UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check NTA NET Expected Cut-off Marks

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key and Expected Cutoff Marks: The National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET 2023 answer key soon at the official website in the coming days. NTA held the examination in two phases namely in June 2023. As of now, there is no official update regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam are advised to check the expected cutoff marks and later they can cross-check the answer key to calculate the marks secured by them in the examination.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Release Date

As of now, the commission has not mentioned any date regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. However, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting an update regarding the same.

UGC NET Events Important Dates UGC NET Exam Dates 2023 Phase 1: June 13 to 17, 2023. Phase 2: June 19 to 22, 2023 UGC NET Answer key 2023 Release Date Last week of June 2023 or First week of July 2023 UGC NET 2023 Result Date Check UGC NET 2023 Result Calculator Based on Normalisation of Marks July 2023

UGC NET Expected Cut-off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ and in the UGC NET Paper-2 were of ‘Moderate’ for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2023:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Psychology Gen/ UR 196 216 EWS 174 200 OBC(NCL) 174 200 SC 162 184 ST 158 178 Education Gen/ UR 190 210 EWS 172 198 OBC(NCL) 172 196 SC 160 182 ST 162 184 Anthropology Gen/ UR 174 194 EWS 160 190 OBC(NCL) 162 184 SC 150 166 ST 150 166 Sociology Gen/ UR 200 218 EWS 184 208 OBC(NCL) 182 204 SC 168 192 ST 166 190 Social Work Gen/ UR 178 196 EWS 162 188 OBC(NCL) 156 180 SC 142 172 ST 144 166 Philosophy Gen/ UR 206 226 EWS 186 216 OBC(NCL) 186 210 SC 178 200 ST 158 180 Home Science Gen/ UR 182 200 EWS 162 184 OBC(NCL) 162 182 SC 150 176 ST 150 176 Defence & Strategic Studies Gen/ UR 208 224 EWS 194 216 OBC(NCL) 192 208 SC 192 214 ST 182 190 Population Studies Gen/ UR 182 204 EWS 168 196 OBC(NCL) 168 186 SC 164 174 ST 160 172 Public Administration Gen/ UR 182 200 EWS 168 192 OBC(NCL) 166 190 SC 150 172 ST 150 172 Maithili Gen/ UR 202 218 EWS 182 202 OBC(NCL) 184 198 SC 198 212 ST — — Management Gen/ UR 164 180 EWS 148 170 OBC(NCL) 144 164 SC 136 154 ST 134 152 Sanskrit Gen/ UR 178 196 EWS 164 186 OBC(NCL) 162 180 SC 152 170 ST 138 158 Punjabi Gen/ UR 160 172 EWS 148 162 OBC(NCL) 144 160 SC 134 152 ST 136 136 Telugu Gen/ UR 154 164 EWS 144 152 OBC(NCL) 140 154 SC 134 152 ST 136 146 Tamil Gen/ UR 148 160 EWS 144 140 OBC(NCL) 138 150 SC 132 144 ST 132 — Law Gen/ UR 202 224 EWS 182 210 OBC(NCL) 180 206 SC 168 190 ST 160 182 Urdu Gen/ UR 202 214 EWS 190 206 OBC(NCL) 190 206 SC 168 204 ST 178 190 Geography Gen/ UR 182 202 EWS 164 192 OBC(NCL) 164 186 SC 152 176 ST 150 168 Mass Communication & Journalism Gen/ UR 184 208 EWS 166 194 OBC(NCL) 166 186 SC 156 172 ST 152 166 Computer Science & Applications Gen/ UR 162 180 EWS 146 166 OBC(NCL) 142 162 SC 136 150 ST 132 148 Economics Gen/ UR 192 212 EWS 172 198 OBC(NCL) 170 196 SC 152 176 ST 150 172 History Gen/ UR 198 212 EWS 194 198 OBC(NCL) 180 196 SC 170 176 ST 160 172 Political Science Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 Commerce Gen/ UR 198 210 EWS 194 200 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 English Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 Hindi Gen/ UR Gen/ UR 195 EWS EWS 190 OBC(NCL) OBC(NCL) 180 SC SC 170 ST ST 160

How to Download the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key?

The UGC NET answer key 2023 has to be downloaded from the official website of the agency. The answer key is released separately for all the subjects along with the candidate’s response sheet. Check out the following section to know the steps relevant to download the UGC NET 2023 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET answer key 2023.

Step 3: Next, click on the desired subject and right-click on the same to open it.

Step 4: Cross-check the answers mentioned on the UGC NET answer key and save it on the device for future reference.

How to Use the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?

The primary focus of releasing the UGC NET answer key is to aid the marks calculation step for the candidate. It also helps the candidate in tracking their performance in the examination and ensures transparency in the whole process. The candidates can use the UGC NET 2023 answer key along with their response sheet and follow the below-mentioned steps to do the same:

Download the UGC NET answer key 2023 from the official website.

Next, tally the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key with the one mentioned on the response sheet.

Then, use the marking scheme as released by the agency i.e. add 2 marks for each correct answer and leave the incorrect answer as no negative marking is introduced for the wrong answer.

Finally, check your marks after going through the final calculation.

How to Raise an Objection Against the UGC NET Answer Key 2023?

The candidates participating in the UGC NET exam have the right to raise an objection against the answers that are wrong or have an error. The authorities go through the claims made by the candidates and then release the final answer key. For raising an objection, the candidates can consider the following steps.

Visit the official website of NTA,

Next, click on the UGC NET objection portal.

After this, log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Click on the challenge answer key link and then mark the answers that are wrong.

Click on the question id and then attach relevant evidence in the prescribed format.

Proceed to the payment portal and pay the admissible fee per question via the online payment mode.

Submit the objection against the UGC NET answer key 2023 on the official website.

The candidates have to pay an online fee equal to Rs. 1000 per question while raising an objection against the wrong answers in the UGC NET answer key.

