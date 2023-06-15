UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 15): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 (June 15): Check the UGC NET Paper 1 and Paper 2 analysis including the type of questions asked, difficulty level, and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET exam held on June 15, 2023.

UGC NET Exam Analysis June 15, 2023
UGC NET Exam Analysis June 15, 2023

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 15): NTA is conducting the UGC NET exam today, i.e., June 15, 2023, for Political Science, Psychology, and Environmental Science subjects. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being held in two phases - phase-1 from June 15 to June 17, 2023, and phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, for 83 subjects at various exam centres to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis of the UGC NET exam held on June 15, 2023.

Must Read
Check UGC NET 2023 Exam Live Updates
Check UGC NET Exam Analysis - June 14, 2023
Check UGC NET Exam Analysis - June 13, 2023
Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF
Download the Important Topics and Questions for UGC NET Paper-1
Check UGC NET 2023 Last Minute Preparation Tips
Check UGC NET 2023 Exam Guidelines Released by NTA

UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis June 15, 2023: Questions Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

The UGC NET Paper 1 of the Political Science and Psychology exams consisted of questions from teaching and research aptitude. Paper-1 aims to test the logical reasoning ability, comprehension skills, and general awareness of the candidates.

Career Counseling

So, let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 15, 2023: 

 UGC NET Paper-1: June 15, 2023 (Shift-1)

Category

Number of Questions asked

Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)

Teaching Aptitude

10 to 12

Easy to Moderate

Research Aptitude

7 to 9

Moderate

Reading Comprehension

4 (2 sets)

Easy to Moderate

Communication

3 to 4

Easy to Moderate

Maths

4 to 5

Moderate

Logical Reasoning

5 to 6

Moderate

Data Interpretation

4 (2 sets)

Easy to Moderate

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

2 to 3

Moderate

People & Environment

3 to 4

Moderate

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs

4 to 5

Moderate to Difficult

Total Questions

50 Questions of 2 Marks each

Easy to Moderate/ 33 to 38 Questions

We will share the topics asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 after receiving feedback from the candidates.

Download UGC NET, CSIR NET 2023 NFOBC Result PDF

UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 & Paper-2, and both papers were conducted in a single session of 3 hours. Also, candidates were allowed to switch between the two papers in the exam. Check the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions/ Marks

Duration

1

50/100

3 Hours (Single Session)

2

100/200

Total

150/300

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test
Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material
Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam
Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation
Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

The Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. The difficulty level of Paper-2 was “Moderate”. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

Paper-2

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Political Science

Moderate

45 to 50

Psychology

Moderate

50 to 55

Environmental Science

 

 

The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of UGC NET Paper-1 held on June 15, 2023?

The difficulty level of UGC NET Paper-1 held on June 15, 2023 was 'Easy to Moderate'.

Q2. What are the good attempts in UGC NET 2023 Paper-1?

An attempt of 33 to 38 questions in Paper-1 of the UGC NET 2023 exam will be considered good.

Q3. Was there any negative marking in the UGC NET 2023 exam?

There was no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET 2023 exam.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next