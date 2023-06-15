UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 15): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 ( June 15) : Check the UGC NET Paper 1 and Paper 2 analysis including the type of questions asked, difficulty level, and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET exam held on June 15, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 15): NTA is conducting the UGC NET exam today, i.e., June 15, 2023, for Political Science, Psychology, and Environmental Science subjects. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being held in two phases - phase-1 from June 15 to June 17, 2023, and phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, for 83 subjects at various exam centres to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis of the UGC NET exam held on June 15, 2023.

UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis June 15, 2023: Questions Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

The UGC NET Paper 1 of the Political Science and Psychology exams consisted of questions from teaching and research aptitude. Paper-1 aims to test the logical reasoning ability, comprehension skills, and general awareness of the candidates.

So, let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 15, 2023:

UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 & Paper-2, and both papers were conducted in a single session of 3 hours. Also, candidates were allowed to switch between the two papers in the exam. Check the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

The Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. The difficulty level of Paper-2 was “Moderate”. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

Paper-2 Difficulty Level Good Attempts Political Science Moderate 45 to 50 Psychology Moderate 50 to 55 Environmental Science

The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.