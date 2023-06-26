UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check NTA NET Expected Cut-off Marks

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key and Expected Cutoff Marks: The National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET 2023 answer key soon at the official website in the coming days. NTA held the examination in two phases namely in June 2023. As of now, there is no official update regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam are advised to check the expected cutoff marks and later they can cross-check the answer key to calculate the marks secured by them in the examination.
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Release Date
As of now, the commission has not mentioned any date regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. However, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting an update regarding the same.
|
UGC NET Events
|
Important Dates
|
UGC NET Exam Dates 2023
|
Phase 1: June 13 to 17, 2023.
Phase 2: June 19 to 22, 2023
|
UGC NET Answer key 2023 Release Date
|
Last week of June 2023 or
First week of July 2023
|
UGC NET 2023 Result Date
|
July 2023
UGC NET Expected Cut-off Marks 2023
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ and in the UGC NET Paper-2 were of ‘Moderate’ for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2023:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Psychology
|
Gen/ UR
|
196
|
216
|
EWS
|
174
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
174
|
200
|
SC
|
162
|
184
|
ST
|
158
|
178
|
Education
|
Gen/ UR
|
190
|
210
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
172
|
196
|
SC
|
160
|
182
|
ST
|
162
|
184
|
Anthropology
|
Gen/ UR
|
174
|
194
|
EWS
|
160
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
184
|
SC
|
150
|
166
|
ST
|
150
|
166
|
Sociology
|
Gen/ UR
|
200
|
218
|
EWS
|
184
|
208
|
OBC(NCL)
|
182
|
204
|
SC
|
168
|
192
|
ST
|
166
|
190
|
Social Work
|
Gen/ UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
162
|
188
|
OBC(NCL)
|
156
|
180
|
SC
|
142
|
172
|
ST
|
144
|
166
|
Philosophy
|
Gen/ UR
|
206
|
226
|
EWS
|
186
|
216
|
OBC(NCL)
|
186
|
210
|
SC
|
178
|
200
|
ST
|
158
|
180
|
Home Science
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
162
|
184
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
182
|
SC
|
150
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
176
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
208
|
224
|
EWS
|
194
|
216
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
208
|
SC
|
192
|
214
|
ST
|
182
|
190
|
Population Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
204
|
EWS
|
168
|
196
|
OBC(NCL)
|
168
|
186
|
SC
|
164
|
174
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Public Administration
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
168
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
166
|
190
|
SC
|
150
|
172
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
Maithili
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
218
|
EWS
|
182
|
202
|
OBC(NCL)
|
184
|
198
|
SC
|
198
|
212
|
ST
|
—
|
—
|
Management
|
Gen/ UR
|
164
|
180
|
EWS
|
148
|
170
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
164
|
SC
|
136
|
154
|
ST
|
134
|
152
|
Sanskrit
|
Gen/ UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
164
|
186
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
180
|
SC
|
152
|
170
|
ST
|
138
|
158
|
Punjabi
|
Gen/ UR
|
160
|
172
|
EWS
|
148
|
162
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
160
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
136
|
Telugu
|
Gen/ UR
|
154
|
164
|
EWS
|
144
|
152
|
OBC(NCL)
|
140
|
154
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
146
|
Tamil
|
Gen/ UR
|
148
|
160
|
EWS
|
144
|
140
|
OBC(NCL)
|
138
|
150
|
SC
|
132
|
144
|
ST
|
132
|
—
|
Law
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
224
|
EWS
|
182
|
210
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
190
|
ST
|
160
|
182
|
Urdu
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
214
|
EWS
|
190
|
206
|
OBC(NCL)
|
190
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
204
|
ST
|
178
|
190
|
Geography
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
202
|
EWS
|
164
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
164
|
186
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
168
|
Mass Communication & Journalism
|
Gen/ UR
|
184
|
208
|
EWS
|
166
|
194
|
OBC(NCL)
|
166
|
186
|
SC
|
156
|
172
|
ST
|
152
|
166
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
Gen/ UR
|
162
|
180
|
EWS
|
146
|
166
|
OBC(NCL)
|
142
|
162
|
SC
|
136
|
150
|
ST
|
132
|
148
|
Economics
|
Gen/ UR
|
192
|
212
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
170
|
196
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
History
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
212
|
EWS
|
194
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
196
|
SC
|
170
|
176
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Political Science
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
200
|
EWS
|
190
|
195
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Commerce
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
210
|
EWS
|
194
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
English
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
200
|
EWS
|
190
|
195
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Hindi
|
Gen/ UR
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
SC
|
SC
|
170
|
ST
|
ST
|
160
How to Download the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key?
The UGC NET answer key 2023 has to be downloaded from the official website of the agency. The answer key is released separately for all the subjects along with the candidate’s response sheet. Check out the following section to know the steps relevant to download the UGC NET 2023 answer key.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET answer key 2023.
Step 3: Next, click on the desired subject and right-click on the same to open it.
Step 4: Cross-check the answers mentioned on the UGC NET answer key and save it on the device for future reference.
How to Use the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?
The primary focus of releasing the UGC NET answer key is to aid the marks calculation step for the candidate. It also helps the candidate in tracking their performance in the examination and ensures transparency in the whole process. The candidates can use the UGC NET 2023 answer key along with their response sheet and follow the below-mentioned steps to do the same:
- Download the UGC NET answer key 2023 from the official website.
- Next, tally the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key with the one mentioned on the response sheet.
- Then, use the marking scheme as released by the agency i.e. add 2 marks for each correct answer and leave the incorrect answer as no negative marking is introduced for the wrong answer.
- Finally, check your marks after going through the final calculation.
How to Raise an Objection Against the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?
The candidates participating in the UGC NET exam have the right to raise an objection against the answers that are wrong or have an error. The authorities go through the claims made by the candidates and then release the final answer key. For raising an objection, the candidates can consider the following steps.
- Visit the official website of NTA,
- Next, click on the UGC NET objection portal.
- After this, log in using the application number and password or date of birth.
- Click on the challenge answer key link and then mark the answers that are wrong.
- Click on the question id and then attach relevant evidence in the prescribed format.
- Proceed to the payment portal and pay the admissible fee per question via the online payment mode.
- Submit the objection against the UGC NET answer key 2023 on the official website.
The candidates have to pay an online fee equal to Rs. 1000 per question while raising an objection against the wrong answers in the UGC NET answer key.
Also Read: UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP 2020 Guidelines