UGC NET, CSIR NET NFOBC 2023 Result OUT: Check Candidates Qualified for National Fellowship, Download PDF

UGC NET, CSIR NET 2023 NFOBC Result OUT (Download PDF): As per the latest notification, the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation has released the result National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) for UGC NET December 2022 and CSIR NET June 2022 exams. Every year, the selection for the award of fellowship to students under the OBC category is made based on the merit of each UGC NET JRF and CSIR NET JRF examination”.

UGC NET/CSIR NET National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) Result 2023

As per the selection procedure of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the candidates have been shortlisted from among the candidates who have qualified UGC NET December 2022 exam, i.e., the National Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 exam conducted on behalf of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

A list of candidates, who have been identified for the award of “National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes” (NFOBC) for the UGC NET December 2022 cycle can be downloaded from the link given below:

A list of candidates, who have been identified for the award of “National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes” (NFOBC) for the CSIR NET June 2022 cycle can be downloaded from the link given below:

About National Fellowship for OBC Students (NFOBC)

Let’s look at the guidelines of the National Fellowship for OBC Students scheme:

Scope of the Scheme for OBC Candidates:

The scheme is designed to provide around 1000 Junior Research Fellowships per year to Other Backward Class (OBC) students. Only those OBC candidates will undertake advanced studies and research leading to M.Phil./Ph.D. Degrees, who have qualified in the following tests:

1. National Eligibility Test – Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) of UGC (for Humanities/Social Sciences) or

2. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NETJRF Joint Test (for Science)

The scheme covers all universities/institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is implemented by the UGC itself on the pattern of the scheme of UGC Fellowship being awarded to research students pursuing M.Phil. and Ph.D. These 1000 slots will be over and above the number of OBC students selected under the normal reservation policy of the Government for UGC Fellowship.

Duration of Fellowship:

Name of course Maximum Duration Admissibility of JRF and SRF JRF SRF M.Phil 2 years 2 years Nil Ph.D 5 years 2 years Remaining 3 years M.Phil. + Ph.D. 5 years 2 years Remaining 3 years

Selection Procedure for National Fellowship for OBCs (JRF)

The selection for the award of NFOBC to students will be made based on merit in each UGC NET JRF and CSIR NET JRF examination and will be made twice a year. The qualified candidates have to enroll in universities/institutions/colleges recognized under:

a) Under Sections 2 (f) of the UGC Act, 1956, i.e., Universities established under Central, Provincial, or State Acts or any other institution recognized by UGC.

b) Grant-in-Aid Deemed Universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act, i.e., institutions for higher education notified by the Central Government to be deemed Universities, in consultation with UGC.

c) Universities/Institutions funded by State/ Central Government.

d) Institutions of National Important as notified by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

e) The decision of the UGC about awarding the fellowship shall be final and no appeal could be filed against it.