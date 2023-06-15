UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 15): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 15): NTA is conducting the UGC NET exam today, i.e., June 15, 2023, for Political Science, Psychology, and Environmental Science subjects. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being held in two phases - phase-1 from June 15 to June 17, 2023, and phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, for 83 subjects at various exam centres to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis of the UGC NET exam held on June 15, 2023.
UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis June 15, 2023: Questions Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
The UGC NET Paper 1 of the Political Science and Psychology exams consisted of questions from teaching and research aptitude. Paper-1 aims to test the logical reasoning ability, comprehension skills, and general awareness of the candidates.
So, let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 15, 2023:
|
UGC NET Paper-1: June 15, 2023 (Shift-1)
|
Category
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)
|
10 to 12
|
Easy to Moderate
|
7 to 9
|
Moderate
|
4 (2 sets)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
3 to 4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
4 to 5
|
Moderate
|
5 to 6
|
Moderate
|
4 (2 sets)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2 to 3
|
Moderate
|
3 to 4
|
Moderate
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs
|
4 to 5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total Questions
|
50 Questions of 2 Marks each
|
Easy to Moderate/ 33 to 38 Questions
We will share the topics asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 after receiving feedback from the candidates.
UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 & Paper-2, and both papers were conducted in a single session of 3 hours. Also, candidates were allowed to switch between the two papers in the exam. Check the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:
|
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50/100
|
3 Hours (Single Session)
|
2
|
100/200
|
Total
|
150/300
The Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. The difficulty level of Paper-2 was “Moderate”. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.
|
Paper-2
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Moderate
|
45 to 50
|
Moderate
|
50 to 55
|
Environmental Science
|
|
The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.