 8 Commerce PWD-HI-OB 33.6425273 7 87.9492686 1 8 Commerce PWD-LM-OB 75.6416122 12 96.4435756 1 8 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-OB --- --- 87.9247951 1 8 Commerce PWD-VI-SC 39.9442619 3 54.8271703 1 8 Commerce PWD-HI-SC --- --- 79.3954374 1 8 Commerce PWD-LM-SC 77.6881161 3 83.2452893 1 8 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-SC --- --- --- --- 8 Commerce PWD-VI-ST 48.6162324 1 48.6162324 1 8 Commerce PWD-HI-ST 33.6425273 1 65.9955909 1 8 Commerce PWD-LM-ST 55.0062806 2 86.4986426 1 8 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-ST --- --- --- --- 8 Commerce PWD-VI-EW 54.8271703 4 92.7457261 1 8 Commerce PWD-HI-EW 48.9455513 3 61.4530573 1 8 Commerce PWD-LM-EW 58.1992787 4 90.6617861 1 8 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-EW --- --- --- ---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Commerce Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 8 COMMERCE UNRESERVED 98.1591657 990 99.6850283 189 8 COMMERCE EWS 95.3034227 274 99.0690838 53 8 COMMERCE OBC(NCL) 92.5036747 816 98.3901449 135 8 COMMERCE SC 87.1623891 270 95.7634659 50 8 COMMERCE ST 84.7443707 107 94.7084762 20 8 COMMERCE PWD-VI-UR 84.0969057 8 94.6030223 3 8 COMMERCE PWD-HI-UR 73.9306002 7 85.6704246 2 8 COMMERCE PWD-LM-UR 86.4964753 12 96.9537059 2 8 COMMERCE PWD-OD&AO-UR 36.1167495 11 70.588647 3 8 COMMERCE PWD-VI-OB 61.960167 5 89.7193572 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-HI-OB 47.5605661 3 74.7229551 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-LM-OB 78.7862797 7 95.3418086 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- 63.1833135 3 8 COMMERCE PWD-VI-SC 32.8200462 2 91.9501079 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-HI-SC 32.8200462 2 32.8200462 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-LM-SC 72.5929479 2 93.8306548 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- ---- 8 COMMERCE PWD-VI-ST 61.960167 1 61.960167 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 8 COMMERCE PWD-LM-ST 53.6819381 1 53.6819381 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 8 COMMERCE PWD-VI-EW 71.1244952 2 84.0969057 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-HI-EW 56.6562725 2 84.0969057 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-LM-EW 80.5612857 3 86.4964753 1 8 COMMERCE PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- ----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Commerce Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Commerce cut-off marks to choose deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors takes into consideration the following factors:

Difficulty level of the examination

The number of candidates who appeared in the exam

Normalisation formula

Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).