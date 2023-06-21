UGC NET Result Calculator 2023: Normalization of Marks for Calculating NTA Percentile Scores

UGC NET Result Calculator 2023 : NTA will use normalisation procedure based on percentile score to calculate UGC NET 2023 results. Check how the UGC NET result will be prepared using the normalization method.

UGC NET Result Preparation 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET June 2023 Exam till June 22, 2023, for 83 subjects in multiple shifts. UGC NET 2023 exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile). So, let’s look at the details normalisation method which will be used for calculating UGC NET result 2023:

UGC NET Result Calculator 2023

In UGC NET exam 2023, candidates were given different sets of questions per shift. However, the difficulty level of these question papers allocated in different shifts may not be the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets.

The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. To overcome such a situation, “Normalisation procedure based on Percentile Score” will be used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

NTA UGC NET Percentile Score 2023

NTA uses percentile scores under the normalisation procedure. The percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles.

The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. It will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

The percentile score of a candidate is calculated as follows:

(100 × No. of candidates Appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidates) / (Total number of candidates appeared in the ’Session’ )

Note: The percentile of the total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the percentile of the individual subject. The percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

UGC NET Normalisation Method 2023

Let’s look at the step-by-step procedure for normalisation and preparation of UGC NET Result:

Step-1: Distribution of Examinees in two shifts:

Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two sessions would be as follows:

Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2

In the event of more number of days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly.

This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country, the possibility of such bias becomes remote.

Step-2: Preparation of Results for Each Session:

The examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of

Raw Scores

Percentiles Scores of total raw scores.

Step-3: Compilation of NTA Score and Preparation of Result

The percentile scores for the total raw score for all the sessions (Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2) as calculated in Step-2 above would be merged and shall be called the NTA scores which will then be used for the compilation of the result and further processing for deciding the allocation.

In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

For Example: In an examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. A similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs.

In case the examination is held in more number of shifts the same principle shall apply.