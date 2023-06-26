UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check NTA NET Expected Cut-off Marks

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check the NTA UGC NET answer key release date, direct link, and the UGC NET expected cut-off marks 2023.

UGC NET Answer Key and Expected Cutoff Marks 2023
UGC NET Answer Key and Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key and Expected Cutoff Marks: The National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET 2023 answer key soon at the official website in the coming days. NTA held the examination in two phases namely in June 2023. As of now, there is no official update regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam are advised to check the expected cutoff marks and later they can cross-check the answer key to calculate the marks secured by them in the examination. 

Check UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise 2023

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Release Date

As of now, the commission has not mentioned any date regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. However, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting an update regarding the same. 

UGC NET Events

Important Dates

UGC NET Exam Dates 2023

Phase 1: June 13 to 17, 2023.

Phase 2: June 19 to 22, 2023

UGC NET Answer key 2023 Release Date

Last week of June 2023 or

First week of July 2023

UGC NET 2023 Result Date

Check UGC NET 2023 Result Calculator Based on Normalisation of Marks

July 2023

UGC NET Expected Cut-off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ and in the UGC NET Paper-2 were of ‘Moderate’ for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2023:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Psychology

Gen/ UR

196

216

EWS

174

200

OBC(NCL)

174

200

SC

162

184

ST

158

178

Education

Gen/ UR

190

210

EWS

172

198

OBC(NCL)

172

196

SC

160

182

ST

162

184

Anthropology

Gen/ UR

174

194

EWS

160

190

OBC(NCL)

162

184

SC

150

166

ST

150

166

Sociology

Gen/ UR

200

218

EWS

184

208

OBC(NCL)

182

204

SC

168

192

ST

166

190

Social Work

Gen/ UR

178

196

EWS

162

188

OBC(NCL)

156

180

SC

142

172

ST

144

166

Philosophy

Gen/ UR

206

226

EWS

186

216

OBC(NCL)

186

210

SC

178

200

ST

158

180

Home Science

Gen/ UR

182

200

EWS

162

184

OBC(NCL)

162

182

SC

150

176

ST

150

176

Defence & Strategic Studies

Gen/ UR

208

224

EWS

194

216

OBC(NCL)

192

208

SC

192

214

ST

182

190

Population Studies

Gen/ UR

182

204

EWS

168

196

OBC(NCL)

168

186

SC

164

174

ST

160

172

Public Administration

Gen/ UR

182

200

EWS

168

192

OBC(NCL)

166

190

SC

150

172

ST

150

172

Maithili

Gen/ UR

202

218

EWS

182

202

OBC(NCL)

184

198

SC

198

212

ST

Management

Gen/ UR

164

180

EWS

148

170

OBC(NCL)

144

164

SC

136

154

ST

134

152

Sanskrit

Gen/ UR

178

196

EWS

164

186

OBC(NCL)

162

180

SC

152

170

ST

138

158

Punjabi

Gen/ UR

160

172

EWS

148

162

OBC(NCL)

144

160

SC

134

152

ST

136

136

Telugu

Gen/ UR

154

164

EWS

144

152

OBC(NCL)

140

154

SC

134

152

ST

136

146

Tamil

Gen/ UR

148

160

EWS

144

140

OBC(NCL)

138

150

SC

132

144

ST

132

Law

Gen/ UR

202

224

EWS

182

210

OBC(NCL)

180

206

SC

168

190

ST

160

182

Urdu

Gen/ UR

202

214

EWS

190

206

OBC(NCL)

190

206

SC

168

204

ST

178

190

Geography

Gen/ UR

182

202

EWS

164

192

OBC(NCL)

164

186

SC

152

176

ST

150

168

Mass Communication & Journalism

Gen/ UR

184

208

EWS

166

194

OBC(NCL)

166

186

SC

156

172

ST

152

166

Computer Science & Applications

Gen/ UR

162

180

EWS

146

166

OBC(NCL)

142

162

SC

136

150

ST

132

148

Economics

Gen/ UR

192

212

EWS

172

198

OBC(NCL)

170

196

SC

152

176

ST

150

172

History

Gen/ UR

198

212

EWS

194

198

OBC(NCL)

180

196

SC

170

176

ST

160

172

Political Science

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Commerce

Gen/ UR

198

210

EWS

194

200

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

English

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Hindi

Gen/ UR

Gen/ UR

195

EWS

EWS

190

OBC(NCL)

OBC(NCL)

180

SC

SC

170

ST

ST

160

How to Download the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key?

The UGC NET answer key 2023 has to be downloaded from the official website of the agency. The answer key is released separately for all the subjects along with the candidate’s response sheet. Check out the following section to know the steps relevant to download the UGC NET 2023 answer key. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET answer key 2023.

Step 3: Next, click on the desired subject and right-click on the same to open it.

Step 4: Cross-check the answers mentioned on the UGC NET answer key and save it on the device for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material

Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

How to Use the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?

The primary focus of releasing the UGC NET answer key is to aid the marks calculation step for the candidate. It also helps the candidate in tracking their performance in the examination and ensures transparency in the whole process. The candidates can use the UGC NET 2023 answer key along with their response sheet and follow the below-mentioned steps to do the same:

  • Download the UGC NET answer key 2023 from the official website.
  • Next, tally the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key with the one mentioned on the response sheet. 
  • Then, use the marking scheme as released by the agency i.e. add 2 marks for each correct answer and leave the incorrect answer as no negative marking is introduced for the wrong answer. 
  • Finally, check your marks after going through the final calculation. 

How to Raise an Objection Against the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?

The candidates participating in the UGC NET exam have the right to raise an objection against the answers that are wrong or have an error. The authorities go through the claims made by the candidates and then release the final answer key. For raising an objection, the candidates can consider the following steps.  

  • Visit the official website of NTA, 
  • Next, click on the UGC NET objection portal.
  • After this, log in using the application number and password or date of birth.
  • Click on the challenge answer key link and then mark the answers that are wrong.
  • Click on the question id and then attach relevant evidence in the prescribed format. 
  • Proceed to the payment portal and pay the admissible fee per question via the online payment mode. 
  • Submit the objection against the UGC NET answer key 2023 on the official website. 

Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details

The candidates have to pay an online fee equal to Rs. 1000 per question while raising an objection against the wrong answers in the UGC NET answer key. 

Also Read: UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP 2020 Guidelines

 

FAQ

Q1: When will the UGC NET answer key 2023 be released?

The UGC NET answer key is going to be released in the last week of June or the first week of July 2023 on the official website of NTA.

Q2: What is the main purpose of releasing the UGC NET answer key 2023?

The main purpose of releasing the UGC NET answer key 2023 is to help candidates with the calculation of the marks in their respective subjects.

Q3: What factors affect the UGC NET cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula are considered by the NTA.

